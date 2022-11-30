Yaniv Kaul Joins ScyllaDB as VP of Research and Development to Support Expanding NoSQL Cloud Initiatives and Rapid Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif. and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScyllaDB, the company behind the ScyllaDB database for data-intensive apps that require high throughput and low latency, today announced that Yaniv Kaul has joined the company as VP of Research and Development. Kaul comes to ScyllaDB from Red Hat, where he was Senior Director of Engineering.

Kaul is joining ScyllaDB at an inflection point in its growth, with the company becoming the distributed database of choice for fast-growing markets such as gaming, social media, IoT, media streaming, cybersecurity, and fraud detection. ScyllaDB’s growth was recently recognized in the Deloitte Fast 500, where the company’s 800% growth made it the 185th fastest-growing company in North America (and the only database company on the list). This explosive growth is the result of ScyllaDB’s deep commitment to performance at scale, stability, simplicity, and community.

“Avi [Kivity] and I worked with Yaniv on KVM at Red Hat,” explained ScyllaDB CEO Dor Laor. “He has an impressive combination of deep technical expertise and the ability to lead complex community-based projects that span multiple technologies with the collaboration of hundreds of remote developers. I am excited to be collaborating with him again, and I am eager to see the impact he makes on ScyllaDB engineering – and ultimately our end users.”

“I’ve been following Seastar [an advanced, open-source C++ framework for high-performance server applications on modern hardware] and ScyllaDB since the projects’ inception,” added Kaul. “This team of engineers has such a distinguished track record of technical achievements; I’m honored to be leading the next phase of the journey.”

At Red Hat, Kaul led the Cloud Infrastructure engineering group, which included the OpenStack, Virtualization Management, Cloud Storage and Data Services, and Performance and Scale engineering groups. In addition to leading engineering teams, Kaul also brings years of Quality Assurance and security experience to ScyllaDB. A graduate of University of Hertfordshire (BSc., Computing and Networks), Kaul holds 8 patents related to virtual machine performance tuning, in-memory caching, and SSD block-based storage.

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, Discord, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

