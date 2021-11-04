SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $43.7 million, operating loss was $14.3 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.2 million, operating loss of $13.2 million, and DVP of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Notable third quarter items include:

The Company’s laid-up fleet is down to 7 vessels compared to 20 in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company repositioned 4 vessels between regions for new contracts, including the reactivation of 2 vessels.

Increased utilization levels and moderate rate improvements were offset by higher out-of-service time and delays caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as the early termination of a contract for one of our liftboats in Europe.

The Company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its global operations in general, including higher labor costs, crew shortages, and higher repair and maintenance expenses.

Positive contributions of $14.0 million from our 50% or less owned companies, primarily due to cash distributions from the sale of the Company’s Brazilian joint venture, UP Offshore, in the second quarter of 2021.

For the third quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic share and $0.23 loss per diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 of $18.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the third quarter of 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $42.8 million, operating income of $8.4 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2021 the net income attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), primarily due to gains on asset dispositions and the extinguishment of debt.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s business saw a noticeable improvement in activity during the third quarter, which translated into additional expenses as we prepared for new contracts. I am encouraged by the levels of tender activity as we plan our business for the rest of the year and 2022. Previously deferred activity from our customers due to COVID and improved commodity prices are providing a strong tailwind as we enter a change in the offshore cycle. We see substantial opportunity to participate in the market up-cycle given the limited supply of readily available tonnage and less than half of our fleet committed long-term.”

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenues $ 43,663 $ 36,224 $ 122,974 $ 105,816 Costs and Expenses: Operating 33,448 24,719 92,370 65,583 Administrative and general 9,134 8,885 26,897 31,519 Lease expense 1,109 1,200 3,421 5,727 Depreciation and amortization 14,306 14,833 43,197 41,920 57,997 49,637 165,885 144,749 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 56 233 20,436 (15,792 ) Operating Income (Loss) (14,278 ) (13,180 ) (22,475 ) (54,725 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 124 34 1,245 1,212 Interest expense (6,403 ) (8,312 ) (21,731 ) (22,403 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees — (11 ) (7 ) (36 ) Gain on debt Extinguishment — — 61,994 — Derivative gains, net 2 5 387 5,204 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 245 (911 ) (878 ) (8 ) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net 9,442 — 9,441 — 3,410 (9,195 ) 50,451 (16,031 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (10,868 ) (22,375 ) 27,976 (70,756 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (725 ) (3,120 ) 12,502 (24,789 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (10,143 ) (19,255 ) 15,474 (45,967 ) Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 4,314 (588 ) 10,584 1,518 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (5,829 ) (19,843 ) 26,058 (44,449 ) Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756) — 1,766 22,925 314 Net (Loss) Income (5,829 ) (18,077 ) 48,983 (44,135 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries — 4 1 (4,036 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (5,829 ) $ (18,081 ) $ 48,982 $ (40,099 ) Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.79 ) $ 1.03 $ (1.64 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.79 ) $ 1.02 $ (1.64 ) Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ — $ 0.07 $ 0.90 $ 0.01 Diluted $ — $ 0.07 $ 0.90 $ 0.01 Net (Loss) Earnings per Share: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.72 ) $ 1.93 $ (1.63 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.72 ) $ 1.92 $ (1.63 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 25,515,569 24,989,977 25,419,303 24,611,666 Diluted 25,515,569 24,989,977 25,430,762 24,611,666



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 12,120 $ 12,007 $ 11,323 $ 10,931 $ 11,051 Fleet Utilization 68 % 67 % 55 % 51 % 54 % Fleet Available Days 5,108 5,177 5,505 5,824 5,807 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 41,782 $ 41,474 $ 34,290 $ 32,694 $ 34,822 Bareboat charter — 434 729 732 676 Other marine services 1,881 891 1,493 2,595 726 43,663 42,799 36,512 36,021 36,224 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 15,051 14,353 13,418 13,058 13,401 Repairs and maintenance 6,536 6,959 3,840 3,445 3,764 Drydocking 771 2,792 2,217 1,753 585 Insurance and loss reserves 2,189 2,661 1,958 1,669 1,765 Fuel, lubes and supplies 3,684 2,893 2,202 2,081 2,131 Other 5,217 2,957 2,672 3,557 3,073 33,448 32,615 26,307 25,563 24,719 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 10,215 10,184 10,205 10,458 11,505 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 1,109 1,234 1,078 1,798 1,200 Administrative and general 9,134 9,152 8,611 8,531 8,885 Depreciation and amortization 14,306 14,093 14,798 15,247 14,833 24,549 24,479 24,487 25,576 24,918 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 56 22,653 (2,273 ) (1,796 ) 233 Operating (Loss) Income (14,278 ) 8,358 (16,555 ) (16,914 ) (13,180 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 124 135 986 61 34 Interest expense (6,403 ) (7,310 ) (8,018 ) (8,288 ) (8,312 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees — — (7 ) (11 ) (11 ) Derivative gains (losses), net 2 30 355 (894 ) 5 Gain on debt extinguishment — 61,994 — — — Foreign currency gains (losses), net 245 (657 ) (466 ) (1,286 ) (911 ) Other, net 9,442 (1 ) — (19 ) — 3,410 54,191 (7,150 ) (10,437 ) (9,195 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (10,868 ) 62,549 (23,705 ) (27,351 ) (22,375 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (725 ) 15,915 (2,688 ) 1,865 (3,120 ) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (10,143 ) 46,634 (21,017 ) (29,216 ) (19,255 ) Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 4,314 2,167 4,103 (9,681 ) (588 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (5,829 ) 48,801 (16,914 ) (38,897 ) (19,843 ) Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756) — — 22,925 50 1,766 Net (Loss) Income (5,829 ) 48,801 6,011 (38,847 ) (18,077 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries — 1 — (31 ) 4 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (5,829 ) $ 48,800 $ 6,011 $ (38,816 ) $ (18,081 ) Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ 1.92 $ (0.67 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (0.79 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 1.79 $ (0.67 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (0.79 ) Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ — $ — $ 0.91 $ — $ 0.07 Diluted $ — $ — $ 0.91 $ — $ 0.07 Net (Loss) Earnings per Share: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ 1.92 $ 0.24 $ (1.54 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 1.79 $ 0.24 $ (1.54 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 25,516 25,435 25,305 25,265 24,990 Diluted 25,516 28,345 25,305 25,265 24,990 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 25,864 25,869 25,683 24,919 24,924



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 18,702 $ 17,058 $ 15,910 $ 18,405 $ 19,397 Fleet utilization 27 % 18 % 6 % 7 % 5 % Fleet available days 1,062 1,112 1,518 1,797 1,871 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 246 137 67 45 37 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 469 748 1,270 1,472 1,576 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 5,289 $ 3,419 $ 1,489 $ 2,352 $ 1,668 Bareboat charter — 434 729 732 731 Other marine services 1,215 727 546 794 473 6,504 4,580 2,764 3,878 2,872 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,428 1,528 1,744 2,372 2,481 Repairs and maintenance 1,266 389 654 386 338 Drydocking 239 777 875 — — Insurance and loss reserves 462 923 527 507 778 Fuel, lubes and supplies 259 245 199 208 251 Other 147 224 77 116 85 4,801 4,086 4,076 3,589 3,933 Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $ 1,703 $ 494 $ (1,312 ) $ 289 $ (1,061 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 621 $ 703 $ 664 $ 677 $ 716 Depreciation and amortization 3,936 3,287 4,164 5,854 4,961 Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,551 $ 11,231 $ 11,356 $ 10,837 $ 10,801 Fleet utilization 77 % 75 % 68 % 61 % 68 % Fleet available days 1,417 1,365 1,356 1,472 1,472 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 52 65 78 138 45 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 29 176 346 368 216 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 10,446 $ 11,437 $ 10,502 $ 9,796 $ 10,861 Bareboat charter — — — — (55 ) Other marine services (429 ) (224 ) (269 ) 319 (255 ) 10,017 11,213 10,233 10,115 10,551 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,147 4,253 3,220 3,511 3,407 Repairs and maintenance 1,540 2,195 1,191 1,437 1,158 Drydocking 337 374 304 1,269 481 Insurance and loss reserves 323 352 433 511 398 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,631 887 572 853 1,091 Other 1,424 2,072 579 (674 ) 773 8,402 10,133 6,299 6,907 7,308 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 1,615 $ 1,080 $ 3,934 $ 3,208 $ 3,243 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 284 $ 270 $ 356 $ 1,056 $ 429 Depreciation and amortization 3,296 3,305 3,307 2,964 3,785



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 10,374 $ 9,292 $ 9,308 $ 9,455 $ 9,670 Fleet utilization 73 % 81 % 73 % 75 % 78 % Fleet available days 1,780 1,820 1,852 1,840 1,809 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 134 105 115 68 89 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 214 116 239 169 76 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 13,417 $ 13,752 $ 12,575 $ 13,008 $ 13,672 Other marine services 85 31 360 927 296 13,502 13,783 12,935 13,935 13,968 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,849 5,378 5,208 5,411 5,171 Repairs and maintenance 1,610 2,806 903 842 1,564 Drydocking 156 1,185 1,066 41 104 Insurance and loss reserves 707 461 702 501 451 Fuel, lubes and supplies 777 1,081 559 604 482 Other 2,823 43 1,144 3,618 1,771 11,922 10,954 9,582 11,017 9,543 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 1,580 $ 2,829 $ 3,353 $ 2,918 $ 4,425 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 377 $ 35 $ 22 $ 47 $ 46 Depreciation and amortization 4,456 4,663 4,710 4,505 4,379 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 16,240 $ 17,034 $ 14,751 $ 12,921 $ 13,355 Fleet utilization 92 % 86 % 85 % 82 % 99 % Fleet available days 849 880 779 716 655 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 58 117 94 66 7 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 12,630 $ 12,866 $ 9,724 $ 7,538 $ 8,621 Other marine services 1,010 357 856 555 212 13,640 13,223 10,580 8,093 8,833 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,627 3,194 3,246 1,764 2,342 Repairs and maintenance 2,120 1,569 1,092 780 704 Drydocking 39 456 (28 ) 443 — Insurance and loss reserves 697 925 296 150 138 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,017 680 872 416 307 Other 823 618 872 497 444 8,323 7,442 6,350 4,050 3,935 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,317 $ 5,781 $ 4,230 $ 4,043 $ 4,898 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ (173 ) $ 226 $ 36 $ 18 $ 9 Depreciation and amortization 2,618 2,838 2,617 1,924 1,708



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 Anchor handling towing supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 14,346 $ 11,268 $ 7,778 $ 7,967 $ 7,388 Fleet utilization 66 % 59 % 67 % 44 % 54 % Fleet available days 552 546 540 641 644 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 61 105 — 133 21 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 118 180 228 276 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 5,224 $ 3,640 $ 2,801 $ 2,236 $ 2,564 Other marine services (151 ) (157 ) (130 ) 433 (147 ) 5,073 3,483 2,671 2,669 2,417 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 1,584 1,513 984 1,149 950 Repairs and maintenance 1,044 471 241 542 432 Drydocking (217 ) 1,322 54 847 (2 ) Insurance and loss reserves 193 99 194 199 139 Fuel, lubes and supplies 388 344 139 258 148 Other 408 444 270 535 370 3,400 4,193 1,882 3,530 2,037 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 1,673 $ (710 ) $ 789 $ (861 ) $ 380 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 354 $ 362 $ 400 $ 1,127 $ 505 Depreciation and amortization 494 495 494 494 495 Fast support Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 8,455 $ 7,962 $ 7,888 $ 8,074 $ 8,421 Fleet utilization 70 % 71 % 61 % 60 % 63 % Fleet available days 2,208 2,100 2,207 2,300 2,300 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 300 226 182 155 71 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 178 314 584 549 421 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 13,007 $ 11,827 $ 10,657 $ 11,151 $ 12,212 Bareboat charter — 434 729 732 731 Other marine services (121 ) (249 ) (218 ) (283 ) (256 ) 12,886 12,012 11,168 11,600 12,687 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,588 4,802 4,041 4,409 4,180 Repairs and maintenance 2,313 3,618 1,535 1,604 1,642 Drydocking 965 1,178 1,178 912 587 Insurance and loss reserves 328 507 466 471 353 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,390 1,154 726 836 976 Other 2,021 1,640 1,141 2,085 1,489 11,605 12,899 9,087 10,317 9,227 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 1,281 $ (887 ) $ 2,081 $ 1,283 $ 3,460 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 693 $ 352 $ 352 $ 352 $ 351 Depreciation and amortization 4,929 4,931 5,096 5,113 5,105

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 Supply Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 11,631 $ 11,921 $ 12,110 $ 11,373 $ 11,355 Fleet utilization 77 % 80 % 63 % 63 % 74 % Fleet available days 1,372 1,274 1,319 1,360 1,257 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 64 11 105 12 23 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 174 91 315 353 229 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 12,317 $ 12,179 $ 10,082 $ 9,714 $ 10,541 Bareboat charter — — — — (55 ) Other marine services 221 117 346 482 92 12,538 12,296 10,428 10,196 10,578 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,738 4,044 4,158 3,364 3,821 Repairs and maintenance 2,078 2,039 1,135 735 968 Drydocking 23 180 110 (2 ) — Insurance and loss reserves 595 436 474 238 230 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,221 1,034 1,003 622 601 Other 988 884 880 1,205 1,022 9,643 8,617 7,760 6,162 6,642 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 2,895 $ 3,679 $ 2,668 $ 4,034 $ 3,936 Other Costs and Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 3,149 2,936 2,977 3,060 2,673 Specialty Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ — $ 1,571 $ 1,890 $ 2,025 $ 2,025 Fleet utilization 0 % 92 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Fleet available days 92 91 90 92 134 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 65 8 — — — Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — — — 42 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ — $ 131 $ 170 $ 187 $ 186 Other marine services — 23 12 (23 ) 1 — 154 182 164 187 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 35 99 89 70 72 Repairs and maintenance 7 104 8 34 51 Drydocking — — — (3 ) — Insurance and loss reserves 3 5 4 (3 ) 14 Fuel, lubes and supplies 6 5 8 3 (2 ) Other 28 33 26 18 55 79 246 135 119 190 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ (79 ) $ (92 ) $ 47 $ 45 $ (3 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Depreciation and amortization $ — $ — $ — $ 1,541 $ 27



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 23,137 $ 25,334 $ 26,792 $ 24,561 $ 27,947 Fleet utilization 55 % 46 % 29 % 27 % 23 % Fleet available days 884 1,167 1,350 1,432 1,472 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 65 75 67 18 64 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 202 517 776 880 899 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,234 $ 13,697 $ 10,580 $ 9,406 $ 9,319 Other marine services 997 688 797 395 316 12,231 14,385 11,377 9,801 9,635 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,033 3,916 3,806 3,742 3,963 Repairs and maintenance 1,104 716 894 524 624 Drydocking — 112 875 (1 ) — Insurance and loss reserves 1,170 1,752 719 690 1,055 Fuel, lubes and supplies 668 353 320 349 370 Other 1,672 (58 ) 677 1,642 538 8,647 6,791 7,291 6,946 6,550 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 3,584 $ 7,594 $ 4,086 $ 2,855 $ 3,085 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ (200 ) $ 205 $ 12 $ 19 $ 31 Depreciation and amortization 5,170 5,171 5,659 6,009 5,980 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 935 $ 469 $ 686 $ 1,591 $ 720 935 469 686 1,591 720 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 73 (21 ) 340 324 415 Repairs and maintenance (10 ) 11 27 6 47 Insurance and loss reserves (100 ) (138 ) 101 74 (26 ) Fuel, lubes and supplies 11 3 6 13 38 Other 100 14 (322 ) (1,928 ) (401 ) 74 (131 ) 152 (1,511 ) 73 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 861 $ 600 $ 534 $ 3,102 $ 647 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 262 $ 315 $ 314 $ 300 $ 313 Depreciation and amortization 564 560 572 (970 ) 553



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,194 $ 45,446 $ 68,409 $ 32,666 $ 42,314 Restricted cash 4,160 5,855 3,352 3,352 3,352 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 50,343 47,082 42,680 45,325 48,294 Other 13,750 12,152 11,265 10,924 18,365 Receivables from SEACOR Holdings — — 19,332 18,832 18,814 Tax Receivable 101 1,497 1,498 13,556 11,770 Inventories 476 425 572 576 573 Prepaid expenses and other 3,851 4,527 2,326 3,230 3,438 Other Current Assets — — 423 — — Assets held for sale — — — 50,235 46,768 Total current assets 114,875 116,984 149,857 178,696 193,688 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 989,910 972,267 1,000,430 1,012,873 996,370 Accumulated depreciation (303,178 ) (288,882 ) (297,792 ) (291,538 ) (280,468 ) 686,732 683,385 702,638 721,335 715,902 Construction in progress 15,577 32,903 32,530 32,327 51,969 Net property and equipment 702,309 716,288 735,168 753,662 767,871 Right-of-Use Asset – Operating Leases 4,670 5,469 7,046 7,134 7,670 Right-of-Use Asset – Finance Lease 108 116 121 129 137 Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 77,426 77,539 79,000 75,308 84,701 Other Assets 2,672 2,781 2,624 2,734 3,108 $ 902,060 $ 919,177 $ 973,816 $ 1,017,663 $ 1,057,175 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 1,269 $ 2,885 $ 5,139 $ 7,030 $ 9,446 Current lease liability – Finance 32 32 46 36 27 Current portion of long-term debt 28,875 28,419 34,888 32,377 52,108 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,578 27,163 21,428 29,967 28,888 Due to SEACOR Holdings 276 277 — — — Other current liabilities 21,109 26,886 29,719 31,467 29,548 Discontinued operations — — — 30,927 28,555 Total current liabilities 75,139 85,662 91,220 131,804 148,572 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 4,000 4,072 4,778 4,345 5,239 Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities 84 92 97 105 113 Long-Term Debt 321,641 320,823 431,849 440,510 426,711 Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes 5 7 37 2 1 Deferred Income Taxes 43,463 46,169 31,766 35,822 36,075 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 2,925 2,951 4,910 3,239 3,810 Total liabilities 447,257 459,776 564,657 615,827 620,521 Equity: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 245 245 243 235 235 Additional paid-in capital 455,373 454,079 452,290 451,179 450,320 (Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings (7,059 ) (1,230 ) (50,029 ) (51,839 ) (13,023 ) Shares held in treasury (1,120 ) (1,120 ) (1,110 ) (848 ) (848 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 7,044 7,107 7,446 2,790 (380 ) 454,483 459,081 408,840 401,517 436,304 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 320 320 319 319 350 Total equity 454,803 459,401 409,159 401,836 436,654 $ 902,060 $ 919,177 $ 973,816 $ 1,017,663 $ 1,057,175



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (5,829 ) $ 48,801 $ 6,011 $ (38,897 ) $ (19,843 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,306 14,093 14,798 15,247 14,833 Deferred financing costs amortization 255 254 260 266 278 Share-based compensation expense 1,294 1,779 849 859 1,204 Debt discount amortization 1,573 1,787 1,892 1,917 1,797 Bad debt recoveries 122 132 24 (146 ) 185 Gain (Loss) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments (56 ) (22,653 ) 2,273 1,796 (233 ) Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats — — (22,756 ) — — Gain on debt extinguishment, net — (62,749 ) — — — Gain from return of investment (9,442 ) — — — — Derivative (gains) losses (2 ) (30 ) (355 ) 894 (5 ) Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net (414 ) (414 ) (919 ) (441 ) (426 ) Currency (gains) losses (245 ) 657 466 1,286 911 Deferred income taxes (2,706 ) 14,403 (4,056 ) (254 ) 12,333 Equity (Earnings) Losses (4,314 ) (2,167 ) (4,103 ) 9,681 588 Dividends received from equity investees 4,515 — — — 2,117 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivables (3,798 ) 16,047 11,345 7,668 (17,737 ) Other assets 1,561 (1,296 ) 1,192 605 655 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,416 ) 4,268 (10,296 ) (2,807 ) 887 Net cash provided by (used in) used in operating activities (4,596 ) 12,912 (3,375 ) (2,326 ) (2,456 ) Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,910 ) (926 ) (2,724 ) (2,500 ) (2,833 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment — 26,871 3,266 — 3,539 Proceeds from Sale of WWH, net cash sold — — 38,715 — — Net investing activities in property and equipment (2,910 ) 25,945 39,257 (2,500 ) 706 Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies — — (736 ) (1,248 ) (713 ) Excess distributions from equity investees 9,442 — — — — Principal payments on notes due from equity investees 179 2,877 919 1,225 490 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,711 28,822 39,440 (2,523 ) 483 Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (7,054 ) (56,787 ) (8,302 ) (5,780 ) (8,246 ) Payments on debt extinguishment cost — (755 ) — — — Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs — — — 1 (1 ) Payment on finance lease (9 ) (12 ) — — — Interest on finance lease 1 — 2 1 — Issuance of stock — 2 8 — 2 Net cash used in financing activities (7,062 ) (57,552 ) (8,292 ) (5,778 ) (8,245 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents — (4,642 ) 4,621 979 644 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (4,947 ) (20,460 ) 32,394 (9,648 ) (9,574 ) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations Operating Activities — — (171 ) 1,870 1,543 Investing Activities — — — (1,436 ) (2,527 ) Financing Activities — — — — 1,090 Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents — — — 221 (51 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations: — — (171 ) 655 55 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (4,947 ) (20,460 ) 32,223 (8,993 ) (9,519 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 51,301 71,761 39,538 48,531 58,050 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 46,354 $ 51,301 $ 71,761 $ 39,538 $ 48,531



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

Owned Joint Ventured Leased-in Managed Total September 30, 2021 AHTS 4 — 2 — 6 FSV 23 5 1 2 31 Supply 15 20 — — 35 Specialty (1) 1 — — — 1 Liftboats (2) 9 — — — 9 52 25 3 2 82 December 31, 2020 AHTS 4 — 2 — 6 FSV 26 5 1 1 33 Supply 15 27 — 1 43 Specialty — 3 — — 3 Liftboats 14 — 1 — 15 Crew Transfer Discontinued Operations 40 5 — — 45 Crew Transfer Continuing Operations 1 — — — 1 100 40 4 2 146

(1) One owned vessel classified as a Crew Transfer Continuing Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a Specialty Vessel as of September 30, 2021.

(2) As of September 30, 2021, the Company removed from service four vessels (four liftboats) in this class. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.