SDRL – Seadrill Announces Updated Business Plan

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 16, 2017 – On September 12, 2017, Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or the “Company”) filed a Form 6K, attached to which as Exhibit 99-1 was a presentation which included the Company’s business plan. In the ordinary course of business, Seadrill has prepared an updated business plan, which is attached hereto.

Also, on December 15, 2017, the Company filed a revised disclosure statement with the court overseeing its chapter 11 cases in the Southern District of Texas. The revised disclosure statement includes valuation and liquidation analyses prepared by the Company and its advisors and can be viewed at https://www.primeclerk.com/SeadrillAmendedDS.

This press release is not intended to be, and should not in any way be construed as, a solicitation of votes of bondholders or other investors regarding the chapter 11 plan.

CONTACT:

Prime Clerk

US Toll Free: 844-858-8891

Brazil Toll Free: 0-800-591-8054

Mexico Toll Free: 01-800-681-5354

Nigeria Toll Free: 070-80601847

Norway Toll Free: 800-25-030

Saudi Arabia Toll Free: 800-850-0029

Singapore Toll Free: 800-492-2272

Thailand Toll Free: 1-800-011-156

UAE Toll Free: 8000-3570-4559

UK Toll Free: 0-800-069-8580

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management’s current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34667). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0df7f89d-2740-4bbd-8f2f-7ba3c4a2b3d0