ScottsMiracle-Gro Provides Recast of Non-GAAP Historical Financial Results Related to International Divestiture

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, said it has furnished recast non-GAAP financial results for the past seven fiscal quarters to the Securities and Exchange Commission to reflect the impact of its recent divestiture of its European and Australian operations.

Based on the earnings dilution of approximately $0.15 per share associated with that transaction, the Company also said it expects to report full-year non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share between $3.85 and $3.95 when it releases its full-year results on Nov. 7. These results – which are consistent with the Company’s previous guidance – exclude the impact of impairment, restructuring, and other charges, as well as the impact of the previous divestiture of Scotts LawnService.

“We also expect to announce next month that ScottsMiracle-Gro delivered a record level of operating cash flow in fiscal 2017, exceeding our original expectations,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer. “We continue to see this metric as the most important factor in continuing to drive our strategy and enhancing shareholder value.”

The Company said it will announce complete full-year results prior to the opening of the financial markets on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Management will discuss results for 2017 and provide initial financial guidance for fiscal 2018 during a webcast conference call at 9:00 a.m. that same day. Conference call participants should call 866-548-2691 (Conference Code: 8042285).

A live webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast, as well as any accompanying financial information regarding any non-GAAP financial measures discussed by the Company during the call, will remain available for at least 12 months. In addition, a replay of the call can be heard by calling 888-203-1112. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are the most recognized in the industry. In the U.S., the Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories, as is the consumer Roundup® brand, which is marketed in the U.S. and certain foreign countries by Scotts and owned by Monsanto. In the U.S., we maintain a minority interest in TruGreen®, the largest residential lawn care service business, and in Bonnie Plants®, the largest marketer of edible gardening plants in retail channels. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is also a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the hydroponic growing industry. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP Measures

In this release, the Company provides an updated outlook for fiscal 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EPS. The Company does not provide a GAAP EPS outlook, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP adjusted EPS, because changes in the items that the Company excludes from GAAP EPS to calculate non-GAAP adjusted EPS, described above, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of the Company’s routine operating activities. Additionally, due to their unpredictability, management does not forecast the excluded items for internal use and therefore cannot create or rely on a GAAP EPS outlook without unreasonable efforts. The timing and amount of any of the excluded items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP EPS. As a result, the Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events and developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information regarding the future economic performance and financial condition of the Company, the plans and objectives of the Company’s management, and the Company’s assumptions regarding such performance and plans are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified as statements that include phrases such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “projected,” “believe,” “target,” “predict,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “may,” “goal,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other similar words or phrases. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

Compliance with environmental and other public health regulations could increase the Company’s costs of doing business or limit the Company’s ability to market all of its products;

Increases in the prices of raw materials and fuel costs could adversely affect the Company’s results of operations;

The highly competitive nature of the Company’s markets could adversely affect its ability to maintain or grow revenues;

Because of the concentration of the Company’s sales to a small number of retail customers, the loss of one or more of, or significant reduction in orders from, its top customers could adversely affect the Company’s financial results;

Adverse weather conditions could adversely impact financial results;

The Company’s international operations make the Company susceptible to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and to other costs and risks associated with international regulation;

The Company may not be able to adequately protect its intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to the Company’s business;

If Monsanto Company were to terminate the Marketing Agreement for consumer Roundup products, the Company would lose a substantial source of future earnings and overhead expense absorption;

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. beneficially owns approximately 27% of the Company’s common shares and can significantly influence decisions that require the approval of shareholders;

The Company may pursue acquisitions, dispositions, investments, dividends, share repurchases and/or other corporate transactions that it believes will maximize equity returns of its shareholders but may involve risks.

Additional detailed information concerning a number of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this release is readily available in the Company’s publicly filed quarterly, annual and other reports. The Company disclaims any obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.