Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

SeaChange International Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

WALTHAM, Mass., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaChange International, Inc. (“SeaChange” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions, and other business opportunities. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-252777) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SeaChange International, Inc.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for millions of end users worldwide. SeaChange’s end-to-end solution enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video streaming service to manage, curate and monetize their linear and on demand content across all major device platforms such as Smart-TVs, mobile devices, and Set-Top-Boxes. A demonstration of SeaChange’s video streaming platform is available here. For more information on SeaChange, please visit www.seachange.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s ability to complete the financing, its intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the risk that the public offering of common stock may not close; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and general economic conditions; the expected growth of the OTT market; the outcome of the Company’s active discussions with approximately 50 content owners; the Company’s aggregate potential revenue over the next three years as a result of its contract win with one of the largest mobile network providers; the aggregate total contract value to be realized from the Company’s wins for its Framework platform; the Company’s position to enable the industry’s ongoing direct-to-consumer movement; the Company’s expectation that over the next five years, thousands of direct-to-consumer TV apps will be launched with a need for a built-in ad monetization strategy and the role the Company’s Video Apps platform could play in powering and capitalizing on the direct-to-consumer TV apps revolution; the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy, in light of its liquidity position, resources and recently implemented cost-reduction measures, as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 20, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

SeaChange Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.