The Supreme Court on Friday denied a university student group’s emergency petition to allow a charity drag show to take place on the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon later this month.

“The application for writ of injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the court said in its ruling.

The group, Spectrum WT, which describes itself as LGBTQIA+ students and allies who meet weekly and host various ev

[Read Full story at source]