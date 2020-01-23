Seacoast Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Full Year 2019 Net Income Increased 47% to $98.7 million

Continued Improvements in Operating Leverage and Record Loan Originations

Highlight 4Q Results

STUART, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $27.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase of 70%, or $11.2 million, year-over-year. For the full year 2019, net income was $98.7 million, or $1.90 per share, an increase of 47% year-over-year. Seacoast reported fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income1 of $26.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase of 12%, or $2.9 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, adjusted net income1 was $104.6 million, or $2.01 per share, an increase of 32% year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, return on average tangible assets was 1.66%, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 15.0%, and the efficiency ratio was 48.4%, compared to 1.05%, 10.9%, and 65.8%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, return on average tangible assets was 1.56%, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 14.7% and the efficiency ratio was 51.7% compared to 1.20%, 14.1% and 60.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.57%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 14.2%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 47.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.49%, 15.4%, and 54.2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.58%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders’ equity1 was 14.9% and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 50.9%, compared to 1.35%, 14.1% and 56.1% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast’s Chairman and CEO, said, “The Seacoast team closed another record year with net income of $27.2 million for the fourth quarter and $98.7 million for the full year 2019. We continue to generate disciplined growth as reflected in record originations for the quarter of $587 million, while maintaining our strict underwriting guidelines and delivering continued improvements in operating leverage.”

Hudson added, “During the quarter, we announced the upcoming acquisition of First Bank of the Palm Beaches. This acquisition builds upon our two previous Palm Beach County acquisitions and strengthens our presence in Florida’s largest and the nation’s seventh largest MSA. We are also excited to announce the acquisition of Fourth Street Banking Company, the holding company for Freedom Bank of St. Petersburg. This is an exceptional addition to our two previous acquisitions in the state’s second largest MSA. The combination of this acquisition and the First Bank transaction will provide earnings per share accretion of more than 5% to 2021 and has minimal up front dilution to tangible book value per share, earned back in less than two years.”

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, “We delivered another quarter of consistent growth in tangible book value per share, ending the period at $14.76, up 20% over the prior year. During the fourth quarter, net interest margin declined only 1 basis point excluding the impact of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans, demonstrating the exceptional quality of our balance sheet and customer franchise. This balance sheet is fortified with a robust capital base, strong asset quality and a prudent liquidity position. As the banking cycle continues to mature, Seacoast is committed to maintaining its fortress balance sheet, built on strong capital and strict credit underwriting.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

Net income was $27.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.49, for the prior quarter and $16.0 million, or $0.31, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $98.7 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $67.3 million, or $1.38, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted net income 1 was $26.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.53, for the prior quarter and $23.9 million, or $0.47, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, adjusted net income 1 was $104.6 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $79.1 million, or $1.62, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $7.1 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $985.6 million. Book value per share was $19.13 and tangible book value per share was $14.76, compared to $18.70 and $14.30, respectively, at September 30, 2019 and $16.83 and $12.33, respectively, at December 31, 2018. Year-over-year, tangible book value per share increased 20%.

of $7.1 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $985.6 million. Book value per share was $19.13 and tangible book value per share was $14.76, compared to $18.70 and $14.30, respectively, at September 30, 2019 and $16.83 and $12.33, respectively, at December 31, 2018. Year-over-year, tangible book value per share increased 20%. Debt Securities totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $13.8 million compared to September 30, 2019 and a decrease of $15.6 million from December 31, 2018. During the quarter, securities gains of $2.5 million resulted from the opportunistic sale of $79.8 million of longer duration bonds yielding 2.8% transacted when the 10-year treasury rate declined early in the quarter.

totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $13.8 million compared to September 30, 2019 and a decrease of $15.6 million from December 31, 2018. During the quarter, securities gains of $2.5 million resulted from the opportunistic sale of $79.8 million of longer duration bonds yielding 2.8% transacted when the 10-year treasury rate declined early in the quarter. Loans totaled $5.2 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $212.1 million, or 4%, compared to September 30, 2019, and an increase of $373.2 million, or 8%, from December 31, 2018. Changes in total loans consisted of the following: New loan originations of $587 million, compared to $488 million in the prior quarter, contributed to net loan growth in the quarter of 17% on an annualized basis. Excluding the $99.0 million residential mortgage portfolio purchased during the quarter, net loan growth was 9% on an annualized basis. Loans outstanding have grown 8% year-over-year. Commercial originations during the fourth quarter of 2019 were $247.0 million, a decrease of $35.2 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the purchase of a $52.1 million commercial real estate loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2019, commercial originations increased in the fourth quarter $16.8 million, or 7%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, commercial originations increased $87.6 million, or 55%. Residential loan originations were $225.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $103.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $104.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Originations in the fourth quarter of 2019 include the opportunistic purchase of a $99.0 million residential mortgage portfolio. Excluding that purchase, residential loan originations increased $28.8 million, or 30%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and $21.3 million, or 20%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Consumer and small business originations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $115.0 million, an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company continues to prudently manage commercial real estate exposure. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 40% and 204% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 42% and 204%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 38% and 191%, respectively, of total consolidated risk based capital. The funded balances of our top 10 and top 20 relationships represented 21% and 39%, respectively, of total consolidated risk based capital, compared to 22% and 37% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 34% and 54% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our average commercial loan size is $365,000.

totaled $5.2 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $212.1 million, or 4%, compared to September 30, 2019, and an increase of $373.2 million, or 8%, from December 31, 2018. Changes in total loans consisted of the following: Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $339.2 million at December 31, 2019. Commercial pipelines were $256.0 million, an increase of 56% compared to December 31, 2018. The increase year-over-year reflects the successful addition of talent to our commercial banking team and better execution across the franchise. Residential saleable pipelines were $19.0 million, an increase of 40% compared to December 31, 2018. The year-over-year increase reflects our continued strategic focus of generating saleable volume and the addition of talent across the franchise. Retained residential pipelines were $19.1 million, a decrease of 37% compared to December 31, 2018. The year-over-year decrease reflects our continued strategic focus on generating saleable volume. Consumer and small business pipelines were $45.1 million, a decrease of 16% compared to December 31, 2018.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $339.2 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $88.4 million, or 2%, sequentially and an increase of $407.5 million, or 8%, from the prior year. Overall cost of deposits declined to 61 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 73 basis points in the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of interest rate cuts in the second half of 2019 by the Federal Reserve. By keeping a targeted focus on customer acquisition and a relationship-driven strategy, the Company has successfully maintained discipline in deposit pricing. Total transaction accounts increased 7% year-over-year, reflecting continued strong growth in core customer balances, and represent 50% of overall deposit funding. Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings and money market deposits) increased year-over-year $127.5 million, or 5%, to $2.8 billion, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $20.9 million, or 1%, to $1.6 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) increased $6.9 million, or 1%, to $712.2 million.

were $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $88.4 million, or 2%, sequentially and an increase of $407.5 million, or 8%, from the prior year.

Fourth quarter return on average tangible assets (ROTA) was 1.66%, compared to 1.61% in the prior quarter and 1.05% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTA1 was 1.57% compared to 1.67% in the prior quarter and 1.49% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in adjusted ROTA1 in the current quarter reflects the impact of higher provision expense and substantial loan growth, partially offset by higher net interest income and lower noninterest expense.

Capital

Fourth quarter return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 15.0%, compared to 14.7% in the prior quarter and 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTCE 1 was 14.2% compared to 15.3% in the prior quarter and 15.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in adjusted ROTCE 1 in the fourth quarter reflects the impact of a robust growing capital base.

was 15.0%, compared to 14.7% in the prior quarter and 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted ROTCE was 14.2% compared to 15.3% in the prior quarter and 15.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in adjusted ROTCE in the fourth quarter reflects the impact of a robust growing capital base. The tier 1 capital ratio was 15.0%, total capital ratio was 15.7% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.2% at December 31, 2019.

was 15.0%, was 15.7% and the was 12.2% at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.1% at December 31, 2019, compared to 11.1% at September 30, 2019 and 9.7% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding was 0.52% at December 31, 2019, 0.52% at September 30, 2019, and 0.55% at December 31, 2018.

was 0.52% at December 31, 2019, 0.52% at September 30, 2019, and 0.55% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.55% at December 31, 2019, 0.58% at September 30, 2019 and 0.58% at December 31, 2018.

was 0.55% at December 31, 2019, 0.58% at September 30, 2019 and 0.58% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2019, 0.67% at September 30, 2019, and 0.67% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans was 0.80% at December 31, 2019, 0.84% at September 30, 2019, and 0.89% at December 31, 2018.

was 0.68% at December 31, 2019, 0.67% at September 30, 2019, and 0.67% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans was 0.80% at December 31, 2019, 0.84% at September 30, 2019, and 0.89% at December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs were $3.2 million, or 0.25%, of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.1 million, or 0.17%, of average loans in the third quarter of 2019 and $3.7 million, or 0.32% of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.16%, in line with our expectations for full year 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 4Q’19 3Q’19 2Q’19 1Q’19 4Q’18 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 Gross Loans 5,198,404 4,986,289 4,888,139 4,828,441 4,825,214 Total Deposits 5,584,753 5,673,141 5,541,209 5,605,578 5,177,240 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 Net Interest Margin 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,039 51,237 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.66 1.61 1.50 1.48 1.05 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 14.95 14.73 14.30 14.86 10.94 Efficiency Ratio 48.36 48.62 53.48 56.55 65.76 Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 26,837 $ 27,731 $ 25,818 $ 24,205 $ 23,893 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.47 0.47 Adjusted ROTA 1.57 % 1.67 % 1.59 % 1.50 % 1.49 % Adjusted ROTCE 14.19 15.30 15.17 15.11 15.44 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 47.52 48.96 51.44 55.81 54.19 Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets 2.11 2.22 2.34 2.55 2.46 Other Data: Market capitalization2 $ 1,574,775 $ 1,303,010 $ 1,309,158 $ 1,354,759 $ 1,336,415 Full-time equivalent employees 867 867 852 902 902 Number of ATMs 78 80 81 84 87 Full service banking offices 48 48 49 50 51 Registered online users 109,684 107,241 104,017 102,274 99,415 Registered mobile devices 99,361 96,384 92,281 87,844 83,151 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP 2Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period

Vision 2020

Seacoast remains confident in the Company’s ability to achieve Vision 2020 targets announced in February 2017.

Vision 2020 Targets Return on Tangible Assets 1.30% + Return on Tangible Common Equity 16% + Efficiency Ratio Below 50%

Since announcing Vision 2020 targets in February 2017, the Company has achieved a compounded annual growth rate in tangible book value per share of 13%, steadily building shareholder value.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Highlights

Modernizing How Seacoast Sells

In 2019, interchange income increased by $1.1 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year as Seacoast’s debit card program surpassed $1 billion in retail sales. The Company’s debit card program consistently performs in the top quartile of Visa partner banks of similar size.

Seacoast Wealth Management added approximately $140 million in new assets under management in 2019, growing 27% year-over-year. Growth in assets under management, industry leading products and investments in sales and support teams throughout the footprint resulted in a 7% increase year-over-year in wealth related revenue.

Seacoast has partnered with a leading consumer insights firm to capture and analyze feedback from customers. Program implementation and launch were completed in the third quarter of 2019, with the objective of identifying additional customer opportunities.

Lowering Cost to Serve

Seacoast consolidated three banking center locations in 2019, achieving the Vision 2020 objective of reducing the footprint by 20% to meet evolving customer needs. At December 31, 2019, deposits per banking center exceeded $116 million compared to $102 million at December 31, 2018.

Driving Improvements to Operations

In 2019, Seacoast’s continued focus on efficiency and streamlining operations improved adjusted noninterest expenses 1 as a percent of average tangible assets to 2.11% in the fourth quarter compared to 2.46% a year ago.

as a percent of average tangible assets to 2.11% in the fourth quarter compared to 2.46% a year ago. Earlier this year, Seacoast further enhanced the interactive voice response (IVR) system in the Florida-based Customer Support Center. The system provides customers with secure, self-serve options and expedites call routing processes. During the fourth quarter of 2019, more than 215,000 routine customer service calls were serviced solely by the IVR system. This represented 71% of total customer service calls received. This investment should continue to provide added scalability and elevate the customer experience in 2020.

Late in 2018, Seacoast launched a large-scale initiative to implement a fully digital loan origination platform across all business banking units. In the fourth quarter of 2019, this platform enabled record loan originations in the commercial banking team. The Company recognized $350,000 in annualized expense reductions as a result of this platform implementation. This investment should lead to further gains in operational efficiency and banker productivity in 2020 and beyond.

Scaling and Evolving Seacoast’s Culture

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and provide new opportunities for associates. The pending acquisitions of First Bank of the Palm Beaches and Fourth Street Banking Company, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, will add experienced bankers in two growing markets and will further support the Company’s sustainable and profitable growth.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

Seacoast will host a conference call on January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (888) 517-2513 (passcode: 7556 513; host: Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon of January 24, 2020 by dialing (888) 843-7419 (domestic) and using passcode: 7556 513#.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com . The link is located in the subsection “Presentations” under the heading “Investor Services.” Beginning the afternoon of January 24, 2020, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $7.1 billion in assets and $5.6 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2019. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

Additional Information

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 4Q’19 3Q’19 2Q’19 1Q’19 4Q’18 4Q’19 4Q’18 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 98,739 $ 67,275 Adjusted net income1 26,837 27,731 25,818 24,205 23,893 104,591 79,085 Net interest income2 61,846 61,027 60,219 60,861 60,100 243,953 211,956 Net interest margin2,3 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 4.02 % 4.00 % 3.92 % 3.85 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.45 % 1.11 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.66 1.61 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.56 1.20 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.57 1.67 1.59 1.50 1.49 1.58 1.35 Return on average shareholders’ equity-GAAP basis3 11.04 10.73 10.23 10.47 7.65 10.63 9.08 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 14.95 14.73 14.30 14.86 10.94 14.72 12.54 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 14.19 15.30 15.17 15.11 15.44 14.93 14.06 Efficiency ratio5 48.36 48.62 53.48 56.55 65.76 51.71 59.98 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 47.52 48.96 51.44 55.81 54.19 50.90 56.13 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 18.30 19.53 18.93 17.45 17.97 18.56 19.32 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 11.05 11.05 10.65 10.18 9.72 11.05 9.72 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 90.71 88.35 87.27 90.55 89.14 89.21 85.85 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 93.44 88.36 88.53 86.38 93.43 93.44 93.43 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 1.90 $ 1.38 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.53 0.50 0.45 0.44 0.32 1.92 1.40 Adjusted earnings1 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.47 0.47 2.01 1.62 Book value per share common 19.13 18.70 18.08 17.44 16.83 19.13 16.83 Tangible book value per share 14.76 14.30 13.65 12.98 12.33 14.76 12.33 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — 1Non-GAAP measure – see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q’19 3Q’19 2Q’19 1Q’19 4Q’18 4Q’19 4Q’18 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 8,500 $ 8,802 $ 8,933 $ 9,119 $ 9,528 $ 35,354 $ 37,860 Nontaxable 130 131 143 151 200 555 884 Interest and fees on loans 62,868 63,092 62,288 62,287 59,495 250,535 199,984 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 788 800 873 918 835 3,379 2,670 Total Interest Income 72,286 72,825 72,237 72,475 70,058 289,823 241,398 Interest on deposits 3,589 4,334 4,825 3,873 3,140 16,621 8,763 Interest on time certificates 5,084 6,009 5,724 4,959 3,901 21,776 11,684 Interest on borrowed money 1,853 1,534 1,552 2,869 3,033 7,808 9,436 Total Interest Expense 10,526 11,877 12,101 11,701 10,074 46,205 29,883 Net Interest Income 61,760 60,948 60,136 60,774 59,984 243,618 211,515 Provision for loan losses 4,800 2,251 2,551 1,397 2,342 10,999 11,730 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 56,960 58,697 57,585 59,377 57,642 232,619 199,785 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,960 2,978 2,894 2,697 3,019 11,529 11,198 Trust fees 1,096 1,183 1,147 1,017 1,040 4,443 4,183 Mortgage banking fees 1,514 2,127 1,734 1,115 809 6,490 4,682 Brokerage commissions and fees 483 449 541 436 468 1,909 1,732 Marine finance fees 338 153 201 362 185 1,054 1,398 Interchange income 3,387 3,206 3,405 3,401 3,198 13,399 12,335 BOLI income 904 928 927 915 1,091 3,674 4,291 SBA gains 576 569 691 636 519 2,472 2,474 Other 2,579 3,197 2,503 2,266 2,810 10,545 8,352 13,837 14,790 14,043 12,845 13,139 55,515 50,645 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,539 (847 ) (466 ) (9 ) (425 ) 1,217 (623 ) Total Noninterest Income 16,376 13,943 13,577 12,836 12,714 56,732 50,022 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 17,263 18,640 19,420 18,506 22,172 73,829 71,111 Employee benefits 3,323 2,973 3,195 4,206 3,625 13,697 12,945 Outsourced data processing costs 3,645 3,711 3,876 3,845 5,809 15,077 16,374 Telephone / data lines 651 603 893 811 602 2,958 2,481 Occupancy 3,368 3,368 3,741 3,807 3,747 14,284 13,394 Furniture and equipment 1,416 1,528 1,544 1,757 2,452 6,245 6,744 Marketing 885 933 1,211 1,132 1,350 4,161 5,085 Legal and professional fees 2,025 1,648 2,033 2,847 3,668 8,553 9,961 FDIC assessments 0 56 337 488 571 881 2,195 Amortization of intangibles 1,456 1,456 1,456 1,458 1,303 5,826 4,300 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain)/loss on sale 3 262 (174 ) (40 ) 0 51 461 Other 4,022 3,405 3,468 4,282 4,165 15,177 17,222 Total Noninterest Expense 38,057 38,583 41,000 43,099 49,464 160,739 162,273 Income Before Income Taxes 35,279 34,057 30,162 29,114 20,892 128,612 87,534 Income taxes 8,103 8,452 6,909 6,409 4,930 29,873 20,259 Net Income $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 98,739 $ 67,275 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 1.90 $ 1.38 Net income basic 0.53 0.50 0.45 0.44 0.32 1.92 1.40 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — Average diluted shares outstanding 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,039 51,237 52,029 48,748 Average basic shares outstanding 51,517 51,473 51,446 51,359 50,523 51,449 47,969

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 89,843 $ 106,349 $ 97,792 $ 98,270 $ 92,242 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 34,688 25,911 61,987 105,741 23,709 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 124,531 132,260 159,779 204,011 115,951 Time deposits with other banks 3,742 4,579 4,980 8,174 8,243 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 946,855 920,811 914,615 877,549 865,831 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 261,369 273,644 287,302 295,485 357,949 Total Debt Securities 1,208,224 1,194,455 1,201,917 1,173,034 1,223,780 Loans held for sale 20,029 26,768 17,513 13,900 11,873 Loans 5,198,404 4,986,289 4,888,139 4,828,441 4,825,214 Less: Allowance for loan losses (35,154 ) (33,605 ) (33,505 ) (32,822 ) (32,423 ) Net Loans 5,163,250 4,952,684 4,854,634 4,795,619 4,792,791 Bank premises and equipment, net 66,615 67,873 68,738 70,412 71,024 Other real estate owned 12,390 13,593 11,043 11,921 12,802 Goodwill 205,286 205,286 205,260 205,260 204,753 Other intangible assets, net 20,066 21,318 22,672 23,959 25,977 Bank owned life insurance 126,181 125,277 125,233 124,306 123,394 Net deferred tax assets 16,457 17,168 19,353 24,647 28,954 Other assets 141,740 129,384 133,764 128,146 128,117 Total Assets $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 1,590,493 $ 1,652,927 $ 1,669,804 $ 1,676,009 $ 1,569,602 Interest-bearing demand 1,181,732 1,115,455 1,124,519 1,100,477 1,014,032 Savings 519,152 528,214 519,732 508,320 493,807 Money market 1,108,363 1,158,862 1,172,971 1,192,070 1,173,950 Other time certificates 504,837 537,183 553,107 539,202 513,312 Brokered time certificates 472,857 458,418 268,998 367,841 220,594 Time certificates of more than $250,000 207,319 222,082 232,078 221,659 191,943 Total Deposits 5,584,753 5,673,141 5,541,209 5,605,578 5,177,240 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 86,121 70,414 82,015 148,005 214,323 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 315,000 50,000 140,000 3,000 380,000 Subordinated debt 71,085 71,014 70,944 70,874 70,804 Other liabilities 65,913 63,398 60,479 59,508 41,025 Total Liabilities 6,122,872 5,927,967 5,894,647 5,886,965 5,883,392 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 5,151 5,148 5,146 5,141 5,136 Additional paid in capital 786,242 784,661 782,928 780,680 778,501 Retained earnings 195,813 168,637 143,032 119,779 97,074 Treasury stock (6,032 ) (6,079 ) (6,137 ) (4,959 ) (3,384 ) 981,174 952,367 924,969 900,641 877,327 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 4,465 10,311 5,270 (4,217 ) (13,060 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 985,639 962,678 930,239 896,424 864,267 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 $ 6,824,886 $ 6,783,389 $ 6,747,659 Common shares outstanding 51,514 51,482 51,461 51,414 51,361

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 4Q’19 3Q’19 2Q’19 1Q’19 4Q’18 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) – non-acquired loans $ 2,930 $ 2,106 $ 1,621 $ 762 $ 3,693 Net charge-offs (recoveries) – acquired loans 295 5 220 201 56 Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 3,225 2,111 1,841 963 3,749 TDR valuation adjustments $ 27 $ 40 $ 27 $ 35 $ 35 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans – non-acquired loans 0.23 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.32 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans – acquired loans 0.02 — 0.02 0.02 — Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.25 0.17 0.15 0.08 0.32 Provision for loan losses – non-acquired loans $ 4,041 $ 2,241 $ 2,326 $ 1,709 $ 2,343 Provision for (recapture of) loan losses – acquired loans 759 10 225 (312 ) (1 ) Total Provision for Loan Losses $ 4,800 $ 2,251 $ 2,551 $ 1,397 $ 2,342 Allowance for loan losses – non-acquired loans $ 34,573 $ 33,488 $ 33,393 $ 32,715 $ 31,803 Allowance for loan losses – acquired loans 581 117 112 107 620 Total Allowance for Loan Losses $ 35,154 $ 33,605 $ 33,505 $ 32,822 $ 32,423 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,317,919 $ 4,010,299 $ 3,817,358 $ 3,667,221 $ 3,588,251 Purchased noncredit impaired loans at end of period 867,819 962,609 1,057,200 1,147,432 1,222,529 Purchased credit impaired loans at end of period 12,666 13,381 13,581 13,788 14,434 Total Loans $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 $ 4,825,214 Non-acquired loans allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % Total allowance for loan losses to total loans at end of period 0.68 0.67 0.69 0.68 0.67 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 3.83 3.76 3.76 3.80 3.86 End of Period Nonperforming loans – non-acquired $ 20,990 $ 20,400 $ 15,810 $ 15,423 $ 15,783 Nonperforming loans – acquired 5,965 5,644 6,986 6,990 10,693 Other real estate owned – non-acquired 5,177 5,177 66 831 386 Other real estate owned – acquired 372 1,574 1,612 1,725 3,020 Bank branches closed included in other real estate owned 6,842 6,842 9,365 9,365 9,396 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 39,346 $ 39,637 $ 33,839 $ 34,334 $ 39,278 Restructured loans (accruing) $ 11,100 $ 12,395 $ 14,534 $ 14,857 $ 13,346 Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period – non-acquired 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.44 % Nonperforming loans to loans at end of period – acquired 0.68 0.58 0.65 0.60 0.86 Total Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.52 0.52 0.47 0.46 0.55 Nonperforming assets to total assets – non-acquired 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets – acquired 0.09 0.11 0.13 0.13 0.20 Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.55 0.58 0.50 0.51 0.58 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loans 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Construction and land development $ 325,113 $ 326,324 $ 379,991 $ 417,565 $ 443,568 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 1,034,963 1,025,040 1,005,876 989,234 970,181 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 1,344,008 1,285,327 1,184,409 1,173,183 1,161,885 Residential real estate 1,507,863 1,409,946 1,400,184 1,329,166 1,324,377 Consumer 208,205 217,366 215,932 206,414 202,881 Commercial and financial 778,252 722,286 701,747 712,879 722,322 Total Loans $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 $ 4,888,139 $ 4,828,441 $ 4,825,214

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 4Q’19 3Q’19 4Q’18 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,179,843 $ 8,500 2.88 % $ 1,171,393 $ 8,802 3.01 % $ 1,227,648 $ 9,528 3.10 % Nontaxable 20,709 162 3.13 21,194 164 3.09 29,255 252 3.45 Total Securities 1,200,552 8,662 2.89 1,192,587 8,966 3.01 1,256,903 9,780 3.11 Federal funds sold and other investments 84,961 788 3.68 84,705 800 3.75 87,146 835 3.80 Loans, net 5,104,272 62,922 4.89 4,945,953 63,138 5.06 4,611,691 59,559 5.12 Total Earning Assets 6,389,785 72,372 4.49 6,223,245 72,904 4.65 5,955,740 70,174 4.67 Allowance for loan losses (34,072 ) (33,997 ) (33,864 ) Cash and due from banks 99,008 88,539 124,299 Premises and equipment 67,485 68,301 75,120 Intangible assets 226,060 227,389 213,713 Bank owned life insurance 125,597 125,249 132,495 Other assets 122,351 121,850 122,367 Total Assets $ 6,996,214 $ 6,820,576 $ 6,589,870 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,190,681 $ 983 0.33 % $ 1,116,434 $ 1,053 0.37 % $ 974,711 $ 515 0.21 % Savings 528,771 422 0.32 522,831 531 0.40 509,434 418 0.33 Money market 1,148,453 2,184 0.75 1,173,042 2,750 0.93 1,161,599 2,207 0.75 Time deposits 1,078,297 5,084 1.87 1,159,272 6,009 2.06 899,153 3,901 1.72 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 73,693 226 1.22 75,785 300 1.57 242,963 732 1.20 Federal funds purchased and

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 181,134 845 1.85 68,804 414 2.39 240,799 1,468 2.42 Other borrowings 71,045 782 4.37 70,969 820 4.58 70,764 833 4.67 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,272,074 10,526 0.98 4,187,137 11,877 1.13 4,099,423 10,074 0.97 Noninterest demand 1,680,734 1,626,269 1,628,842 Other liabilities 67,206 60,500 33,846 Total Liabilities 6,020,014 5,873,906 5,762,111 Shareholders’ equity 976,200 946,670 827,759 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 6,996,214 $ 6,820,576 $ 6,589,870 Cost of deposits 0.61 % 0.73 % 0.54 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.65 % 0.76 % 0.67 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 61,846 3.84 % $ 61,027 3.89 % $ 60,100 4.00 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,176,842 $ 35,354 3.00 % $ 1,299,089 $ 37,860 2.91 % Nontaxable 23,122 695 3.01 31,331 1,115 3.56 Total Securities 1,199,964 36,049 3.00 1,330,420 38,975 2.93 Federal funds sold and other investments 88,045 3,379 3.84 61,048 2,670 4.37 Loans, net 4,933,518 250,730 5.08 4,112,009 200,194 4.87 Total Earning Assets 6,221,527 290,158 4.66 5,503,477 241,839 4.39 Allowance for loan losses (33,465 ) (29,972 ) Cash and due from banks 94,643 114,936 Premises and equipment 69,142 67,332 Intangible assets 228,042 178,287 Bank owned life insurance 124,803 124,452 Other assets 126,588 98,823 Total Assets $ 6,831,280 $ 6,057,335 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,114,334 $ 4,025 0.36 % $ 978,030 $ 1,883 0.19 % Savings 516,526 2,015 0.39 457,542 811 0.18 Money market 1,164,938 10,581 0.91 1,049,900 6,069 0.58 Time deposits 1,092,516 21,776 1.99 811,741 11,684 1.44 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 106,142 1,431 1.35 200,839 1,804 0.90 Federal funds purchased and

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 131,921 3,010 2.28 224,982 4,468 1.99 Other borrowings 70,939 3,367 4.75 70,658 3,164 4.48 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,197,316 46,205 1.10 3,793,692 29,883 0.79 Noninterest demand 1,641,766 1,492,451 Other liabilities 63,405 30,621 Total Liabilities 5,902,487 5,316,764 Shareholders’ equity 928,793 740,571 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 6,831,280 $ 6,057,335 Cost of deposits 0.69 % 0.43 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.74 % 0.54 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 243,953 3.92 % $ 211,956 3.85 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 1,233,475 $ 1,314,102 $ 1,323,743 $ 1,298,468 $ 1,217,842 Retail 246,717 241,734 251,879 275,383 259,318 Public funds 85,122 65,869 65,822 73,640 68,324 Other 25,179 31,222 28,360 28,518 24,118 Total Noninterest Demand 1,590,493 1,652,927 1,669,804 1,676,009 1,569,602 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 319,993 342,376 323,818 289,544 211,879 Retail 641,762 622,833 634,099 646,522 650,490 Public funds 219,977 150,246 166,602 164,411 151,663 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,181,732 1,115,455 1,124,519 1,100,477 1,014,032 Total transaction accounts Commercial 1,553,468 1,656,478 1,647,561 1,588,012 1,429,721 Retail 888,479 864,567 885,978 921,905 909,808 Public funds 305,099 216,115 232,424 238,051 219,987 Other 25,179 31,222 28,360 28,518 24,118 Total Transaction Accounts 2,772,225 2,768,382 2,794,323 2,776,486 2,583,634 Savings 519,152 528,214 519,732 508,320 493,807 Money market Commercial 494,803 513,477 517,041 500,649 459,380 Retail 553,075 583,917 590,320 602,378 607,837 Public funds 60,485 61,468 65,610 89,043 106,733 Total Money Market 1,108,363 1,158,862 1,172,971 1,192,070 1,173,950 Brokered time certificates 472,857 458,418 268,998 367,841 220,594 Other time certificates 712,156 759,265 785,185 760,861 705,255 1,185,013 1,217,683 1,054,183 1,128,702 925,849 Total Deposits $ 5,584,753 $ 5,673,141 $ 5,541,209 $ 5,605,578 $ 5,177,240 Customer sweep accounts $ 86,121 $ 70,414 $ 82,015 $ 148,005 $ 214,323

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q’19 3Q’19 2Q’19 1Q’19 4Q’18 4Q’19 4Q’18 Net Income $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 23,253 $ 22,705 $ 15,962 $ 98,739 $ 67,275 Total noninterest income 16,376 13,943 13,577 12,836 12,714 56,732 50,022 Securities (gains)/losses, net (2,539 ) 847 466 9 425 (1,217 ) 623 BOLI benefits on death (included in other income) — (956 ) — — (280 ) (956 ) (280 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (2,539 ) (109 ) 466 9 145 (2,173 ) 343 Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 13,837 13,834 14,043 12,845 12,859 54,559 50,365 Total noninterest expense 38,057 38,583 41,000 43,099 49,464 160,739 162,273 Merger related charges (634 ) — — (335 ) (8,034 ) (969 ) (9,681 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,456 ) (1,458 ) (1,303 ) (5,826 ) (4,300 ) Business continuity expenses – hurricane events — (95 ) — — — (95 ) — Branch reductions and other expense initiatives — (121 ) (1,517 ) (208 ) (587 ) (1,846 ) (587 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (2,090 ) (1,672 ) (2,973 ) (2,001 ) (9,924 ) (8,736 ) (14,568 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 35,967 36,911 38,027 41,098 39,540 152,003 147,705 Income Taxes 8,103 8,452 6,909 6,409 4,930 29,873 20,259 Tax effect of adjustments (110 ) 572 874 510 2,623 1,846 3,834 Taxes and tax penalties on acquisition-related BOLI redemption — — — — (485 ) — (485 ) Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets — (1,135 ) — — — (1,135 ) (248 ) Total Adjustments to Income Taxes (110 ) (563 ) 874 510 2,138 711 3,101 Adjusted Income Taxes 7,993 7,889 7,783 6,919 7,068 30,584 23,360 Adjusted Net Income $ 26,837 $ 27,731 $ 25,818 $ 24,205 $ 23,893 $ 104,591 $ 79,085 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 1.90 $ 1.38 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.52 0.53 0.50 0.47 0.47 2.01 1.62 Average diluted shares outstanding 52,081 51,935 51,952 52,039 51,237 52,029 48,748 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 35,967 $ 36,911 $ 38,027 $ 41,098 $ 39,540 $ 152,003 $ 147,705 Foreclosed property expense and net gain/(loss) on sale (3 ) (262 ) 174 40 — (51 ) (460 ) Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 35,964 $ 36,649 $ 38,201 $ 41,138 $ 39,540 $ 151,952 $ 147,245 Revenue $ 78,136 $ 74,891 $ 73,713 $ 73,610 $ 72,698 $ 300,350 $ 261,537 Total Adjustments to Revenue (2,539 ) (109 ) 466 9 145 (2,173 ) 343 Impact of FTE adjustment 87 79 83 87 116 336 441 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 75,684 $ 74,861 $ 74,262 $ 73,706 $ 72,959 $ 298,513 $ 262,321 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 47.52 % 48.96 % 51.44 % 55.81 % 54.19 % 50.90 % 56.13 % Average Assets $ 6,996,214 $ 6,820,576 $ 6,734,994 $ 6,770,978 $ 6,589,870 $ 6,831,280 $ 6,057,335 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (226,060 ) (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (230,066 ) (213,713 ) (228,042 ) (178,287 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 6,770,154 $ 6,593,187 $ 6,506,288 $ 6,540,912 $ 6,376,157 $ 6,603,238 $ 5,879,048 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.54 % 1.49 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 0.96 % 1.45 % 1.11 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.09 0.11 0.09 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.66 1.61 1.50 1.48 1.05 1.56 1.20 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.09 ) 0.06 0.09 0.02 0.44 0.02 0.15 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.57 1.67 1.59 1.50 1.49 1.58 1.35 Average Shareholders’ Equity $ 976,200 $ 946,670 $ 911,479 $ 879,564 $ 827,759 $ 928,793 $ 740,571 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (226,060 ) (227,389 ) (228,706 ) (230,066 ) (213,713 ) (228,042 ) (178,287 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 750,140 $ 719,281 $ 682,773 $ 649,498 $ 614,046 $ 700,751 $ 562,284 Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 11.04 % 10.73 % 10.23 % 10.47 % 7.65 % 10.63 % 9.08 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 3.91 4.00 4.07 4.39 3.29 4.09 3.46 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 14.95 14.73 14.30 14.86 10.94 14.72 12.54 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.76 ) 0.57 0.87 0.25 4.50 0.21 1.52 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.19 15.30 15.17 15.11 15.44 14.93 14.06 Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 59,515 $ 59,279 $ 58,169 $ 58,397 $ 55,470 $ 235,359 $ 188,865 Accretion on acquired loans 3,407 3,859 4,166 3,938 4,089 15,371 11,329 Loan interest income1 $ 62,922 $ 63,138 $ 62,335 $ 62,335 $ 59,559 $ 250,730 $ 200,194 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q’19 3Q’19 2Q’19 1Q’19 4Q’18 4Q’19 4Q’18 Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans 4.63 % 4.76 % 4.82 % 4.89 % 4.77 % 4.77 % 4.59 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.26 0.30 0.34 0.33 0.35 0.31 0.28 Yield on loans 4.89 5.06 5.16 5.22 5.12 5.08 4.87 Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 58,439 $ 57,168 $ 56,053 $ 56,923 $ 56,011 $ 228,582 $ 200,627 Accretion on acquired loans 3,407 3,859 4,166 3,938 4,089 15,371 11,329 Net Interest Income1 $ 61,846 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 60,861 $ 60,100 $ 243,953 $ 211,956 Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans 3.63 % 3.64 % 3.67 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.67 % 3.65 % Impact of accretion on acquired loans 0.21 0.25 0.27 0.26 0.27 0.25 0.20 Net Interest Margin 3.84 3.89 3.94 4.02 4.00 3.92 3.85 Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 8,630 $ 8,933 $ 9,076 $ 9,270 $ 9,728 $ 35,909 $ 38,743 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 32 33 36 39 52 140 232 Security interest income1 $ 8,662 $ 8,966 $ 9,112 $ 9,309 $ 9,780 $ 36,049 $ 38,975 Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 62,867 $ 63,091 $ 62,287 $ 62,287 $ 59,495 $ 250,532 $ 199,984 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans 55 47 48 48 64 198 210 Loan interest income1 $ 62,922 $ 63,138 $ 62,335 $ 62,335 $ 59,559 $ 250,730 $ 200,194 Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 61,759 $ 60,947 $ 60,135 $ 60,774 $ 59,984 $ 243,615 $ 211,514 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 32 33 36 39 52 140 232 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans 55 47 48 48 64 198 210 Net Interest Income1 $ 61,846 $ 61,027 $ 60,219 $ 60,861 $ 60,100 $ 243,953 $ 211,956 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.

