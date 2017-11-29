scPharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in its Initial Public Offering

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — scPharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “scPharmaceuticals”) (Nasdaq:SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to transform the way therapy is delivered, advance patient care and reduce healthcare costs, today announced it has issued an additional 894,968 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $14.00, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $12.5 million, pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s previously announced initial public offering of common stock. After giving effect to exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares sold by scPharmaceuticals in the initial public offering was 7,294,968 shares and the gross proceeds were approximately $102.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses associated with the offering payable by the Company. All the shares sold in the offering were offered by scPharmaceuticals. scPharmaceuticals common shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SCPH” on November 17, 2017.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2017. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at [email protected]; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at [email protected]; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to transform the way therapy is delivered, advance patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Our proprietary platform is designed to enable the subcutaneous administration of therapies that have previously been limited to intravenous (IV) delivery.

Contacts:

Katherine Taudvin
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6706
[email protected]

Christopher F. Brinzey
Westwicke Partners, 339-970-2843
[email protected]

