SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $43.7 million, operating loss was $14.3 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.2 million, operating loss of $13.2 million, and DVP of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Notable third quarter items include:

  • The Company’s laid-up fleet is down to 7 vessels compared to 20 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • The Company repositioned 4 vessels between regions for new contracts, including the reactivation of 2 vessels.
  • Increased utilization levels and moderate rate improvements were offset by higher out-of-service time and delays caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as the early termination of a contract for one of our liftboats in Europe.
  • The Company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its global operations in general, including higher labor costs, crew shortages, and higher repair and maintenance expenses.
  • Positive contributions of $14.0 million from our 50% or less owned companies, primarily due to cash distributions from the sale of the Company’s Brazilian joint venture, UP Offshore, in the second quarter of 2021.

For the third quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic share and $0.23 loss per diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 of $18.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the third quarter of 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $42.8 million, operating income of $8.4 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2021 the net income attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), primarily due to gains on asset dispositions and the extinguishment of debt.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s business saw a noticeable improvement in activity during the third quarter, which translated into additional expenses as we prepared for new contracts. I am encouraged by the levels of tender activity as we plan our business for the rest of the year and 2022. Previously deferred activity from our customers due to COVID and improved commodity prices are providing a strong tailwind as we enter a change in the offshore cycle. We see substantial opportunity to participate in the market up-cycle given the limited supply of readily available tonnage and less than half of our fleet committed long-term.”

___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet.  DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine months ended
September 30,		  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Operating Revenues   $ 43,663     $ 36,224     $ 122,974     $ 105,816  
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating     33,448       24,719       92,370       65,583  
Administrative and general     9,134       8,885       26,897       31,519  
Lease expense     1,109       1,200       3,421       5,727  
Depreciation and amortization     14,306       14,833       43,197       41,920  
      57,997       49,637       165,885       144,749  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     56       233       20,436       (15,792 )
Operating Income (Loss)     (14,278 )     (13,180 )     (22,475 )     (54,725 )
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     124       34       1,245       1,212  
Interest expense     (6,403 )     (8,312 )     (21,731 )     (22,403 )
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees           (11 )     (7 )     (36 )
Gain on debt Extinguishment                 61,994        
Derivative gains, net     2       5       387       5,204  
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     245       (911 )     (878 )     (8 )
Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net     9,442             9,441        
      3,410       (9,195 )     50,451       (16,031 )
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (10,868 )     (22,375 )     27,976       (70,756 )
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (725 )     (3,120 )     12,502       (24,789 )
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (10,143 )     (19,255 )     15,474       (45,967 )
Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     4,314       (588 )     10,584       1,518  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations     (5,829 )     (19,843 )     26,058       (44,449 )
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)           1,766       22,925       314  
Net (Loss) Income     (5,829 )     (18,077 )     48,983       (44,135 )
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries           4       1       (4,036 )
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (5,829 )   $ (18,081 )   $ 48,982     $ (40,099 )
                                 
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                
Basic   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.79 )   $ 1.03     $ (1.64 )
Diluted   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.79 )   $ 1.02     $ (1.64 )
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                                
Basic   $     $ 0.07     $ 0.90     $ 0.01  
Diluted   $     $ 0.07     $ 0.90     $ 0.01  
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:                                
Basic   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.72 )   $ 1.93     $ (1.63 )
Diluted   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.72 )   $ 1.92     $ (1.63 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic     25,515,569       24,989,977       25,419,303       24,611,666  
Diluted     25,515,569       24,989,977       25,430,762       24,611,666  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		    
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average Rates Per Day   $ 12,120     $ 12,007     $ 11,323     $ 10,931     $ 11,051    
Fleet Utilization     68 %     67 %     55 %     51 %     54 %  
Fleet Available Days     5,108       5,177       5,505       5,824       5,807    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 41,782     $ 41,474     $ 34,290     $ 32,694     $ 34,822    
Bareboat charter           434       729       732       676    
Other marine services     1,881       891       1,493       2,595       726    
      43,663       42,799       36,512       36,021       36,224    
Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     15,051       14,353       13,418       13,058       13,401    
Repairs and maintenance     6,536       6,959       3,840       3,445       3,764    
Drydocking     771       2,792       2,217       1,753       585    
Insurance and loss reserves     2,189       2,661       1,958       1,669       1,765    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     3,684       2,893       2,202       2,081       2,131    
Other     5,217       2,957       2,672       3,557       3,073    
      33,448       32,615       26,307       25,563       24,719    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)     10,215       10,184       10,205       10,458       11,505    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense     1,109       1,234       1,078       1,798       1,200    
Administrative and general     9,134       9,152       8,611       8,531       8,885    
Depreciation and amortization     14,306       14,093       14,798       15,247       14,833    
      24,549       24,479       24,487       25,576       24,918    
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     56       22,653       (2,273 )     (1,796 )     233    
Operating (Loss) Income     (14,278 )     8,358       (16,555 )     (16,914 )     (13,180 )  
Other Income (Expense):                                          
Interest income     124       135       986       61       34    
Interest expense     (6,403 )     (7,310 )     (8,018 )     (8,288 )     (8,312 )  
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees                 (7 )     (11 )     (11 )  
Derivative gains (losses), net     2       30       355       (894 )     5    
Gain on debt extinguishment           61,994                      
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     245       (657 )     (466 )     (1,286 )     (911 )  
Other, net     9,442       (1 )           (19 )        
      3,410       54,191       (7,150 )     (10,437 )     (9,195 )  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (10,868 )     62,549       (23,705 )     (27,351 )     (22,375 )  
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (725 )     15,915       (2,688 )     1,865       (3,120 )  
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (10,143 )     46,634       (21,017 )     (29,216 )     (19,255 )  
Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     4,314       2,167       4,103       (9,681 )     (588 )  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations     (5,829 )     48,801       (16,914 )     (38,897 )     (19,843 )  
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)                 22,925       50       1,766    
Net (Loss) Income     (5,829 )     48,801       6,011       (38,847 )     (18,077 )  
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries           1             (31 )     4    
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (5,829 )   $ 48,800     $ 6,011     $ (38,816 )   $ (18,081 )  
                                           
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                          
Basic   $ (0.23 )   $ 1.92     $ (0.67 )   $ (1.54 )   $ (0.79 )  
Diluted   $ (0.23 )   $ 1.79     $ (0.67 )   $ (1.54 )   $ (0.79 )  
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                                          
Basic   $     $     $ 0.91     $     $ 0.07    
Diluted   $     $     $ 0.91     $     $ 0.07    
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:                                          
Basic   $ (0.23 )   $ 1.92     $ 0.24     $ (1.54 )   $ (0.72 )  
Diluted   $ (0.23 )   $ 1.79     $ 0.24     $ (1.54 )   $ (0.72 )  
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                          
Basic     25,516       25,435       25,305       25,265       24,990    
Diluted     25,516       28,345       25,305       25,265       24,990    
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     25,864       25,869       25,683       24,919       24,924    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		    
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 18,702     $ 17,058     $ 15,910     $ 18,405     $ 19,397    
Fleet utilization     27 %     18 %     6 %     7 %     5 %  
Fleet available days     1,062       1,112       1,518       1,797       1,871    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     246       137       67       45     37    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     469       748       1,270       1,472       1,576    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 5,289     $ 3,419     $ 1,489     $ 2,352     $ 1,668    
Bareboat charter           434       729       732       731    
Other marine services     1,215       727       546       794       473    
      6,504       4,580       2,764       3,878       2,872    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     2,428       1,528       1,744       2,372       2,481    
Repairs and maintenance     1,266       389       654       386       338    
Drydocking     239       777       875                
Insurance and loss reserves     462       923       527       507       778    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     259       245       199       208       251    
Other     147       224       77       116       85    
      4,801       4,086       4,076       3,589       3,933    
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)   $ 1,703     $ 494     $ (1,312 )   $ 289     $ (1,061 )  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 621     $ 703     $ 664     $ 677     $ 716    
Depreciation and amortization     3,936       3,287       4,164       5,854       4,961    
                                           
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,551     $ 11,231     $ 11,356     $ 10,837     $ 10,801    
Fleet utilization     77 %     75 %     68 %     61 %     68 %  
Fleet available days     1,417       1,365       1,356       1,472       1,472    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     52       65       78       138       45    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     29       176       346       368       216    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 10,446     $ 11,437     $ 10,502     $ 9,796     $ 10,861    
Bareboat charter                             (55 )  
Other marine services     (429 )     (224 )     (269 )     319       (255 )  
      10,017       11,213       10,233       10,115       10,551    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     3,147       4,253       3,220       3,511       3,407    
Repairs and maintenance     1,540       2,195       1,191       1,437       1,158    
Drydocking     337       374       304       1,269       481    
Insurance and loss reserves     323       352       433       511       398    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,631       887       572       853       1,091    
Other     1,424       2,072       579       (674 )     773    
      8,402       10,133       6,299       6,907       7,308    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 1,615     $ 1,080     $ 3,934     $ 3,208     $ 3,243    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 284     $ 270     $ 356     $ 1,056     $ 429    
Depreciation and amortization     3,296       3,305       3,307       2,964       3,785    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		  
Middle East and Asia                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 10,374     $ 9,292     $ 9,308     $ 9,455     $ 9,670  
Fleet utilization     73 %     81 %     73 %     75 %     78 %
Fleet available days     1,780       1,820       1,852       1,840       1,809  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     134       105       115     68     89  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     214       116       239     169     76  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 13,417     $ 13,752     $ 12,575     $ 13,008     $ 13,672  
Other marine services     85       31       360       927       296  
      13,502       13,783       12,935       13,935       13,968  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     5,849       5,378       5,208       5,411       5,171  
Repairs and maintenance     1,610       2,806       903       842       1,564  
Drydocking     156       1,185       1,066       41       104  
Insurance and loss reserves     707       461       702       501       451  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     777       1,081       559       604       482  
Other     2,823       43       1,144       3,618       1,771  
      11,922       10,954       9,582       11,017       9,543  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 1,580     $ 2,829     $ 3,353     $ 2,918     $ 4,425  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 377     $ 35     $ 22     $ 47     $ 46  
Depreciation and amortization     4,456       4,663       4,710       4,505       4,379  
                                         
Latin America                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 16,240     $ 17,034     $ 14,751     $ 12,921     $ 13,355  
Fleet utilization     92 %     86 %     85 %     82 %     99 %
Fleet available days     849       880       779       716       655  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     58       117       94       66       7  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 12,630     $ 12,866     $ 9,724     $ 7,538     $ 8,621  
Other marine services     1,010       357       856       555       212  
      13,640       13,223       10,580       8,093       8,833  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     3,627       3,194       3,246       1,764       2,342  
Repairs and maintenance     2,120       1,569       1,092       780       704  
Drydocking     39       456       (28 )     443        
Insurance and loss reserves     697       925       296       150       138  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,017       680       872       416       307  
Other     823       618       872       497       444  
      8,323       7,442       6,350       4,050       3,935  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 5,317     $ 5,781     $ 4,230     $ 4,043     $ 4,898  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ (173 )   $ 226     $ 36     $ 18     $ 9  
Depreciation and amortization     2,618       2,838       2,617       1,924       1,708  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		    
Anchor handling towing supply                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 14,346     $ 11,268     $ 7,778     $ 7,967     $ 7,388    
Fleet utilization     66 %     59 %     67 %     44 %     54 %  
Fleet available days     552       546       540       641       644    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     61       105           133     21    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       118       180     228     276    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 5,224     $ 3,640     $ 2,801     $ 2,236     $ 2,564    
Other marine services     (151 )     (157 )     (130 )     433       (147 )  
      5,073       3,483       2,671       2,669       2,417    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     1,584       1,513       984       1,149       950    
Repairs and maintenance     1,044       471       241       542       432    
Drydocking     (217 )     1,322       54       847       (2 )  
Insurance and loss reserves     193       99       194       199       139    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     388       344       139       258       148    
Other     408       444       270       535       370    
      3,400       4,193       1,882       3,530       2,037    
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 1,673     $ (710 )   $ 789     $ (861 )   $ 380    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 354     $ 362     $ 400     $ 1,127     $ 505    
Depreciation and amortization     494       495       494       494       495    
                                           
Fast support                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 8,455     $ 7,962     $ 7,888     $ 8,074     $ 8,421    
Fleet utilization     70 %     71 %     61 %     60 %     63 %  
Fleet available days     2,208       2,100       2,207       2,300       2,300    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     300       226       182     155     71    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     178       314       584     549     421    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 13,007     $ 11,827     $ 10,657     $ 11,151     $ 12,212    
Bareboat charter           434       729       732       731    
Other marine services     (121 )     (249 )     (218 )     (283 )     (256 )  
      12,886       12,012       11,168       11,600       12,687    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     4,588       4,802       4,041       4,409       4,180    
Repairs and maintenance     2,313       3,618       1,535       1,604       1,642    
Drydocking     965       1,178       1,178       912       587    
Insurance and loss reserves     328       507       466       471       353    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,390       1,154       726       836       976    
Other     2,021       1,640       1,141       2,085       1,489    
      11,605       12,899       9,087       10,317       9,227    
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 1,281     $ (887 )   $ 2,081     $ 1,283     $ 3,460    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 693     $ 352     $ 352     $ 352     $ 351    
Depreciation and amortization     4,929       4,931       5,096       5,113       5,105    

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		    
Supply                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,631     $ 11,921     $ 12,110     $ 11,373     $ 11,355    
Fleet utilization     77 %     80 %     63 %     63 %     74 %  
Fleet available days     1,372       1,274       1,319       1,360       1,257    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     64       11       105       12       23    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     174       91       315       353       229    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 12,317     $ 12,179     $ 10,082     $ 9,714     $ 10,541    
Bareboat charter                             (55 )  
Other marine services     221       117       346       482       92    
      12,538       12,296       10,428       10,196       10,578    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     4,738       4,044       4,158       3,364       3,821    
Repairs and maintenance     2,078       2,039       1,135       735       968    
Drydocking     23       180       110       (2 )        
Insurance and loss reserves     595       436       474       238       230    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,221       1,034       1,003       622       601    
Other     988       884       880       1,205       1,022    
      9,643       8,617       7,760       6,162       6,642    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 2,895     $ 3,679     $ 2,668     $ 4,034     $ 3,936    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Depreciation and amortization     3,149       2,936       2,977       3,060       2,673    
                                           
Specialty                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $     $ 1,571     $ 1,890     $ 2,025     $ 2,025    
Fleet utilization     0 %     92 %     100 %     100 %     100 %  
Fleet available days     92       91       90       92       134    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     65       8                      
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                             42    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $     $ 131     $ 170     $ 187     $ 186    
Other marine services           23       12       (23 )     1    
            154       182       164       187    
                                           
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     35       99       89       70       72    
Repairs and maintenance     7       104       8       34       51    
Drydocking                       (3 )        
Insurance and loss reserves     3       5       4       (3 )     14    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     6       5       8       3       (2 )  
Other     28       33       26       18       55    
      79       246       135       119       190    
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ (79 )   $ (92 )   $ 47     $ 45     $ (3 )  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Depreciation and amortization   $     $     $     $ 1,541     $ 27    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		    
Liftboats                                          
Time Charter Statistics:                                          
Average rates per day worked   $ 23,137     $ 25,334     $ 26,792     $ 24,561     $ 27,947    
Fleet utilization     55 %     46 %     29 %     27 %     23 %  
Fleet available days     884       1,167       1,350       1,432       1,472    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     65       75       67     18     64    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     202       517       776       880       899    
Operating Revenues:                                          
Time charter   $ 11,234     $ 13,697     $ 10,580     $ 9,406     $ 9,319    
Other marine services     997       688       797       395       316    
      12,231       14,385       11,377       9,801       9,635    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     4,033       3,916       3,806       3,742       3,963    
Repairs and maintenance     1,104       716       894       524       624    
Drydocking           112       875       (1 )        
Insurance and loss reserves     1,170       1,752       719       690       1,055    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     668       353       320       349       370    
Other     1,672       (58 )     677       1,642       538    
      8,647       6,791       7,291       6,946       6,550    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 3,584     $ 7,594     $ 4,086     $ 2,855     $ 3,085    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ (200 )   $ 205     $ 12     $ 19     $ 31    
Depreciation and amortization     5,170       5,171       5,659       6,009       5,980    
                                           
Other Activity                                          
Operating Revenues:                                          
Other marine services   $ 935     $ 469     $ 686     $ 1,591     $ 720    
      935       469       686       1,591       720    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                          
Operating:                                          
Personnel     73       (21 )     340       324       415    
Repairs and maintenance     (10 )     11       27       6       47    
Insurance and loss reserves     (100 )     (138 )     101       74       (26 )  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     11       3       6       13       38    
Other     100       14       (322 )     (1,928 )     (401 )  
      74       (131 )     152       (1,511 )     73    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 861     $ 600     $ 534     $ 3,102     $ 647    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                          
Lease expense   $ 262     $ 315     $ 314     $ 300     $ 313    
Depreciation and amortization     564       560       572       (970 )     553    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		    
ASSETS                                          
Current Assets:                                          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 42,194     $ 45,446     $ 68,409     $ 32,666     $ 42,314    
Restricted cash     4,160       5,855       3,352       3,352       3,352    
Receivables:                                          
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts     50,343       47,082       42,680       45,325       48,294    
Other     13,750       12,152       11,265       10,924       18,365    
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings                 19,332       18,832       18,814    
Tax Receivable     101       1,497       1,498       13,556       11,770    
Inventories     476       425       572       576       573    
Prepaid expenses and other     3,851       4,527       2,326       3,230       3,438    
Other Current Assets                 423                
Assets held for sale                       50,235       46,768    
Total current assets     114,875       116,984       149,857       178,696       193,688    
Property and Equipment:                                          
Historical cost     989,910       972,267       1,000,430       1,012,873       996,370    
Accumulated depreciation     (303,178 )     (288,882 )     (297,792 )     (291,538 )     (280,468 )  
      686,732       683,385       702,638       721,335       715,902    
Construction in progress     15,577       32,903       32,530       32,327       51,969    
Net property and equipment     702,309       716,288       735,168       753,662       767,871    
Right-of-Use Asset – Operating Leases     4,670       5,469       7,046       7,134       7,670    
Right-of-Use Asset – Finance Lease     108       116       121       129       137    
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies     77,426       77,539       79,000       75,308       84,701    
Other Assets     2,672       2,781       2,624       2,734       3,108    
    $ 902,060     $ 919,177     $ 973,816     $ 1,017,663     $ 1,057,175    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                          
Current Liabilities:                                          
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 1,269     $ 2,885     $ 5,139     $ 7,030     $ 9,446    
Current lease liability – Finance     32       32       46       36       27    
Current portion of long-term debt     28,875       28,419       34,888       32,377       52,108    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     23,578       27,163       21,428       29,967       28,888    
Due to SEACOR Holdings     276       277                      
Other current liabilities     21,109       26,886       29,719       31,467       29,548    
Discontinued operations                       30,927       28,555    
Total current liabilities     75,139       85,662       91,220       131,804       148,572    
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities     4,000       4,072       4,778       4,345       5,239    
Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities     84       92       97       105       113    
Long-Term Debt     321,641       320,823       431,849       440,510       426,711    
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes     5       7       37       2       1    
Deferred Income Taxes     43,463       46,169       31,766       35,822       36,075    
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities     2,925       2,951       4,910       3,239       3,810    
Total liabilities     447,257       459,776       564,657       615,827       620,521    
Equity:                                          
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                                          
Common stock     245       245       243       235       235    
Additional paid-in capital     455,373       454,079       452,290       451,179       450,320    
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings     (7,059 )     (1,230 )     (50,029 )     (51,839 )     (13,023 )  
Shares held in treasury     (1,120 )     (1,120 )     (1,110 )     (848 )     (848 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     7,044       7,107       7,446       2,790       (380 )  
      454,483       459,081       408,840       401,517       436,304    
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     320       320       319       319       350    
Total equity     454,803       459,401       409,159       401,836       436,654    
    $ 902,060     $ 919,177     $ 973,816     $ 1,017,663     $ 1,057,175    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

            Three Months Ended
    Sep. 30,
2021		     Jun. 30,
2021		     Mar. 31,
2021		     Dec. 31,
2020		     Sep. 30,
2020		    
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                                          
Net Income (Loss)   $ (5,829 )   $ 48,801     $ 6,011     $ (38,897 )   $ (19,843 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:                                          
Depreciation and amortization     14,306       14,093       14,798       15,247       14,833    
Deferred financing costs amortization     255     254     260     266       278    
Share-based compensation expense     1,294       1,779       849       859       1,204    
Debt discount amortization     1,573       1,787       1,892       1,917       1,797    
Bad debt recoveries     122       132       24       (146 )     185    
Gain (Loss) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments     (56 )     (22,653 )     2,273       1,796       (233 )  
Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats                 (22,756 )              
Gain on debt extinguishment, net           (62,749 )                    
Gain from return of investment     (9,442 )                          
Derivative (gains) losses     (2 )     (30 )     (355 )     894       (5 )  
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net     (414 )     (414 )     (919 )     (441 )     (426 )  
Currency (gains) losses     (245 )   657     466       1,286       911    
Deferred income taxes     (2,706 )     14,403       (4,056 )     (254 )     12,333    
Equity (Earnings) Losses     (4,314 )     (2,167 )     (4,103 )     9,681       588    
Dividends received from equity investees     4,515                         2,117    
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                                          
Accounts receivables     (3,798 )     16,047       11,345       7,668       (17,737 )  
Other assets     1,561       (1,296 )     1,192       605       655    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (1,416 )     4,268       (10,296 )     (2,807 )     887    
Net cash provided by (used in) used in operating activities     (4,596 )     12,912       (3,375 )     (2,326 )     (2,456 )  
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                                          
Purchases of property and equipment     (2,910 )     (926 )     (2,724 )     (2,500 )     (2,833 )  
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment           26,871       3,266             3,539    
Proceeds from Sale of WWH, net cash sold                 38,715                
Net investing activities in property and equipment     (2,910 )     25,945       39,257       (2,500 )     706    
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies                 (736 )     (1,248 )     (713 )  
Excess distributions from equity investees     9,442                            
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees     179       2,877       919       1,225       490    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     6,711       28,822       39,440       (2,523 )     483    
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                                          
Payments on long-term debt     (7,054 )     (56,787 )     (8,302 )     (5,780 )     (8,246 )  
Payments on debt extinguishment cost           (755 )                    
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs                       1       (1 )  
Payment on finance lease     (9 )     (12 )                    
Interest on finance lease     1             2       1          
Issuance of stock           2       8             2    
Net cash used in financing activities     (7,062 )     (57,552 )     (8,292 )     (5,778 )     (8,245 )  
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents           (4,642 )     4,621       979       644    
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     (4,947 )     (20,460 )     32,394       (9,648 )     (9,574 )  
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                                          
Operating Activities                 (171 )     1,870       1,543    
Investing Activities                       (1,436 )     (2,527 )  
Financing Activities                             1,090    
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents                       221       (51 )  
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:                 (171 )     655       55    
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     (4,947 )     (20,460 )     32,223       (8,993 )     (9,519 )  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     51,301       71,761       39,538       48,531       58,050    
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 46,354     $ 51,301     $ 71,761     $ 39,538     $ 48,531    


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

    Owned     Joint Ventured     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
September 30, 2021                                        
AHTS     4             2             6  
FSV     23       5       1       2       31  
Supply     15       20                   35  
Specialty (1)     1                         1  
Liftboats (2)     9                         9  
      52       25       3       2       82  
December 31, 2020                                        
AHTS     4             2             6  
FSV     26       5       1       1       33  
Supply     15       27             1       43  
Specialty           3                   3  
Liftboats     14             1             15  
Crew Transfer Discontinued Operations     40       5                   45  
Crew Transfer Continuing Operations     1                         1  
      100       40       4       2       146  

(1)   One owned vessel classified as a Crew Transfer Continuing Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a Specialty Vessel as of September 30, 2021.
(2)   As of September 30, 2021, the Company removed from service four vessels (four liftboats) in this class. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count. 

