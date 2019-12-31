Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings Results January 23, 2020

Breaking News
INVESTORS MAY LISTEN TO LIVE WEBCAST

STUART, Fla., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter results January 23rd, after the market closes.  Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page under “Press Releases.”

Seacoast will host a conference call January 24th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the earnings results and business trends.  Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (888) 517-2513 (passcode: 7556 513; host: Dennis S. Hudson).  Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.”  A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon January 24th, by dialing (888) 843-7419 (domestic), using the passcode 7556 513#.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page.  Beginning the afternoon of January 24th, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same website and will be available for one year.   

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $6.9 billion in assets and $5.7 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2019. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Charles M. Shaffer
Chief Operating Officer and
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 221-7003

