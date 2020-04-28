SEACOR Holdings Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020:

Net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.5 million ($0.07 per diluted share) compared with $7.7 million ($0.41 per diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The current quarter included a $12.7 million ($0.64 per diluted share) income tax benefit as a result of the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and included net foreign currency losses of $3.6 million ($0.18 per diluted share) primarily due to the depreciation of the Colombian peso relative to the U.S. dollar.

Operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $0.1 million compared with operating income of $19.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“Cash Earnings” for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $17.1 million compared with $26.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures “Cash Earnings” and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release.

Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman, commented on the quarter’s results and impact of COVID-19 as follows:

“Our first and most important operational priority is, at all times and in all circumstances, the safety and well-being of our more than 2,000 employees. We are taking enhanced precautions in response to the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19. We look to local, state and federal directives and follow best practices. All SEACOR operations have been deemed essential. Our ships, tugs and warehouses, continue to fulfill their mission transporting and distributing essential goods. I want to express deep-felt appreciation to SEACOR’s dedicated workforce for providing these necessary services to support our customers and the common effort. The COVID-19 pandemic had a limited impact on our first quarter financial performance. Our diversified services dampened, and, hopefully, will continue to mitigate for us the severe economic fallout of COVID-19 on the economy. SEA-Vista, our Jones Act tanker business, benefits from charters that extend through the first quarter of 2021 and beyond. SCF’s barges continue to move grain on the inland waterways and its terminals transfer agricultural and industrial essentials. Our Granite City, Illinois based oil storage facility is fully utilized for the first time in many months. Our harbor tugs continue docking ships with inbound goods and exports. Two of our service lines, SEACOR Island Lines, our liner and logistics support for the Bahamas and Caribbean, and Waterman Steamship, our Government Services group, have in the recent weeks experienced weaker demand. The Bahamas, like the U.S., has a “shelter in place” order in effect and in April the U.S. military instituted a moratorium on movements of cargo handled by vessels such as ours. I am quite pleased with our first quarter results. The primary cause for the large swing in cash earnings relates to performing periodic, heavy maintenance for some of our vessels and a falloff in revenues related to Witt-O’Brien’s engagement in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Witt has been able to leverage its expertise in government consulting to assist hospitals, helping them to expedite access to FEMA funding. It also expanded its services with its recent acquisition of Navigate which advises clients on crisis communications and public relations. As a result of the passage of the CARES Act, we can carryback net operating tax losses from 2019 to recoup $32 million of cash. This will boost SEACOR’s already strong levels of liquidity.”

The “Operating Discussion” below is a comparison of results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 with the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Operating Discussion

Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services – Operating income and OIBDA were $7.5 million and $17.8 million in the current year quarter compared with $18.8 million and $20.1 million, respectively. Operating results were impacted by a $6.7 million increase in dry-docking costs, which included the installation of a ballast water treatment system for one U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier, and major overhauls for five harbor tugs. The related off-hire time for dry-docking the U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier accounted for a $2.5 million decrease in operating income. Projected dry-docking costs for the remainder of 2020 are $5.5 million.

Two U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers embarked on extensions of prior charters that last year had been at more favorable rates. In addition, operating results were impacted by a change in contract for one U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carrier, which commenced a multiyear bareboat charter following the conclusion of a multiyear time charter.

Our port and infrastructure services business and SEACOR Island Lines both experienced revenue growth year over year and made an increased contribution to operating income. Waterman Logistics had continued success this quarter winning bids to move specialized cargo for the U.S. government. The Jones Act dry bulk carrier fleet benefited from steady cargo volumes and a full quarter of operations with no dry-dockings. In the aggregate, these service lines had a positive incremental contribution of $4.8 million compared with the prior year quarter.

Inland Transportation & Logistics Services – Operating income and OIBDA were $1.0 million and $7.2 million in the current year quarter compared with $2.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively. The 4% year over year decline in U.S. grain exports through the Gulf of Mexico reduced demand for barge freight and activity levels at the Company’s terminals on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. The primary culprits were the China trade war, U.S. government farm subsidy programs which were a disincentive to exports, and competition from South America as a result of a stronger U.S. dollar.

Witt O’Brien’s – Operating loss and negative OIBDA were $(1.1) million and $(0.9) million, respectively, in the current year quarter compared with operating income and OIBDA of $4.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively. Operating revenues and operating income in the U.S. Virgin Islands were $8.4 million and $5.2 million lower, respectively, than the prior year quarter when certain key task orders related to immediate requirements of responding to hurricanes were still being completed. The current year quarter’s results were also negatively impacted by an accrual of $1.4 million for a retroactive charge due to a change in the application of the gross receipts tax in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Capital Commitments – The Company’s capital commitments as of March 31, 2020 were $61.0 million and included four U.S.-flag harbor tugs, the Company’s interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, six inland river dry-cargo barges, two inland river towboats, other equipment and vessel and terminal improvements. Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Company committed to purchase other property and equipment for $1.1 million.

Income Taxes – The current quarter included a $12.7 million ($0.64 per diluted share) income tax benefit as a result of the passage of the CARES Act into law, which allows net operating losses generated in 2018 through 2020 to be carried back up to five years. As a result, the Company expects a tax refund of approximately $32 million once the refund requests are processed.

Liquidity and Debt – During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $15.6 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $15.4 million.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $85.2 million. As of March 31, 2020, total outstanding debt was $298.8 million, and the Company had $225.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facilities.

Equity – As of March 31, 2020, the total shares outstanding were 20,333,024.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 192,296 $ 209,524 Costs and Expenses: Operating 146,028 147,111 Administrative and general 29,021 26,746 Depreciation and amortization 17,729 17,136 192,778 190,993 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 384 437 Operating Income (Loss) (98 ) 18,968 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,601 1,900 Interest expense (4,470 ) (5,113 ) Debt extinguishment losses, net (319 ) (793 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net (104 ) 3,068 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (4,582 ) 405 Other, net 92 (644 ) (7,782 ) (1,177 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (7,880 ) 17,791 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (14,142 ) 2,205 Income Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 6,262 15,586 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (4,793 ) (2,518 ) Net Income 1,469 13,068 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 2 5,335 Net Income Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 1,467 $ 7,733 Basic Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.07 $ 0.42 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.07 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,950,444 18,232,562 Diluted 19,994,025 19,571,339 OIBDA(1) $ 17,631 $ 36,104 OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 17,631 $ 26,996

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Operating Revenues $ 192,296 $ 192,761 $ 200,658 $ 197,023 $ 209,524 Costs and Expenses: Operating 146,028 146,265 147,386 142,871 147,111 Administrative and general 29,021 27,134 24,923 26,714 26,746 Depreciation and amortization 17,729 17,451 16,975 17,009 17,136 192,778 190,850 189,284 186,594 190,993 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 384 651 1,145 677 437 Operating Income (Loss) (98 ) 2,562 12,519 11,106 18,968 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,601 1,488 2,198 1,885 1,900 Interest expense (4,470 ) (4,401 ) (4,816 ) (4,903 ) (5,113 ) Debt extinguishment losses, net (319 ) (171 ) (777 ) (503 ) (793 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net (104 ) 1,898 144 13,284 3,068 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (4,582 ) 1,351 (1,877 ) (191 ) 405 Other, net 92 (20 ) 505 25 (644 ) (7,782 ) 145 (4,623 ) 9,597 (1,177 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (7,880 ) 2,707 7,896 20,703 17,791 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (14,142 ) 2,817 1,417 3,390 2,205 Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 6,262 (110 ) 6,479 17,313 15,586 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (4,793 ) (1,802 ) (618 ) (312 ) (2,518 ) Net Income (Loss) 1,469 (1,912 ) 5,861 17,001 13,068 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 2 5 (544 ) 2,448 5,335 Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 1,467 $ (1,917 ) $ 6,405 $ 14,553 $ 7,733 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 0.42 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.76 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,950 19,933 19,322 18,289 18,233 Diluted 19,994 19,933 20,739 19,634 19,571 Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 20,333 20,176 20,179 18,550 18,528 OIBDA(1) $ 17,631 $ 20,013 $ 29,494 $ 28,115 $ 36,104 OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 17,631 $ 20,013 $ 28,813 $ 21,905 $ 26,996

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 106,115 $ 101,674 $ 102,661 $ 109,681 $ 109,272 Costs and Expenses: Operating 77,604 72,759 66,888 71,230 69,932 Administrative and general 10,744 11,190 9,404 9,423 10,198 Depreciation and amortization 10,282 10,228 10,191 10,230 10,337 98,630 94,177 86,483 90,883 90,467 Gains on Asset Dispositions 9 121 804 349 17 Operating Income 7,494 7,618 16,982 19,147 18,822 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (78 ) 52 (104 ) 1 (47 ) Other, net 22 6 505 28 (651 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,357 ) (1,238 ) (242 ) 700 111 Segment Profit(1) $ 6,081 $ 6,438 $ 17,141 $ 19,876 $ 18,235 OIBDA(2) $ 17,776 $ 17,846 $ 27,173 $ 29,377 $ 29,159 OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders $ 17,776 $ 17,846 $ 26,492 $ 23,167 $ 20,051 Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 7,816 $ 8,752 $ 4,310 $ 1,925 $ 1,581 Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s 38 76 42 30 15 Dry-docking expenditures for all other vessels $ 1,704 $ 289 $ 1,783 $ 1,447 $ 1,250 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 61,311 $ 68,257 $ 72,020 $ 61,455 $ 65,602 Costs and Expenses: Operating 50,919 57,912 62,775 54,486 54,245 Administrative and general 3,488 3,324 3,327 3,133 3,356 Depreciation and amortization 6,212 6,144 5,694 5,699 5,725 60,619 67,380 71,796 63,318 63,326 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 315 522 330 330 420 Operating Income (Loss) 1,007 1,399 554 (1,533 ) 2,696 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (4,478 ) 1,249 (1,729 ) (191 ) 459 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (3,376 ) (2,346 ) (1,084 ) (618 ) (2,472 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ (6,847 ) $ 302 $ (2,259 ) $ (2,342 ) $ 683 OIBDA(2) $ 7,219 $ 7,543 $ 6,248 $ 4,166 $ 8,421





SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Witt O’Brien’s Operating Revenues $ 22,506 $ 20,742 $ 24,345 $ 23,753 $ 32,943 Costs and Expenses: Operating 15,691 14,266 16,323 15,691 21,772 Administrative and general 7,679 7,008 5,718 6,831 6,402 Depreciation and amortization 259 210 210 209 206 23,629 21,484 22,251 22,731 28,380 Gains on Asset Dispositions — 8 10 — — Operating Income (Loss) (1,123 ) (734 ) 2,104 1,022 4,563 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 12 (1 ) — — — Other, net 70 (457 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (8 ) 333 764 (128 ) (67 ) Segment Profit (Loss) $ (1,049 ) $ (859 ) $ 2,867 $ 892 $ 4,493 OIBDA(2) $ (864 ) $ (524 ) $ 2,314 $ 1,231 $ 4,769 Other Operating Revenues $ 2,399 $ 2,099 $ 1,635 $ 2,142 $ 1,805 Costs and Expenses: Operating 1,847 1,335 1,404 1,472 1,253 Administrative and general 1,124 967 846 837 839 Depreciation and amortization 619 499 501 493 489 3,590 2,801 2,751 2,802 2,581 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions 60 — 34 (2 ) — Operating Loss (1,131 ) (702 ) (1,082 ) (662 ) (776 ) Other Income (Expense): Other, net — 431 — — — Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (52 ) 1,449 (56 ) (266 ) (90 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ (1,183 ) $ 1,178 $ (1,138 ) $ (928 ) $ (866 ) Corporate and Eliminations Operating Revenues $ (35 ) $ (11 ) $ (3 ) $ (8 ) $ (98 ) Costs and Expenses: Operating (33 ) (7 ) (4 ) (8 ) (91 ) Administrative and general 5,986 4,645 5,628 6,490 5,951 Depreciation and amortization 357 370 379 378 379 6,310 5,008 6,003 6,860 6,239 Losses on Asset Dispositions — — (33 ) — — Operating Loss $ (6,345 ) $ (5,019 ) $ (6,039 ) $ (6,868 ) $ (6,337 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net $ (38 ) $ 51 $ (44 ) $ (1 ) $ (7 ) Other, net — — 1 (1 ) 10

1. Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests.

2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,106 $ 77,222 $ 76,815 $ 138,757 $ 141,152 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,224 1,222 1,221 1,221 2,992 Marketable securities 7,832 7,936 6,038 39,368 33,384 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 192,350 194,022 199,013 164,964 174,278 Other 67,938 38,881 43,449 38,297 32,635 Inventories 4,050 5,255 5,224 5,293 4,914 Prepaid expenses and other 5,387 6,971 6,130 5,640 5,809 Total current assets 354,887 331,509 337,890 393,540 395,164 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 1,441,509 1,442,382 1,424,907 1,416,084 1,413,488 Accumulated depreciation (639,424 ) (624,024 ) (607,727 ) (593,168 ) (577,136 ) Net property and equipment 802,085 818,358 817,180 822,916 836,352 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 136,180 144,539 153,464 161,518 167,325 Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 151,568 157,108 154,968 155,645 155,290 Construction Reserve Funds — — 3,908 3,908 3,908 Goodwill 32,586 32,701 32,668 32,714 32,720 Intangible Assets, Net 22,952 20,996 21,884 22,773 23,662 Other Assets 8,615 7,761 8,284 10,376 7,385 $ 1,508,873 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390 $ 1,621,806 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 44,495 $ 58,854 $ 76,426 $ 78,301 $ 8,308 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 35,258 36,011 36,422 36,171 35,540 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,663 57,595 54,921 35,132 50,097 Other current liabilities 75,225 57,501 67,603 64,796 67,456 Total current liabilities 198,641 209,961 235,372 214,400 161,401 Long-Term Debt 254,272 255,612 241,408 234,445 315,303 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 100,789 108,295 116,866 125,182 131,862 Deferred Income Taxes 123,054 105,661 103,489 99,938 97,758 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 19,103 20,929 20,463 20,768 20,688 Total liabilities 695,859 700,458 717,598 694,733 727,012 Equity: SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 410 408 408 392 392 Additional paid-in capital 1,662,938 1,661,002 1,659,428 1,600,838 1,598,804 Retained earnings 518,573 517,106 519,023 512,618 498,065 Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,366,787 ) (1,365,792 ) (1,365,594 ) (1,366,432 ) (1,366,267 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,909 ) (998 ) (1,400 ) (995 ) (903 ) 812,225 811,726 811,865 746,421 730,091 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 789 788 783 162,236 164,703 Total equity 813,014 812,514 812,648 908,657 894,794 $ 1,508,873 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246 $ 1,603,390 $ 1,621,806

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings.

The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA. The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes. Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs. OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP Measures Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $ 1,467 $ 7,733 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(1) $ 0.07 $ 0.41 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating Income (U.S. GAAP) $ (98 ) $ 18,968 (+) Depreciation and amortization 17,729 17,136 OIBDA(2) 17,631 36,104 (–) Amortization of deferred gains(3) (331 ) (331 ) (–) OIBDA attributable to noncontrolling interests — (9,108 ) (–) Cash interest paid, net(4) 142 (912 ) (–) Income tax obligation (245 ) (2,080 ) (+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net (104 ) 3,068 Cash Earnings (proxy for cash earned) $ 17,093 $ 26,741

1. Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.12 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio.

2. All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner.

3. Included in gains on asset dispositions.

4. Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner’s portion of SEA-Vista net interest expense of $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

FLEET COUNTS

(unaudited)

Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Petroleum and chemical carriers – U.S.-flag 9 9 9 9 9 Bulk carriers – U.S.-flag 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor tugs – U.S.-flag 25 24 24 24 24 Harbor tugs – Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 8 Offshore tug – U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Ocean liquid tank barges – U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5 Ocean liquid tank barges – Foreign-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Specialty vessels – Foreign-flag(1) 2 2 2 2 1 Logistics Services: PCTC(2) – U.S.-flag 4 4 4 4 4 Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels – Foreign-flag 8 8 8 9 9 RORO(3) & deck barges – U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Rail ferries – Foreign-flag 2 2 2 2 2 74 73 73 74 73 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Dry-cargo barges 1,372 1,372 1,375 1,372 1,374 Liquid tank barges 20 20 20 20 20 Specialty barges(4) 5 5 5 5 5 Towboats: 4,000 hp – 6,600 hp 19 19 18 18 18 3,300 hp – 3,900 hp 3 3 3 3 3 Less than 3,300 hp 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor boats: 1,100 hp – 2,000 hp 18 18 18 18 18 Less than 1,100 hp 6 6 6 6 6 Logistics Services: Dry-cargo barges 35 35 32 35 33 Towboats: Less than 3,300 hp 1 1 — — — 1,481 1,481 1,479 1,479 1,479

1. One line handling vessel and one crew transportation vessel.

2. Pure Car/Truck Carrier.

3. Roll On/Roll Off.

4. Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.