SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScyllaDB, the database for data-intensive apps that require high throughput and predictable low latency, today announced that Jon Bakke has joined its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Bakke will assist with scaling the company in the face of rapidly increasing demand for its NoSQL database.

Bakke is an accomplished database industry executive with 20+ years experience in the space. Most recently, he served as CRO at MariaDB, the company behind one of the most popular databases in the world. Previously at MarkLogic, he headed up worldwide sales, consulting, sales engineering, field CTOs and MarkLogic University in his role as Executive Vice President. Bakke also spent almost a decade as Senior Director at Oracle, where he led management, sales engineering, delivery, field marketing, operations and account management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the team,” said Dor Laor, ScyllaDB CEO and co-founder. “Jon’s extensive background leading and scaling database organizations is going to be vital as our customer base continues expanding with the growing ranks of gamechangers – organizations whose success depends upon delivering engaging experiences with impressive speed.”

Bakke added, “I’ve been watching ScyllaDB gain increasing traction as the go-to NoSQL database for demanding use cases. And with the insatiable demand for AI/ML-driven personalization, real-time virtual interactions, IoT device use, extensive fraud and threat detection, and so on … the market is clearly moving right into ScyllaDB’s sweet spot. It’s fundamentally architected to excel with what’s next.”

This announcement comes on the heels of ScyllaDB completing a record quarter and earning a spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, recognizing its 800% overall revenue growth.

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high throughput and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

