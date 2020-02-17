Health authorities scrambled on Monday to track hundreds of passengers who disembarked from a cruise ship in Cambodia last week after a woman tested positive for coronavirus, heightening fears about the spread of the disease around the world.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Scramble to track Cambodia cruise passengers after coronavirus case reported - February 17, 2020
- China parliament body to discuss delaying key annual March session: Xinhua - February 17, 2020
- Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang - February 17, 2020