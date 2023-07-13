United Nations Global Compact

New York, NY, USA, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What: 2023 SDG Global Business Forum

Where: Virtual

When: 08:30 – 12:00 EDT on Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Registration: Please register here.

As we approach the halfway mark to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, the world has been confronted with a complex web of interconnected crises that have put the achievement of the 2030 Agenda at serious risk. Join global leaders and business executives this year’s 2023 SDG Global Business Forum to discuss what needs to change to get back on track to achieve the 2030 Agenda and achieve a just and fair transition to net zero.

As one of the most prestigious High-Level gatherings of business leaders at the United Nations, the SDG Business Forum offers a unique opportunity to drive pivotal momentum towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals — and leveraging the power of the private sector to contribute positively towards international priorities with recommended actions. It takes place alongside important policy debates at the ministerial segment of the 2023 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

In-person and virtual speakers (subject to change) at this year’s event include: Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations; Amina J. Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations; Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO, UN Global Compact; José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Executive Secretary of ECLAC, Issa Sanogo, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Madagascar; Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General, ILO; Eric Loeb, Executive Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Salesforce; Imme Scholz, Co-President Heinrich Böll Foundation; Thierry Rajaona, Managing Partner, FTHM Consulting and President of Madagascar Employer Federation; Gita Sabharwal, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Thailand; Michele Parmelee, President, International Organisation of Employers; Jayathma Wickramanayake, UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth; Shari Spiegel, Chief of Policy Analysis & Development, UN-DESA; Mayada Adil, Young Leader for SDGs, United Nations; Gavin Power, Chief of Sustainable Development and International Affairs, PIMCO; Fergal Mythen, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations; Carolyn Kissane, Associate Dean and Clinical Professor, New York University; Michael Okoroafor, Chief Sustainability Officer, McCormick & Company; Maria Paz Jervis, Executive President, Chamber of Industries and Production (CIP); Veronique Perdigon, Secretary General, AXIAN Energy; Vikrant Viniak, North America Sustainability Lead, Accenture; Mayada Idil, Youth Leader; and Mossadeck Bally, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Azalaï Hotels.

The SDG Global Business Forum is being co-organized by UN Global Compact, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, International Organisation of Employers and World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Notes to Editors

About the UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 18,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 62 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

CONTACT: United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org