Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA) (NYSE:SA) announced today that it has filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). To review these documents on the Company website, please see http://www.seabridgegold.net/sharefinrep.php.

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold resource projects. The Company’s principal assets are the KSM and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge’s mineral reserves and resources by project and category please visit the Company’s website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Rudi Fronk”
Chairman and C.E.O.

For further information please contact:
Rudi P. Fronk, Chairman and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292   ·  Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email:  [email protected]

 

