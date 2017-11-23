Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sdiptech AB (publ): Information about acquisition multiples and share of business from new construction of housing

Sdiptech AB (publ): Information about acquisition multiples and share of business from new construction of housing

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Press release
23 November 2017, 08:30

Sdiptech – Information about acquisition multiples and share of business from new construction of housing

Sdiptech will attend a seminar at Carnegie Investment Bank on Thursday, November 23, and in conjunction with the seminar, present the company and its operations.

In connection to the presentation, Sdiptech will report the average multiples at which the company has completed acquisitions in 2017, and comment on the company’s views on how a possible decline in the market for new housing in the Stockholm area may affect the Group.

Acquisition multiples 2017 in line with historical average

Sdiptech has, in 2017, completed acquisitions of six companies with EV / EBITA multiples from 4.6 to 8.3. The average multiple during the year has been 5.8 and the weighted average 6.1. This can be put in relation to Sdiptech’s average multiple on all acquisitions of 5.7 and a weighted average of all acquisitions of 6.0. Sdiptech has thus been able to continue to generate new acquisitions in 2017 through its process-oriented work under similar terms as earlier periods.

Limited share of earnings from new construction of housing in Stockholm

Of the Group’s total EBITA, an estimated 12 percent is related to new construction of housing in Stockholm. A reduction in the rate of new construction of housing in Stockholm may affect the Group in the short term, but a normalization should in the long term have positive effects for most of the business.

A decline in the housing market in Stockholm is likely to lead to a period of overcapacity and price pressure in the sector. However, in the long term, housing shortage remains in Stockholm, as the population is expected to continue to grow.

A normalization of housing construction should eventually lead to positive effects for most of Sdiptech’s operations. New housing and population growth leads to subsequent new investments in urban infrastructures, municipalities, county councils and commercial real estate, where Sdiptech has a larger business corresponding to an estimated 41 percent of the Group’s EBITA. Furthermore, demand for service, maintenance and refurbishment should increase as a more normal share of capital is allocated to take care of existing infrastructure, an area equivalent to an estimated 43 percent of the Group’s EBITA.

Today’s presentation will be available on the company’s website at 12:00 CET.

Sdiptech AB’s ordinary Series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758.
Sdiptech AB’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Sdiptech AB’s Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Erik Penser Bank. Further information is available on the company’s website: www.sdiptech.com  

For additional information, please contact:

Carl Johan Åkesson, CFO, +46 708 30 70 57, [email protected]
Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, [email protected]

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on urban infrastructures. The Group offers deeply niched services and products for both expanding and renovating rapidly growing metropolitan areas. The company is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to EU Market Use Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 23 November 2017 at 08:30 CET.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5143d95a-671b-46e8-b816-9f6dc0448ac8

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.