The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear a challenge to the Biden administration’s regulation on so-called “ghost guns” next term.
The rule in question was issued in 2022 by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to regulate “buy build shoot” kits that are available online or in stores that allow any individual to assemble a working firearm without a background check or the usual serial numbers required by the federal go
