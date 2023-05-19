PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scout Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapeutic proteins and one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that executive officers Mark Heffernan and Anne Traas, along with co-founder Matthew Wilson, will present at the 26th annual American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Summit in Los Angeles, California on May 20, 2023.

Scout Bio Chief Executive Officer Mark Heffernan, Ph.D., will present an Overview of Animal Health Industry Similarities and Differences from Human Health. Saturday, May 20, at 8:11 a.m. PST.

Saturday, May 20, at 8:11 a.m. PST. Scout Bio Chief Development Officer Anne Traas, DVM MS DACT, will discuss Disease Indications in Animal Health: One Medicine Approach to Gene Therapy. Saturday, May 20, at 9:55 a.m. PST.

Saturday, May 20, at 9:55 a.m. PST. Scout Bio co-founder Matt Wilson will detail CMC Strategy – Decreasing Cost of Goods for Animal Health Market. Saturday, May 20, at 10:20 a.m. PST.

All three will take part in a panel discussion from 11am-12pm on Saturday.

About ASGCT

The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy is the primary professional membership organization for gene and cell therapy. The Society’s members are scientists, physicians, patient advocates, and other professionals. Members work in a wide range of settings including universities, hospitals, government agencies, foundations, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

The mission of ASGCT is to advance knowledge, awareness, and education leading to the discovery and clinical application of genetic and cellular therapies to alleviate human disease. ASGCT’s strategic vision is to be a catalyst for bringing together scientists, physicians, patient advocates, and other stakeholders to transform the practice of medicine by incorporating the use of genetic and cellular therapies to control and cure human disease.

About Scout Bio

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio’s therapies are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co .

For further information, please contact:

Fran Gaconnier

Scout Bio

214.417.4142

fran.gaconnier@scoutbio.co