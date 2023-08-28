JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Company presentation and 1-on-1 meetings Date: September 12th, 2023 Time: 9:00 A.M. E.T. Location: New York, NY Registration: Link Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings Date: September 28th, 2023 Time: 1:50 P.M. E.T. Location: New York, NY Registration: Link

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing its proprietary class of enfumafungin-derived antifungal compounds (“fungerps”) as broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal agents for multiple fungal indications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first representative of this antifungal class, BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), in June 2021 for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022 for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections is ongoing. Additional assets in the novel “fungerp” class of antifungals are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.