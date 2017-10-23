Breaking News
SeaBird Exploration: Extraordinary general meeting concluded

23 October 2017, Limassol, Cyprus

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of SeaBird Exploration PLC (the “Company”) on 2 October 2017, regarding the calling of an Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) concerning the conversion of Class A shares into ordinary shares through the reduction of the Company’s authorized and issued share capital (the “Reduction”) and changes to the board of directors and nomination committee.

The EGM is now completed. The proposals on the agenda were adopted with requisite majority. The Company’s board of directors consists of Mr. Arne Helland (Chairperson), Mr. Stig Myrseth and Mr. Hans Petter Klohs.

The Company’s Class A shares will be converted to ordinary shares and thereafter listed, after court approval of the Reduction. The Company will make the relevant announcements when the Reduction takes effect.  

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company’s vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Christophe Debouvry
CEO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +4722402705

or

Nils Haugestad
CFO SeaBird Exploration
Phone: +4722402717

