scPharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — scPharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to transform the way therapy is delivered, advance patient care and reduce healthcare costs, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for gross proceeds of $89.6 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 960,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SCPH” on November 17, 2017. The offering is expected to close on November 21, 2017 subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. 

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2017. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at [email protected]; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808 7525, ext. 6132 or by email at [email protected]; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to transform the way therapy is delivered, advance patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Our proprietary platform is designed to enable the subcutaneous administration of therapies that have previously been limited to intravenous (IV) delivery.

Contacts:

Katherine Taudvin
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6706
[email protected]

Christopher F. Brinzey
Westwicke Partners, 339-970-2843
[email protected]

