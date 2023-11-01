HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $75.6 million, operating income was $9.8 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $36.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $59.8 million, operating loss of $10.9 million, and DVP of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $66.9 million, operating income of $2.9 million, and DVP of $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Notable third quarter items include:

26.4% improvement in revenues from the third quarter of 2022 and a 13.0% improvement from the second quarter of 2023.

Average day rates of $18,046, a 35.3% improvement from the third quarter of 2022, and a 18.3% improvement from the second quarter of 2023.

DVP margin increased 132.9% from the third quarter of 2022 and increased 20.2% from the second quarter of 2023.

Comprehensive refinancing of our debt capital structure by refinancing $104.8 million of indebtedness maturing in the 2023-2026 period with a new $122.0 million senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028. The remaining proceeds were used to, among other things, acquire 100% ownership of a 2014-built FSV previously under lease.

For the third quarter of 2023, net loss was $0.9 million ($0.03 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the third quarter of 2022 of $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2023 results compare to a net loss of $4.6 million ($0.17 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s third quarter results reflect continued progress in the cyclical recovery with a meaningful improvement in average day rates. The third quarter also illustrates the strong recovery in cash flows from operations with another consecutive quarter of meaningful increase in DVP, reaching levels not seen since 2014.

All our business segments contributed positively to the quarterly improvement in revenues and DVP. Our U.S. business segment showed very strong growth, driven by higher levels of activity and improved average day rates, especially in windfarm support. We have a differentiated and high-quality fleet in the U.S that serves both the offshore oil and gas and wind markets, which we believe will yield improved returns for this business segment if customer demand in both markets continues to improve over the next year. Our international segments also generated improved DVP compared to the third quarter of 2022, despite lower utilization driven mostly by downtime for repairs and scheduled drydockings. Tendering activity in all our international segments remains strong, and recent fixtures reflect improved terms and pricing. The third quarter is our seasonally busy time of year and we do expect some slow down both domestically and internationally as we enter the winter months for scheduled maintenance and vessel repositioning.

On September 11, 2023, the Company announced a new $122.0 million credit facility with EnTrust Global that matures in 2028 and, among other things, refinanced five separate debt facilities maturing in the 2023-2026 period. This transaction strengthened our capital structure and provides us with the financial flexibility to take advantage of the favorable market conditions we have been experiencing over the past several quarters. Absent a $2.0 million one-time charge in connection with our recently completed refinancing efforts, we would have reported positive net income for the third quarter.”

Today the Company also announced that it has entered into an at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley”), as sales agent, under which the Company may from time to time offer and sell shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $25.0 million through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”), and the Company will file a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect thereto. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, which may include additions to working capital, capital expenditures, repayment of debt, or the financing of possible acquisitions and investments. The timing and amount of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company.

The Shares will be offered through B. Riley. B. Riley may sell Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for the Shares, to or through a market maker or in negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The public offering of Shares in the at-the-market program is being made pursuant to Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-268175), including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus may be obtained by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 299 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10171, by telephone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues $ 75,574 $ 59,791 $ 202,438 $ 159,399 Costs and Expenses: Operating 38,816 44,006 112,391 127,647 Administrative and general 12,300 9,978 37,636 30,112 Lease expense 651 1,168 2,069 3,236 Depreciation and amortization 13,462 13,754 40,799 42,333 65,229 68,906 192,895 203,328 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (512 ) (1,783 ) 3,352 381 Operating Income (Loss) 9,833 (10,898 ) 12,895 (43,548 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 340 (123 ) 1,222 96 Interest expense (9,536 ) (7,634 ) (27,060 ) (21,250 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (2,004 ) — (2,004 ) — Derivative gains, net — 1 — — Foreign currency gains (losses), net 571 2,314 (857 ) 4,305 Other, net — 659 — 618 (10,629 ) (4,783 ) (28,699 ) (16,231 ) Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (796 ) (15,681 ) (15,804 ) (59,779 ) Income Tax Expense 2,360 8,418 2,421 4,363 Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (3,156 ) (24,099 ) (18,225 ) (64,142 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 2,273 (254 ) 3,182 5,835 Net Loss (883 ) (24,353 ) (15,043 ) (58,307 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries — (2 ) — 1 Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (883 ) $ (24,351 ) $ (15,043 ) $ (58,308 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (2.19 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (2.19 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 27,181,754 26,727,864 27,048,656 26,591,911 Diluted 27,181,754 26,727,864 27,048,656 26,591,911









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 18,046 $ 15,250 $ 14,314 $ 13,794 $ 13,340 Fleet Utilization 73 % 78 % 76 % 76 % 79 % Fleet Available Days 5,182 5,096 5,071 5,244 5,336 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 68,668 $ 60,804 $ 55,415 $ 54,789 $ 56,500 Bareboat charter 368 364 360 376 332 Other marine services 6,538 5,723 4,198 2,761 2,959 75,574 66,891 59,973 57,926 59,791 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 19,943 19,944 19,803 20,849 20,152 Repairs and maintenance 7,418 5,793 6,011 8,948 7,377 Drydocking 1,768 2,256 13 1,667 5,046 Insurance and loss reserves 1,833 2,390 2,789 3,381 2,850 Fuel, lubes and supplies 5,047 3,638 4,819 5,794 5,416 Other 2,807 2,281 3,838 3,699 3,165 38,816 36,302 37,273 44,338 44,006 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 36,758 30,589 22,700 13,588 15,785 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 651 698 720 633 1,168 Administrative and general 12,300 13,704 11,632 10,799 9,978 Depreciation and amortization 13,462 13,575 13,762 13,624 13,754 26,413 27,977 26,114 25,056 24,900 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (512 ) 265 3,599 1,017 (1,783 ) Operating Income (Loss) 9,833 2,877 185 (10,451 ) (10,898 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 340 422 460 688 (123 ) Interest expense (9,536 ) (8,736 ) (8,788 ) (8,456 ) (7,634 ) Derivative gains, net — — — — 1 (Loss) gain on debt extinguishment (2,004 ) — — 10,429 — Foreign currency gains (losses), net 571 (603 ) (825 ) (2,646 ) 2,314 Other, net — — — 137 659 (10,629 ) (8,917 ) (9,153 ) 152 (4,783 ) Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (796 ) (6,040 ) (8,968 ) (10,299 ) (15,681 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,360 (1,096 ) 1,157 4,219 8,418 Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (3,156 ) (4,944 ) (10,125 ) (14,518 ) (24,099 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 2,273 373 536 1,176 (254 ) Net Loss (883 ) (4,571 ) (9,589 ) (13,342 ) (24,353 ) Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries — — — — (2 ) Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (883 ) $ (4,571 ) $ (9,589 ) $ (13,342 ) $ (24,351 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.91 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 27,182 27,138 26,822 26,728 26,728 Diluted 27,182 27,138 26,822 26,728 26,728 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 28,481 28,481 28,428 28,142 28,142

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 23,663 $ 16,115 $ 18,359 $ 22,563 $ 21,551 Fleet utilization 57 % 35 % 35 % 57 % 58 % Fleet available days 1,196 1,080 1,015 1,288 1,363 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 151 229 112 108 199 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 206 173 211 242 259 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 16,236 $ 6,121 $ 6,564 $ 16,574 $ 17,075 Other marine services 5,444 2,993 3,842 2,916 2,161 21,680 9,114 10,406 19,490 19,236 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 6,712 5,957 6,535 7,262 7,243 Repairs and maintenance 1,560 1,573 1,194 2,666 2,002 Drydocking 462 1,506 43 472 1,549 Insurance and loss reserves 332 1,082 1,041 2,022 1,382 Fuel, lubes and supplies 958 924 783 746 1,143 Other 341 335 223 416 314 10,365 11,377 9,819 13,584 13,633 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 11,315 $ (2,263 ) $ 587 $ 5,906 $ 5,603 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 116 $ 143 $ 136 $ 138 $ 278 Depreciation and amortization 3,810 3,861 3,535 3,912 4,332 Africa and Europe Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 15,388 $ 14,982 $ 12,835 $ 11,241 $ 11,813 Fleet utilization 84 % 94 % 87 % 82 % 91 % Fleet available days 1,748 1,729 1,710 1,656 1,629 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 111 58 118 125 37 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 54 — — — — Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 22,528 $ 24,414 $ 18,996 $ 15,299 $ 17,551 Other marine services 815 (1,037 ) (834 ) (679 ) 60 23,343 23,377 18,162 14,620 17,611 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,089 4,833 4,505 4,680 4,694 Repairs and maintenance 2,214 2,050 2,553 2,902 2,110 Drydocking 320 144 1,184 678 383 Insurance and loss reserves 573 420 318 366 359 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,573 1,419 2,215 2,775 2,284 Other 1,320 1,346 1,690 1,896 1,580 12,089 10,212 12,465 13,297 11,410 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 11,254 $ 13,165 $ 5,697 $ 1,323 $ 6,201 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 372 $ 408 $ 429 $ 378 $ 455 Depreciation and amortization 3,821 3,853 3,925 3,683 3,461









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 16,313 $ 13,245 $ 13,562 $ 11,090 $ 9,507 Fleet utilization 67 % 86 % 82 % 75 % 79 % Fleet available days 1,472 1,456 1,440 1,533 1,564 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 297 58 76 132 252 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 16,087 $ 16,563 $ 16,028 $ 12,802 $ 11,712 Other marine services 103 3,357 (142 ) (66 ) 319 16,190 19,920 15,886 12,736 12,031 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,157 5,266 4,841 5,270 5,384 Repairs and maintenance 2,623 1,219 677 1,958 1,776 Drydocking 1,056 (684 ) (1,095 ) 244 3,113 Insurance and loss reserves 711 720 1,185 821 762 Fuel, lubes and supplies 743 425 1,142 1,335 1,426 Other 779 234 1,327 915 878 11,069 7,180 8,077 10,543 13,339 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 5,121 $ 12,740 $ 7,809 $ 2,193 $ (1,308 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 59 $ 67 $ 76 $ 52 $ 35 Depreciation and amortization 3,721 3,708 3,688 3,783 3,974 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 20,656 $ 18,846 $ 16,229 $ 14,009 $ 14,010 Fleet utilization 87 % 88 % 94 % 94 % 93 % Fleet available days 766 831 906 767 780 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 67 79 22 14 12 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 13,817 $ 13,706 $ 13,827 $ 10,114 $ 10,162 Bareboat charter 368 364 360 376 332 Other marine services 176 410 1,332 590 419 14,361 14,480 15,519 11,080 10,913 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,985 3,888 3,922 3,637 2,831 Repairs and maintenance 1,021 951 1,587 1,422 1,489 Drydocking (70 ) 1,290 (119 ) 273 1 Insurance and loss reserves 217 168 245 172 347 Fuel, lubes and supplies 773 870 679 938 563 Other 367 366 598 472 393 5,293 7,533 6,912 6,914 5,624 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 9,068 $ 6,947 $ 8,607 $ 4,166 $ 5,289 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 104 $ 80 $ 79 $ 65 $ 400 Depreciation and amortization 2,110 2,153 2,614 2,246 1,987









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 AHTS Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,947 $ 8,916 $ 9,244 $ 9,254 $ 8,848 Fleet utilization 50 % 85 % 81 % 80 % 67 % Fleet available days 368 364 391 460 552 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 111 13 45 — 92 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 54 — 31 92 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 1,831 $ 2,762 $ 2,915 $ 3,406 $ 3,256 Other marine services 818 (134 ) (152 ) (168 ) (183 ) 2,649 2,628 2,763 3,238 3,073 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 1,019 $ 1,069 $ 995 $ 1,220 $ 1,022 Repairs and maintenance 484 186 216 331 304 Drydocking 747 131 420 6 28 Insurance and loss reserves 88 78 68 94 150 Fuel, lubes and supplies 428 192 476 259 399 Other 266 195 295 283 228 3,032 1,851 2,470 2,193 2,131 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 331 $ 332 $ 331 $ 300 $ 450 Depreciation and amortization 249 298 298 300 494 FSV Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 11,441 $ 11,314 $ 10,609 $ 9,905 $ 9,907 Fleet utilization 79 % 92 % 91 % 86 % 90 % Fleet available days 2,116 2,093 2,070 2,116 2,116 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 227 86 66 146 103 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 69 82 90 58 75 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 19,135 $ 21,747 $ 19,988 $ 18,062 $ 18,837 Other marine services 157 (518 ) (377 ) (224 ) (15 ) 19,292 21,229 19,611 17,838 18,822 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 5,144 $ 5,083 $ 4,861 $ 5,140 $ 5,289 Repairs and maintenance 2,787 1,134 1,867 2,957 2,738 Drydocking 870 1,342 128 1,434 656 Insurance and loss reserves 185 337 334 453 410 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,501 1,108 1,382 1,797 1,572 Other 1,057 947 1,236 1,638 1,284 11,544 9,951 9,808 13,419 11,949 Other Costs and Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 5,002 4,952 4,946 4,972 4,972









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 PSV Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 19,528 $ 17,545 $ 14,827 $ 13,519 $ 13,772 Fleet utilization 78 % 80 % 70 % 69 % 78 % Fleet available days 1,870 1,820 1,800 1,840 1,840 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 110 92 124 142 152 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 28,580 $ 25,458 $ 18,800 $ 17,194 $ 19,687 Bareboat charter 368 364 360 376 332 Other marine services 149 19 840 222 720 29,097 25,841 20,000 17,792 20,739 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 8,793 $ 8,738 $ 8,849 $ 8,961 $ 8,427 Repairs and maintenance 2,504 2,998 3,475 2,998 2,839 Drydocking 232 12 609 770 1,025 Insurance and loss reserves 682 421 419 552 734 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,352 2,124 2,331 2,842 2,038 Other 1,214 840 2,314 1,420 1,275 15,777 15,133 17,997 17,543 16,338 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 332 Depreciation and amortization 4,073 4,072 4,262 4,099 3,810









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 39,419 $ 35,623 $ 33,936 $ 31,717 $ 27,447 Fleet utilization 59 % 37 % 50 % 61 % 65 % Fleet available days 828 819 810 828 828 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 111 233 94 90 154 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 137 91 90 92 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 19,122 $ 10,837 $ 13,712 $ 16,127 $ 14,720 Other marine services 4,538 5,355 2,776 1,842 1,421 23,660 16,192 16,488 17,969 16,141 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 4,983 $ 5,065 $ 5,068 $ 5,520 $ 5,419 Repairs and maintenance 1,643 1,472 499 2,674 1,560 Drydocking (81 ) 849 (1,141 ) (543 ) 3,337 Insurance and loss reserves 1,148 1,418 1,907 2,271 1,552 Fuel, lubes and supplies 766 219 619 896 1,408 Other 273 301 (28 ) 359 387 8,732 9,324 6,924 11,177 13,663 Other Costs and Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 4,099 4,215 4,214 4,210 4,429 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 876 $ 1,001 $ 1,111 $ 1,089 $ 1,016 876 1,001 1,111 1,089 1,016 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 4 $ (11 ) $ 30 $ 8 $ (5 ) Repairs and maintenance — 3 (46 ) (12 ) (64 ) Drydocking — (78 ) (3 ) — — Insurance and loss reserves (270 ) 136 61 11 4 Fuel, lubes and supplies — (5 ) 11 — (1 ) Other (3 ) (2 ) 21 (1 ) (9 ) (269 ) 43 74 6 (75 ) Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 320 $ 366 $ 389 $ 333 $ 386 Depreciation and amortization 39 38 42 43 49









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,840 $ 40,750 $ 40,570 $ 39,963 $ 47,514 Restricted cash 2,796 2,796 3,082 3,082 3,296 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts 63,246 60,022 60,114 54,388 58,572 Other 8,924 12,295 11,913 7,638 6,647 Note receivable — 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 Tax receivable 445 445 445 578 79 Inventories 1,738 1,653 2,207 2,123 2,059 Prepaid expenses and other 2,957 3,112 3,233 3,054 4,700 Assets held for sale 6,093 — — 6,750 6,000 Total current assets 142,039 126,073 131,564 132,576 148,867 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 936,520 966,338 969,328 967,683 992,423 Accumulated depreciation (318,549 ) (334,678 ) (324,197 ) (310,778 ) (321,898 ) 617,971 631,660 645,131 656,905 670,525 Construction in progress 9,413 8,876 8,540 8,111 8,422 Net property and equipment 627,384 640,536 653,671 665,016 678,947 Right-of-use asset – operating leases 4,907 5,703 5,984 6,206 4,419 Right-of-use asset – finance leases 45 6,495 6,654 6,813 6,972 Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies 3,857 3,253 3,594 3,024 1,901 Other assets 2,095 2,139 2,079 1,995 1,887 Total assets $ 780,327 $ 784,199 $ 803,546 $ 815,630 $ 842,993 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 1,856 $ 1,792 $ 1,764 $ 2,358 $ 1,792 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 35 611 563 468 374 Current portion of long-term debt 28,005 63,959 60,523 61,512 57,567 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,466 39,012 44,255 37,954 36,248 Due to SEACOR Holdings 264 264 264 264 264 Other current liabilities 21,340 21,027 20,185 18,869 22,032 Total current liabilities 83,966 126,665 127,554 121,425 118,277 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,571 4,030 4,474 4,739 3,759 Long-term finance lease liabilities 15 6,462 6,644 6,781 6,916 Long-term debt 291,843 243,960 254,450 260,119 282,556 Deferred income taxes 33,078 34,038 39,120 40,779 39,823 Deferred gains and other liabilities 2,217 2,189 2,264 2,641 2,692 Total liabilities 414,690 417,344 434,506 436,484 454,023 Equity: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 280 280 279 272 272 Additional paid-in capital 471,158 469,618 467,896 466,669 465,449 Accumulated deficit (108,154 ) (107,271 ) (102,700 ) (93,111 ) (79,769 ) Shares held in treasury (4,221 ) (4,221 ) (4,119 ) (1,852 ) (1,852 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 6,253 8,128 7,363 6,847 4,549 365,316 366,534 368,719 378,825 388,649 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 321 321 321 321 321 Total equity 365,637 366,855 369,040 379,146 388,970 Total liabilities and equity $ 780,327 $ 784,199 $ 803,546 $ 815,630 $ 842,993









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Loss $ (883 ) $ (4,571 ) $ (9,589 ) $ (13,342 ) $ (24,353 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,462 13,575 13,762 13,624 13,754 Deferred financing costs amortization 459 423 418 (997 ) 350 Stock-based compensation expense 1,540 1,723 1,227 1,220 1,227 Debt discount amortization 1,714 1,627 1,558 1,449 1,817 Allowance for credit losses 594 2,763 (104 ) 11 (53 ) Loss (gain) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments 512 (265 ) (3,599 ) (1,017 ) 1,783 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 177 — — (12,700 ) — Derivative gains — — — — (1 ) Interest on finance lease 59 70 72 73 73 Settlements on derivative transactions, net 197 226 154 33 (131 ) Currency (gains) losses (571 ) 603 825 2,646 (2,314 ) Deferred income taxes (960 ) (5,082 ) (1,659 ) 957 6,079 Equity (earnings) losses (2,273 ) (373 ) (536 ) (1,176 ) 254 Dividends received from equity investees 1,031 1,044 — 74 1,096 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivables (747 ) (3,139 ) (9,857 ) 2,304 (2,384 ) Other assets 493 1,017 45 3,296 966 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,705 ) (5,758 ) 6,731 769 (4,900 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,099 3,883 (552 ) (2,776 ) (6,737 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,455 ) (35 ) (470 ) (185 ) (240 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment — 427 7,611 53 — Net investing activities in property and equipment (6,455 ) 392 7,141 (132 ) (240 ) Principal payments on notes due from equity investees — — — — 177 Proceeds from sale of investment in equity investees — — — — 66,000 Notes due from others — — — — (28,831 ) Principal payments on notes due from others 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 8,831 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,455 ) 5,392 12,141 4,868 45,937 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (4,901 ) (9,483 ) (8,608 ) (7,470 ) (14,182 ) Payments on debt extinguishment (104,832 ) (26,772 ) — (2,271 ) — Payments on debt extinguishment cost (1,827 ) — — — — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 121,207 27,181 — — — Payments on finance leases (204 ) (204 ) (114 ) (114 ) (114 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — — 6 — — Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting and director share awards — (102 ) (2,266 ) — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,443 (9,380 ) (10,982 ) (9,855 ) (14,296 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 3 (1 ) — (2 ) 2 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 15,090 (106 ) 607 (7,765 ) 24,906 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 43,546 43,652 43,045 50,810 25,904 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 58,636 $ 43,546 $ 43,652 $ 43,045 $ 50,810









SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

