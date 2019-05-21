Breaking News
Home / Top News / SE2 Makes Majority Investment in InsurTech Company Life.io

SE2 Makes Majority Investment in InsurTech Company Life.io

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

New capabilities will allow SE2 and Life.io to further accelerate how insurance carriers personalize and gamify products for increased engagement

TOPEKA, Kan., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SE2, a recognized industry leader providing technology driven third-party administration services for many of the top life insurance companies in the US, announced an increased investment in Life.io, a customer engagement technology platform focused on the life insurance and annuity industry. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Life.io engages existing and prospective customers through an interactive platform that rewards policyholders for taking steps to improve their physical, mental, and financial wellbeing through educational content, wearables and life event data. This investment will drive continued scalability and growth for Life.io as they launch the latest version of their white-labeled platform later this year.

SE2 and Life.io are both driving digital transformation in the industry and have been enabling some of the largest life and annuity insurance carriers in their development and launch of new and unique products and consumer loyalty programs into the market. Together, the digital capabilities of Life.io combined with SE2’s Aurum platform and comprehensive operation services will enable delivery of an engaging, frictionless, and personalized experience to policyholders.

“SE2 and Life.io’s collaborative focus on delivering customer centricity and technology will be a true asset to carriers looking for efficient and effective solutions in a landscape where consumer expectations for fast, easy, and fun digital experiences continue to increase,” stated Jon Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder of Life.io.

Founded in 2012, Life.io uses behavioral economics, social psychology, and personalized content to nurture a community of highly engaged consumers. Life.io has established partnerships with leading insurance companies across eight countries, including two of the top five largest international carriers.

“This expanded partnership will create comprehensive digital offerings new to the life and annuity insurance industry,” said Vinod Kachroo, CIO of SE2. “Life.io’s unwavering commitment to transforming the policyholder experience is a perfect match for SE2’s Life & Annuity Digital platform and our vision for driving innovation for the insurance industry. We’re excited about this next chapter.”

SE2 is now a majority owner in Life.io, which will continue to be led by its current management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SE2
SE2, an Eldridge Industries business, is a leader in digital technology enabled third-party administration services for the US life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 specializes in transforming the life and annuity insurance customer experience through its comprehensive and flexible digital platform and ecosystem. SE2 builds on its 125+ years insurance industry heritage to uniquely combine peerless industry knowledge with its end to end digital platform to enable carriers to rapidly create digital channels, launch products, optimize cost of closed blocks, shift to a variable cost model, and improve efficiencies. SE2 has over 25 clients, services 1,000+ life and annuity products, has over $100 billion in assets under administration, and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. SE2 has an unmatched track record in delivering future-proofed next generation business operations. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com or our LinkedIn community to learn more.

About Eldridge Industries
Eldridge Industries (“Eldridge”) invests across diversified industries with a focus on asset management and leasing; food, convenience, and consumer experiences; real estate lending and development; retirement income, insurance, and insurance technology; sports and media. In particular, the firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge Industries please visit www.eldridge.com.

About Life.io
Life.io is a leading customer engagement solution bridging the gap between life carriers and their policyholders. By helping people achieve their goals, Life.io enables carriers to achieve their promise to help people live healthier, happier lives, while providing them with security and trust. Built on a foundation of science, Life.io uses behavioral economics, social psychology, and personalized content to nurture a community of highly engaged consumers. By utilizing Life.io, carriers capture these insights and use them to build brand loyalty, accelerate growth, minimize policy risk, and streamline underwriting.

Contact For SE2:
Kaelin Sanchez, 312-329-3981
[email protected] 

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.