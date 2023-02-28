Database-as-a-Service revenues grow 100% as organizations increasingly migrate to ScyllaDB’s cloud-agnostic solution with market-leading price-performance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScyllaDB, the database for data-intensive apps that require high throughput and predictable low latency, today announced that the company completed Q4 with a 100% year-over-year growth in its Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering, ScyllaDB Cloud. This comes on the heels of the company announcing that its 800% overall revenue growth landed ScyllaDB a spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.™ ScyllaDB ranked 182 and is the only database on this year’s list.

In addition to the rapidly growing list of gamechangers who came to ScyllaDB for its ability to support high throughput with predictable low latencies, ScyllaDB has been experiencing a surge in demand from teams who are now under pressure to rein in cloud costs (e.g., following “cloud bill shock”). Organizations that previously adopted the DBaaS offering developed by their cloud vendor are realizing that those options are often not the most cost-effective (or most performant) options.

“ScyllaDB is uniquely architected to capitalize on continuing hardware innovations,” explained Dor Laor, ScyllaDB Co-Founder and CEO. “While other NoSQL databases are effectively insulated from the underlying hardware, ScyllaDB fully capitalizes on processor, memory, network, and storage innovation to maximize performance and use less infrastructure.”

Ultimately, ScyllaDB’s efficiency results in better performance, less admin, and lower total cost of ownership. ScyllaDB typically offers ~75% total cost of ownership savings, with ~5X higher throughput and ~20X lower latency versus databases such as Amazon DynamoDB, Google Bigtable, and Apache Cassandra. Moreover, ScyllaDB offers organizations the flexibility to run their database on their cloud provider of choice – or opt for multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-prem deployment options.

The recent ScyllaDB Summit 2023, a free virtual event that drew thousands of database enthusiasts, featured several new benchmarking results, ScyllaDB use cases at Discord, Epic Games, Strava, Sharechat & more, plus a host of product updates and announcements – including ScyllaDB Serverless. Keynotes and tech talks can be viewed on-demand now .

ScyllaDB’s year has also been marked by a variety of industry recognitions. Beyond being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, ScyllaDB has also been named the “NoSQL Solution of the Year” by the Data Breakthrough Awards, one of the 50 Best IT Infrastructure Products by G2, and one of the 100 fastest-growing SaaS companies by RedHerring.

