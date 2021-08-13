Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of U.S. Shipping Corp

SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of U.S. Shipping Corp

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR” or “the Company”) announced today the completion of its acquisition of U.S. Shipping Corp (“USSC”), a privately owned, leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargoes in the U.S. coastwise trade, operating under the Jones Act. The transaction closed on August 13, 2021.

“We welcome the USSC team into the growing SEACOR family and look forward to their continued success,” says Eric Fabrikant, Chief Executive Officer of SEACOR.

This strategic acquisition positions SEABULK, part of the SEACOR family of companies, as one of the largest Jones Act tanker operators with a fleet of 15 coastwise vessels ranging in size from 150,000 to 330,000 barrels of capacity.

“Combining these two fleets and operating teams will provide our respective customers with enhanced flexibility, best-in-class equipment, and excellent service well into the future,” says Dan Thorogood, Chief Executive Officer of SEABULK.

Albert Bergeron, former Chief Executive Officer of USSC, stated “We believe that this transaction will provide our existing customers, in particular those moving chemical parcels, with access to an expanded, modern, and highly capable fleet of vessels and an operations team with a proven dedication to safety and customer service.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to SEACOR. Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to USSC and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP acted as legal advisors to USSC.

  
* * * * *

About SEACOR Holdings Inc. 
SEACOR is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.

About SEABULK
SEABULK provides safe, efficient, and reliable marine logistics, transportation, and infrastructure solutions, including port and terminal services, ocean transportation, and vessel management. SEABULK operates a fleet of nine U.S.-Flag tankers, including one articulated tug barge servicing the U.S. coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products.

About U.S. Shipping Corp
USSC operates a fleet of six U.S.-flagged vessels including one highly sophisticated parcel tanker, one product tanker, and four state-of-the-art articulated tug barges. USSC transports chemicals and petroleum products and petroleum throughout the U.S. 

CONTACT: 
For additional information, contact SEACOR at (954) 523-2200 or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.