SDLP – Seadrill Partners LLC 2017 AGM Results Notification

London, United Kingdom, December 8, 2017 – Seadrill Partners LLC advises that the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 8, 2017 at 11:30 am London time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, London W4 5YS, United Kingdom. The following proposal was approved:

To elect Harald Thorstein as a Class I Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Members.