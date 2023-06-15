JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that David Angulo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the upcoming Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 20th at 12:30 P.M. ET.
SCYNEXIS Presentation Details:
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Tuesday, June 20th
Time: 12:30 P.M. E.T.
Location: Virtual
Registration: Link
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing its proprietary class of enfumafungin-derived antifungal compounds (“fungerps”) as broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal agents for multiple fungal indications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first representative of this antifungal class, BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), in June 2021 for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022 for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections is ongoing. Additional assets in the novel “fungerp” class of antifungals are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
- Part of the Narrative: Brooklyn Native Debuts Nuyorican Love Story STELLA & RAY - June 16, 2023
- Industry Demand for Advanced Materials for Electronics is Projected to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc. - June 16, 2023
- Moore Kuehn Encourages NETI, SURF, KDNY, and NEX Investors to Contact Law Firm - June 16, 2023