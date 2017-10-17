SEACOR Holdings Businesses Engage in Hurricane Response and Relief Efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Holdings (SEACOR) (NYSE:CKH) today announced that three of its entities have been awarded contracts to help expedite Puerto Rico’s recovery from the recent hurricanes.

Eric Fabrikant, Chief Operating Officer, commented, “We are pleased that our assets and operational expertise can contribute to solving logistics problems in Puerto Rico.”

Fabrikant continued, “Our shipping group’s SEA-CHEM 1 vessel has been on station in San Juan for 15 days delivering diesel oil directly into trucks which ferry the fuel to critical care facilities, such as hospitals and dialysis centers. We estimate it will take another 15 or 20 days to complete the mission. Pumping oil directly from a tanker into trucks requires planning and careful oversight. It is a much slower discharge process than emptying into big shore tanks.”

“Our CLEANCOR joint venture is in the process of assembling 21 tank-trailers which carry drinking water. They are being loaded on vessels bound for Puerto Rico tomorrow. These units carry 120,000 gallons of potable water, which will service local communities. We were able to place these containers on our Trailer Bridge affiliate’s regular weekly sailing to ensure prompt delivery.”

In addition to the equipment provided by Seabulk Tankers and CLEANCOR, the landing craft, Bahamas Express, part of the SEACOR Island Lines fleet, will be supporting the Virgin Islands recovery effort, delivering generators and supplies in hard to access locations on the islands.

About SEACOR Holdings Inc.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy.

Through its Florida and New York based shipping services businesses, SEACOR owns marine equipment operating coastwise in the U.S. transporting bulk liquids and dry cargo; operates vessels that support the movement of U.S. food aid and military cargo globally; offers customers turnkey logistics solutions to move goods and materials from Florida into the Caribbean on a fleet of shallow draft vessels, and operates, in conjunction with Genesee Wyoming, a rail/ferry business between Mobile, Alabama and Mexico. SEACOR’s tug fleet assists vessels docking in U.S. ports and the Caribbean and provides offshore towing services. SEACOR’s shipping services group also coordinates with the Company’s affiliate, Trailer Bridge, which provides weekly container liner and “RoRo” services between Jacksonville, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and into Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

SEACOR’s St. Louis based, inland river services businesses own and operate a fleet of domestic dry cargo barges, towboats, and infrastructure throughout the U.S. Inland River Waterways, and offers customers integrated services such as fleeting, storage, throughput, and elevation. SEACOR also provides inland river services in Latin America.

SEACOR’s consulting business, Witt O’Brien’s, offers a comprehensive range of crisis and emergency management solutions to assist private and public organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from catastrophic events such as the aftermath of Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Witt O’Brien’s is presently providing response and recovery services in over 50 communities.

CLEANCOR, a SEACOR joint venture, distributes alternative energy solutions to end-customers looking to adopt fuels that have a favorable environmental footprint and the potential to economically displace legacy petroleum-based fuels.

For additional information, contact Molly Hottinger at (954) 627-5278 or visit www.seacorholdings.com.