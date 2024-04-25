Q1 Highlights Included Impressive Growth in Deposits, Successful Completion of

Our Expense Initiative, and Building Wealth and Lending Pipelines

Strong Capital Position Builds Quarter over Quarter

STUART, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the first quarter of 2024 of $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $29.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2024 was $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $23.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, return on average tangible assets was 0.89% and return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 9.55%, compared to 0.99% and 11.22%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 0.52% and 5.96%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the first quarter of 2024 was 1.04% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 11.15%, compared to 1.04% and 11.80%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 0.88% and 10.16%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chairman and CEO, said, “As the complexity of our successful period of sequential acquisitions falls further in the rearview mirror, I was pleased with our focus on organic customer acquisition, which resulted in growth in noninterest-bearing accounts and strong annualized deposit growth of 8%. Over the past 24 months, we have focused on acquiring the best banking talent across Florida, and we are now seeing an accelerated return on that investment. The combination of strategic investments in talent, marketing, and innovative products is driving growth across our markets, and we are exiting the first quarter with robust pipelines across all of our businesses.”

Shaffer added, “We are well positioned at this point, with the completion of our expense initiative, fortress balance sheet with industry-leading capital levels, ample liquidity, and an incredibly engaged and excited banking team, we are primed to continue to take market share across one of the strongest markets in the country.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $29.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income 1 for the first quarter of 2024 was $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $31.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $23.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of $14.8 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.93 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $24.84 as of December 31, 2023, and $24.24 as of March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.26 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $15.08 as of December 31, 2023, and $14.25 as of March 31, 2023.

decreased $84.9 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $10.0 billion as of March 31, 2024. Loan originations were $368.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 23%, consistent with typical seasonality, compared to $477.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns. Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $572.9 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 46% from December 31, 2023, and an increase of 46% from March 31, 2023. Commercial pipelines were $498.6 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 63% from $306.5 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of 72% from $289.2 million at March 31, 2023. The Company is benefiting from the investment made in recent years to attract talent from regional banks across its markets. This talent is onboarding significant new relationships, resulting in higher deposit growth and growing pipelines. SBA pipelines were $15.6 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 24% from $20.6 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of 90% from $8.2 million at March 31, 2023. Consumer pipelines were $25.1 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $6.3 million, or 34%, from $18.7 million at December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $13.7 million, or 35%, from $38.7 million at March 31, 2023. Residential saleable pipelines were $9.3 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 249% from $2.7 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase of 40% from $6.6 million at March 31, 2023. Retained residential pipelines were $24.4 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 45% from $44.4 million at December 31, 2023, and a decrease of 50% from $48.4 million at March 31, 2023.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $572.9 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 46% from December 31, 2023, and an increase of 46% from March 31, 2023. Total deposits were $12.0 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $238.9 million, or 8% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2023. Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise and serves as a significant source of strength. At March 31, 2024, transaction account balances represented 52% of overall deposits. Noninterest demand deposits represent 30% of overall deposits and grew $10.4 million from the prior quarter. The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing only 4% of total deposits. Average deposits per banking center were $156.0 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of 2% from the prior quarter. Uninsured deposits represented only 35% of overall deposit accounts as of March 31, 2024. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 29% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 138% of uninsured deposits, and 164% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Consumer deposits represent 42% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $25 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 58% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $110 thousand.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $77.2 million at March 31, 2024, an increase from $65.1 million at December 31, 2023, and $50.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.77% at March 31, 2024, 0.65% at December 31, 2023, and 0.50% at March 31, 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at March 31, 2024 of 14.6% compared to 14.5% at December 31, 2023, and 13.4% at March 31, 2023. The Total capital ratio was 16.0%, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.0%, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.1% at March 31, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 1Q’24 4Q’23 3Q’23 2Q’23 1Q’23 Selected balance sheet data: Gross loans $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 Total deposits 12,015,840 11,776,935 12,107,834 12,283,267 12,309,701 Total assets 14,830,015 14,580,249 14,823,007 15,041,932 15,255,408 Performance measures: Net income $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 Net interest margin 3.24 % 3.36 % 3.57 % 3.86 % 4.31 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 $ 35,674 $ 42,006 $ 43,383 $ 40,864 $ 47,560 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,270 85,336 85,666 85,536 80,717 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 0.31 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.15 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.34 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 0.89 0.99 1.04 1.06 0.52 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 9.55 11.22 11.90 12.08 5.96 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 9.25 9.31 8.68 8.53 8.36 Tangible book value per share2 $ 15.26 $ 15.08 $ 14.26 $ 14.24 $ 14.25 Efficiency ratio 66.78 % 60.32 % 62.60 % 67.34 % 64.62 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income4 $ 31,132 $ 31,363 $ 34,170 $ 43,489 $ 23,682 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings4 42,513 45,016 47,349 57,202 64,354 Adjusted diluted EPS4 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.51 0.29 Adjusted ROTA2 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.12 % 1.41 % 0.88 % Adjusted ROTCE2 11.15 11.80 12.79 16.08 10.16 Adjusted efficiency ratio 61.13 60.32 60.19 56.44 53.10 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a

percent of average tangible assets2 2.23 % 2.25 2.34 2.40 2.47 Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,156,529 $ 2,415,158 $ 1,869,891 $ 1,880,407 $ 2,005,241 Full-time equivalent employees 1,445 1,541 1,570 1,670 1,650 Number of ATMs 95 96 97 96 97 Full-service banking offices 77 77 77 78 83 1 Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2 The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets. 3 Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period. 4 As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $14.8 billion in assets and $12.0 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2024. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast’s objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “should”, “support”, “indicate”, “would”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “continue”, “further”, “plan”, “point to”, “project”, “could”, “intend”, “target” or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast’s primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including those highlighted by high-profile bank failures, and including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto (including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments), the Company’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans, and the availability of capital and funding; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks (including the impacts of interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, and on our net interest income), sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors, including heightened inflation; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting the Company’s loans; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast’s ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the risk that the regulatory environment may not be conducive to or may prohibit the consummation of future mergers and/or business combinations, may increase the length of time and amount of resources required to consummate such transactions, and may reduce the anticipated benefit; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties which may be exacerbated by recent developments in generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine and the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company’s footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions and/or increase costs, including, but not limited to, property and casualty and other insurance costs; Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated, the results of tax audit findings, challenges to our tax positions, or adverse changes or interpretations of tax laws; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for expected credit losses; risks related to, and the costs associated with, environmental, social and governance matters, including the scope and pace of related rulemaking activity and disclosure requirements; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; the risk that balance sheet, revenue growth, and loan growth expectations may differ from actual results; and other factors and risks described under “Risk Factors” herein and in any of the Company’s subsequent reports filed with the SEC and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at www.sec.gov.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 1Q’24 4Q’23 3Q’23 2Q’23 1Q’23 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 Adjusted net income1,6 31,132 31,363 34,170 43,489 23,682 Net interest income2 105,298 111,035 119,505 127,153 131,351 Net interest margin2,3 3.24 % 3.36 % 3.57 % 3.86 % 4.31 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 35,674 42,006 43,383 40,864 47,560 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1,6 42,513 45,016 47,349 57,202 64,354 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.34 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 0.89 0.99 1.04 1.06 0.52 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.04 1.04 1.12 1.41 0.88 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4,6 1.22 1.39 1.43 1.39 1.67 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.42 1.48 1.55 1.85 2.18 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.23 2.25 2.34 2.40 2.47 Return on average shareholders’ equity-GAAP basis3 4.94 5.69 6.01 6.05 2.53 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 9.55 11.22 11.90 12.08 5.96 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 11.15 11.80 12.79 16.08 10.16 Efficiency ratio5 66.78 60.32 62.60 67.34 64.62 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 61.13 60.32 60.19 56.44 53.10 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 16.17 15.14 13.22 14.63 14.55 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.25 9.31 8.68 8.53 8.36 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 84.50 83.38 82.63 83.48 82.43 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 83.12 85.48 82.71 82.42 82.35 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.31 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.15 Adjusted earnings1,6 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.51 0.29 Book value per share common 24.93 24.84 24.06 24.14 24.24 Tangible book value per share 15.26 15.08 14.26 14.24 14.25 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 1 Non-GAAP measure – see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2 Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3 These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4 The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets. 5 Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses). 6 As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q’24 4Q’23 3Q’23 2Q’23 1Q’23 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 22,393 $ 21,383 $ 21,401 $ 20,898 $ 19,244 Nontaxable 34 55 97 97 105 Interest and fees on loans 147,095 147,801 149,871 148,265 135,168 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 6,184 7,616 8,477 5,023 3,474 Total Interest Income 175,706 176,855 179,846 174,283 157,991 Interest on deposits 47,534 44,923 38,396 27,183 16,033 Interest on time certificates 17,121 15,764 16,461 14,477 5,552 Interest on borrowed money 5,973 5,349 5,683 5,660 5,254 Total Interest Expense 70,628 66,036 60,540 47,320 26,839 Net Interest Income 105,078 110,819 119,306 126,963 131,152 Provision for credit losses 1,368 3,990 2,694 (764 ) 31,598 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 103,710 106,829 116,612 127,727 99,554 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,960 4,828 4,648 4,560 4,242 Interchange income 1,888 2,433 1,684 5,066 4,694 Wealth management income 3,540 3,261 3,138 3,318 3,063 Mortgage banking fees 381 378 410 576 426 Insurance agency income 1,291 1,066 1,183 1,160 1,101 SBA gains 739 921 613 249 322 BOLI income 2,264 2,220 2,197 2,068 1,916 Other 5,205 4,668 4,307 4,755 6,574 20,268 19,775 18,180 21,752 22,338 Securities gains (losses), net 229 (2,437 ) (387 ) (176 ) 107 Total Noninterest Income 20,497 17,338 17,793 21,576 22,445 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 40,304 38,435 46,431 45,155 47,616 Employee benefits 7,889 6,678 7,206 7,472 8,562 Outsourced data processing costs 12,118 8,609 8,714 20,222 14,553 Occupancy 8,037 7,512 7,758 8,583 8,019 Furniture and equipment 2,011 2,028 2,052 2,345 2,267 Marketing 2,655 2,995 1,876 2,047 2,238 Legal and professional fees 2,151 3,294 2,679 4,062 7,479 FDIC assessments 2,158 2,813 2,258 2,116 1,443 Amortization of intangibles 6,292 6,888 7,457 7,654 6,727 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale (26 ) 573 274 (57 ) 195 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 250 — — — 1,239 Other 6,532 6,542 7,210 8,266 7,137 Total Noninterest Expense 90,371 86,367 93,915 107,865 107,475 Income Before Income Taxes 33,836 37,800 40,490 41,438 14,524 Income taxes 7,830 8,257 9,076 10,189 2,697 Net Income $ 26,006 $ 29,543 $ 31,414 $ 31,249 $ 11,827 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 Net income basic 0.31 0.35 0.37 0.37 0.15 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 Average diluted shares outstanding 85,270 85,336 85,666 85,536 80,717 Average basic shares outstanding 84,908 84,817 85,142 85,022 80,151

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 137,850 $ 167,511 $ 182,036 $ 164,193 $ 180,607 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 544,874 279,671 513,946 563,690 610,636 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 682,724 447,182 695,982 727,883 791,243 Time deposits with other banks 7,856 5,857 4,357 2,987 3,236 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,949,463 1,836,020 1,841,845 1,916,231 2,015,967 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 669,896 680,313 691,404 707,812 737,911 Total Debt Securities 2,619,359 2,516,333 2,533,249 2,624,043 2,753,878 Loans held for sale 9,475 4,391 2,979 5,967 2,838 Loans 9,978,052 10,062,940 10,011,186 10,117,919 10,134,395 Less: Allowance for credit losses (146,669 ) (148,931 ) (149,661 ) (159,715 ) (155,640 ) Net Loans 9,831,383 9,914,009 9,861,525 9,958,204 9,978,755 Bank premises and equipment, net 110,787 113,304 115,749 116,959 116,522 Other real estate owned 7,315 7,560 7,216 7,526 7,756 Goodwill 732,417 732,417 731,970 732,910 728,396 Other intangible assets, net 89,377 95,645 102,397 109,716 117,409 Bank owned life insurance 301,229 298,974 296,763 293,880 292,545 Net deferred tax assets 111,539 113,232 131,602 127,941 124,301 Other assets 326,554 331,345 339,218 333,916 338,529 Total Assets $ 14,830,015 $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,555,401 $ 3,544,981 $ 3,868,132 $ 4,139,052 $ 4,554,509 Interest-bearing demand 2,711,041 2,790,210 2,800,152 2,816,656 2,676,320 Savings 608,088 651,454 721,558 824,255 940,702 Money market 3,531,029 3,314,288 3,143,897 2,859,164 2,893,128 Brokered time certificates 142,717 122,347 307,963 591,503 371,392 Time deposits 1,467,564 1,353,655 1,266,132 1,052,637 873,650 Total Deposits 12,015,840 11,776,935 12,107,834 12,283,267 12,309,701 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 326,732 374,573 276,450 290,156 267,606 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 110,000 50,000 110,000 160,000 385,000 Long-term debt, net 106,468 106,302 106,136 105,970 105,804 Other liabilities 153,225 164,353 174,193 148,507 136,213 Total Liabilities 12,712,265 12,472,163 12,774,613 12,987,900 13,204,324 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 8,494 8,486 8,515 8,509 8,461 Additional paid in capital 1,811,941 1,808,883 1,813,068 1,809,431 1,803,898 Retained earnings 478,017 467,305 453,117 437,087 421,271 Treasury stock (16,746 ) (16,710 ) (14,035 ) (14,171 ) (13,113 ) 2,281,706 2,267,964 2,260,665 2,240,856 2,220,517 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (163,956 ) (159,878 ) (212,271 ) (186,824 ) (169,433 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,117,750 2,108,086 2,048,394 2,054,032 2,051,084 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 14,830,015 $ 14,580,249 $ 14,823,007 $ 15,041,932 $ 15,255,408 Common shares outstanding 84,935 84,861 85,150 85,086 84,609

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 1Q’24 4Q’23 3Q’23 2Q’23 1Q’23 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs $ 3,630 $ 4,720 $ 12,748 $ 705 $ 3,188 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.50 % 0.03 % 0.14 % Allowance for credit losses $ 146,669 $ 148,931 $ 149,661 $ 159,715 $ 155,640 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 6,613,763 $ 6,571,454 $ 6,343,121 $ 6,264,044 $ 6,048,453 Acquired loans at end of period 3,364,289 3,491,486 3,668,065 3,853,875 4,085,942 Total Loans $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.47 % 1.48 % 1.49 % 1.58 % 1.54 % Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 4.63 4.75 4.86 4.98 5.02 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 77,205 $ 65,104 $ 41,508 $ 48,326 $ 50,787 Other real estate owned 309 221 221 530 530 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 7,006 7,339 6,995 6,996 7,226 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 84,520 $ 72,664 $ 48,724 $ 55,852 $ 58,543 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.77 % 0.65 % 0.41 % 0.48 % 0.50 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.57 0.50 0.33 0.37 0.38 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Loans 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Construction and land development $ 623,246 $ 767,622 $ 793,736 $ 794,371 $ 757,835 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 1,656,131 1,670,281 1,675,881 1,669,369 1,652,491 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 3,368,339 3,319,890 3,285,974 3,370,211 3,412,051 Residential real estate 2,521,399 2,445,692 2,418,903 2,396,352 2,354,394 Commercial and financial 1,566,198 1,607,888 1,588,152 1,615,534 1,655,884 Consumer 242,739 251,567 248,540 272,082 301,740 Total Loans $ 9,978,052 $ 10,062,940 $ 10,011,186 $ 10,117,919 $ 10,134,395

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 1Q’24 4Q’23 1Q’23 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,578,938 $ 22,393 3.47 % $ 2,499,047 $ 21,383 3.42 % $ 2,700,122 $ 19,244 2.85 % Nontaxable 5,907 41 2.75 7,835 68 3.48 16,271 131 3.22 Total Securities 2,584,845 22,434 3.47 2,506,882 21,451 3.42 2,716,393 19,375 2.85 Federal funds sold 370,494 5,056 5.49 465,506 6,426 5.48 106,778 1,294 4.91 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments 95,619 1,128 4.74 91,230 1,190 5.18 178,463 2,180 4.95 Total Loans, net 10,034,658 147,308 5.90 10,033,245 148,004 5.85 9,369,201 135,341 5.86 Total Earning Assets 13,085,616 175,926 5.41 13,096,863 177,071 5.36 12,370,835 158,190 5.19 Allowance for credit losses (148,422 ) (149,110 ) (139,989 ) Cash and due from banks 166,734 179,908 156,235 Premises and equipment 112,391 115,556 116,083 Intangible assets 825,531 832,029 750,694 Bank owned life insurance 299,765 297,525 274,517 Other assets including deferred tax assets 349,161 365,263 419,601 Total Assets $ 14,690,776 $ 14,738,034 $ 13,947,976 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,719,334 $ 15,266 2.26 % $ 2,819,743 $ 15,658 2.20 % $ 2,452,113 $ 3,207 0.53 % Savings 628,329 540 0.35 679,720 505 0.29 1,053,220 400 0.15 Money market 3,409,310 31,728 3.74 3,268,829 28,760 3.49 2,713,224 12,426 1.86 Time deposits 1,590,070 17,121 4.33 1,524,460 15,764 4.10 812,422 5,552 2.77 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 333,386 3,079 3.71 335,559 2,991 3.54 173,498 864 2.02 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 102,418 960 3.77 59,022 442 2.97 282,444 2,776 3.99 Long-term debt, net 106,373 1,934 7.31 106,205 1,916 7.16 98,425 1,614 6.65 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,889,220 70,628 3.20 8,793,538 66,036 2.98 7,585,346 26,839 1.43 Noninterest demand 3,528,489 3,739,993 4,334,969 Other liabilities 154,686 145,591 130,616 Total Liabilities 12,572,395 12,679,122 12,050,931 Shareholders’ equity 2,118,381 2,058,912 1,897,045 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,690,776 $ 14,738,034 $ 13,947,976 Cost of deposits 2.19 % 2.00 % 0.77 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 2.17 % 2.00 % 0.88 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 105,298 3.24 % $ 111,035 3.36 % $ 131,351 4.31 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.