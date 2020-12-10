Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SE2 Acquires Convergent Financial Technologies

SE2 Acquires Convergent Financial Technologies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SE2’s acquisition of Convergent Financial Technologies will enable growth and expansion of UV Cloud®, an industry leading pricing and trading platform

TOPEKA, Kan., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SE2, a life and annuities insurance technology and services firm, today announced it has acquired Convergent Financial Technologies, growing its SaaS based product offerings for the insurance and retirement solutions industry.

UV Cloud is a highly scalable native cloud platform that enables effective management of assets and calculation of unit values for a broad range of variable products – mutual funds, alternative investments, and retirement products.  The product suite provides insurance carriers strong reporting and data analytics capabilities, delivered through SaaS or as a bundled service offering. UV Cloud accelerates transformation of fund management, pricing, and trading needs.

“We share a common goal of helping insurance and retirement solution providers leverage advanced technology to deliver superior outcomes for producers and end customers,” said SE2 CEO, Mark Schultis. “We are excited to welcome the Convergent team to the SE2 family and build upon the success of UV Cloud.”

“This deal is a perfect fit for both Convergent and SE2, given our complementary offerings and joint focus on providing digital enablement tools,” said Convergent CEO, William Bolton. “Together, we will continue to strengthen UV Cloud’s leadership position and partner with our customers to enhance efficiency, mitigate risks, and grow their business.”

To learn more, visit www.se2.com.

About SE2

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a life and annuities insurance technology and services firm. SE2 has a proven track record of enabling technology driven transformations. SE2 uniquely combines industry knowledge stemming from its 125+ years of life insurance heritage along with its end-to-end SE2 Aurum® technology platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through both traditional as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

About Convergent Financial Technologies

Convergent Financial Technologies is a software development company with a focus on financial services software. Founded in 2013, Convergent Financial Technologies provides fully integrated SaaS financial applications that greatly reduce IT costs, are cloud technology-enabled and are intuitive and easy to use. Headquartered in Hamilton, NJ, the company engages with 180 fund companies, 6000+ mutual funds and manages approx. $250B in assets. The company’s main focus is UV Cloud®, a unit value pricing and trading application used by over 20 insurance carriers including many of the largest insurance carriers in North America. The cloud-based platform includes customizable reporting, administration system interfacing, fund manager interfacing, and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.convergentfinancial.net/.

Contact For SE2:

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.