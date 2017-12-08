London, United Kingdom, December 8, 2017 – Seadrill Partners LLC advises that the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 8, 2017 at 11:30 am London time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, London W4 5YS, United Kingdom. The following proposal was approved:
To elect Harald Thorstein as a Class I Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Members.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Ændringer i bestyrelsessammensætningen af medarbejdervalgte repræsentanter - December 8, 2017
- SDLP – Seadrill Partners LLC 2017 AGM Results Notification - December 8, 2017
- Form 8.3 – Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC - December 8, 2017