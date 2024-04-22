MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Central Ohio Beekeepers Association (COBA) has partnered with ScottsMiracle-Gro brand Ortho®, to establish an apiary, also known as a bee yard, at the Company’s corporate headquarters in Marysville, Ohio. COBA is dedicated to promoting bees and beekeeping in Central Ohio by providing educational opportunities for new beekeepers and continuing education for advanced beekeepers.

In 2016, Ortho® announced its decision to remove neonics from its outdoor products after evaluating risks to honeybees and other pollinators. Today, none of Ortho’s outdoor garden care products include neonics. “We recognize that consumers want to protect their homes while also respecting the natural habitat and pollinators,” said Jodi Lee, vice president, brand marketing for gardens and controls at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. “We’re delighted to partner with COBA and build awareness of pollinators in our community, in our own backyard.”

“We see this as a great way for the two organizations to work together and help educate beekeepers and the Union County community about the importance of honeybees for our ecosystem and food supply,” said Rich Colvin of COBA. The new apiary will serve as a fourth location for COBA and emphasize advanced teaching about 5-frame hives and helping bees throughout the winter.

About Central Ohio Beekeeping Association:

The Central Ohio Beekeepers Association Charitable Foundation was established in 2021 as a 501(c)(3) organization to ask for and accept charitable donations. All donations are used to sustain and administer COBA’s educational programs.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro:

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

