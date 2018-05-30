Breaking News
SDI Media Expands Rome Dubbing Studios with Addition of New ADR and Mix Rooms

SDI Media adds five new ADR rooms for theatrical and broadcast recordings to their Rome dubbing studios

Rome, Italy, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SDI Media has announced the upgrade of its Rome Dubbing Studios with the addition of five new ADR rooms equipped for theatrical and broadcast recordings as well as additional client servicing and management office expansions. The Phase III build-out of their 2,000 square meter (21,527 square feet), three floor, full service localization studio in the historical Il Messaggero newspaper-building increases SDI Media’s capacity to twelve ADR Rooms, with three mixing rooms, including one Dolby ATMOS theatrical studio. Also included in the expansion are new production offices, management suites, and meeting rooms for clients and actors.

SDI Media is the only localization provider with owned-and-operated facilities in both Milan and Rome, offering end-to-end services for theatrical, broadcast, and VOD. The newly upgraded studios will allow SDI Media to add significant capacity and resources to support Italy’s demanding market for localization services and enable major studios and local broadcasters an even greater ability to complete projects under tight timelines using an industry leading, trusted partner.

“The addition of these new ADR rooms enable SDI Media to provide unmatched servicing for dubbing projects in the region,” said Daniele Turchetta, SDI Media’s Dubbing Technology Director. “We have listened to our clients’ needs and have made the investment to expand our capacity, our technology, and our resources to offer the easiest, most complete solution for any localization project.”

“This Phase III completion further improves the extensive build-out we announced last year,” said Alberto Abisso, EVP Europe. “We have had great success utilizing our Dolby Atmos suite for high profile content, and with the latest additions we have added significant resources to better service our clients.” 

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Dario Bonucci at 06.70702701 or email [email protected]

About SDI Media:
SDI Media is the world’s leading localization provider of dubbing, subtitling, and media services, utilizing the largest owned and operated network of recording studios worldwide. SDI Media offers clients an end-to-end localization solution for theatrical, broadcast, digital, interactive, and new media platforms using a comprehensive suite of customizable localization applications. With over 40 years of experience delivering translated content to global platforms, SDI Media continues to be the most trusted localization partner worldwide. For more information about SDI Media, please visit www.sdimedia.com 

