Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Don Mercer EVP and SBA National Sales Manager

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Don Mercer as Executive Vice President and Small Business Administration (“SBA”)  National Sales Manager.   Mr. Mercer has over 28 years of banking experience, the last 10 years as SBA National Sales Manager for Bank of the West.  He brings proven success in attracting and leading top performing SBA Business Development Officers (“BDO’s”) to Seacoast’s already “best in class” SBA Division.  His BDO’s will be focused on helping business owners facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of commercial real estate properties.   

“Don is an outstanding addition to our SBA Team and his newly created role is a vital component to our planned growth.  His main focus over the short-term is to expand our sales force by 50%, adding 10+ highly productive SBA BDO’s to our existing team.” stated David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager.  “I am excited for this opportunity and have been very impressed with Seacoast’s business model.  They have a huge market advantage with the fastest and most consistent turn times in our industry.  Additionally, they have a common sense approach to credit and look for ways to say yes.” stated Don Mercer.   Mr. Mercer can be reached at [email protected] or at (628) 253-6433.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings:  Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank.  Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having full-service banking branches in Encinitas, National City, San Diego, and San Juan Capistrano, California, and loan production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado,  Oregon, Nevada, Texas, and Washington.  For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank’s SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank’s business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such “forward-looking” statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank’s performance and regulatory matters.

