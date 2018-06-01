Breaking News
Sculpture Milwaukee returns June 1 to Wisconsin Avenue

Twenty-one works by 22 artists, including Robert Indiana, will be on display from June 1 until October 21

Milwaukee, WI, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sculpture Milwaukee 2018, an outdoor sculpture experience brought to Wisconsin Avenue this year by presenting sponsor Northwestern Mutual, will kick off its second year at the end of the month. Featuring 21 sculptures by 22 artists, the installation will line the Avenue from the Lakefront to 6th Street. The installation is free and open to the public.

“VISIT Milwaukee is thrilled to partner with Sculpture Milwaukee again this year to bring the world’s largest outdoor art installation to Wisconsin Avenue,” said Paul Upchurch, President & CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “Sculpture Milwaukee is a wonderful attraction that adds to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Milwaukee. Both locals and visitors will enjoy these dynamic sculptures throughout the summer and fall.”

“We’re excited to once again make world-class art accessible to the Milwaukee community and beyond,” said Russell Bowman, art advisor to Sculpture Milwaukee. “This year’s featured artists represent a broad scope of styles and practices, ranging from abstract to figurative, combined with both older craft processes and more modern computer-aided techniques. We look forward to engaging the community with programs and events around this new installation of public art.”

The 2018 installation includes:

  • Magdalena Abakanowicz’s The Group of Five, 2014
  • Ghada Amer’s Blue Bra Girls, 2012
  • Sanford Biggers’ BAM (Seated Warrior), 2017
  • Yoan Capote’s Nostalgia, 2013
  • Richard Deacons’s Big Time, 2016
  • Tom Friedman’s Hazmat Love, 2017
  • Liz Glynn’s Untitled (Burgher with extended arm), 2014
  • Gary Hume’s Bud, 2016
  • Robert Indiana’s LOVE, 1966-1999
  • Jessica Jackson Hutchins’ Reason to Be, 2017
  • Mel Kendrick’s Marker #2, 2009
  • Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg’s Skew, 2018
  • Ana Prvački’s Stealing Shadows, Michelangelo, 2007
  • Kiki Smith’s Seer (Alice II), 2005
  • Bosco Sodi’s Untitled, 2017
  • Hank Willis Thomas’ Liberty, 2015
  • Bernar Venet’s 97.5° Arc x 9, 2007
  • Erwin Wurm’s Half Big Suit, 2016
  • John Henry’s Zach’s Tower, 2007; Sol LeWitt’s Tower (Gubbio), 1996; and Tony Tasset’s Mood Sculpture, 2017 will be carried over from Sculpture Milwaukee 2017.

Sculpture Milwaukee will be on view June 1 through October 21, 2018. More information can be found at visitmilwaukee.org/sculpturemke. Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 is presented by Northwestern Mutual. Founding sponsors include Donald & Donna Baumgartner, Herzfeld Foundation, Susan & Mark Irgens, Barry & Eileen Mandel, The Marcus Corporation, Mellowes Family, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, Northwestern Mutual, and Bud and Sue Selig.

About Sculpture Milwaukee

Sculpture Milwaukee is an annual gift to the community, bringing world-renowned works to an accessible and approachable environment for all to enjoy. From art connoisseurs and collectors to school children and office workers, the installation will spark imaginations and activate Wisconsin Avenue. Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 is presented by Northwestern Mutual, and curated by Russell Bowman, an art advisor based in Chicago and former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, and Marilu Knode, Sculpture Milwaukee’s project director and former director of Laumeier Sculpture Park in St. Louis.

About VISIT Milwaukee

VISIT Milwaukee is the Greater Milwaukee area’s convention & visitors bureau, marketing the destination as a top choice for business, convention, and leisure travel to national and international visitors to increase the economic impact of tourism in the region. Each year, tourism supports over 50,000 full-time jobs and brings in over $5 billion to the community.  VISIT Milwaukee has over 680 members, including hotels/motels, restaurants, attractions, services and area businesses. The City of Wauwatosa, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and the Wisconsin Center District are strategic partners with VISIT Milwaukee, providing funding support for conventions and tourism programs.  For more information call 1-800-554-1448 or visit www.visitmilwaukee.org.

