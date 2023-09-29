Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market is expected to hit revenues of US$ 796.5 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 4%
Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market was estimated at US$ 580 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
A scrap metal shredder is a machine used in the recycling business to shred large metal objects like cars, appliances, and industrial equipment into smaller, more manageable scrap metal pieces. To tear apart and shred metal components into smaller fragments, these shredders use diverse mechanisms such as revolving hammers, cutting blades, or shearing motions.
Recycling and sustainable practices have become more important as environmental awareness and legislation have grown. Scrap Metal Shredders serve an important part in recycling since they utilize scrap metal, minimizing the requirement for mining and refining new resources.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Scrap Metal Shredder market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, design, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Scrap Metal Shredder market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Scrap Metal Shredder market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of type, diesel shredder segment holds major share of the market by capturing the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- On the basis of application, iron and steel are the most recycled materials, they are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. They are also among the simplest to recycle because they can be magnetically separated from trash.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 580.0 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 796.5 million
|Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Key Market Drivers
|Companies Profiled
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Scrap Metal Shredder market include,
- In November 2021, Metso Outotec invested in Alwar, India, to increase its production capacity for mobile track-mounted crushers and screening equipment.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Scrap Metal Shredder market growth include Granutech-Saturn Systems, Komar Industries, Inc, Forrec srl, Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co., Inc., SSI Shredding Systems, Inc., Fornax Technology Pvt Ltd, Metso Corporation, Lindemann GmbH, Vecoplan AG, and ZATO srl, among others.
Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market Segmentation
RationalStat has segmented the global Scrap Metal Shredder market based on type, design, application and region
- Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Diesel
- Electric
- Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Design
- Low-speed High-torque Shredder
- Pre-Shredder
- Single-shafted Shredder
- Others
- Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Iron and Steel
- Aluminum and Copper
- Non-Ferrous Metals
- Global Scrap Metal Shredder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Scrap Metal Shredder Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Scrap Metal Shredder Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Scrap Metal Shredder Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Scrap Metal Shredder Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Scrap Metal Shredder Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Scrap Metal Shredder Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Scrap Metal Shredder Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Scrap Metal Shredder market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Scrap Metal Shredder market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Scrap Metal Shredder market?
- What are the key trends in the global Scrap Metal Shredder market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Scrap Metal Shredder market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Scrap Metal Shredder market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Scrap Metal Shredder market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
