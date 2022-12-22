SeaDaddys Nature Center is a tour operator in Crystal River, FL bringing people closer to nature every day for the past 15 years.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaDaddys Nature Center is a tour operator in Crystal River, FL bringing people closer to nature every day for the past 15 years. This week, they announce the opening of the Seadaddys Nature Adventure Center.

The Center is born out of our mission to raise conservational awareness, including seagrass education and protection, manatee and wildlife education thru hands on interactions and educational programs, explains Candi Milby, Owner & Founder of the SeaDaddys Nature Center.

SeaDaddys Nature Adventure Center helps to educate, and provide fun, and interactive experiences including:

A Model of the Florida Wetlands – Seadaddys Nature Center project begins with a forest landscape through Florida marsh lands/wetlands to mangroves, gulf Mexico and all the way to Florida's Natural Springs and its wildlife, with informational nuggets all along.

Training & Classes – SeaDaddys Adventure Center offers diving classes in Crystal River. Diving for science is a critical part of studying and maintaining a healthy under water world, its wildlife and ecosystems. Name brand gear sales are available too.

Seagrass Lab – In the seagrass lab, they grow the seagrass and offer it at no cost for replanting locally and beyond, to organizations willing to do the work of replanting so that other likeminded wildlife educators in our area can be part of the program.

Walking & Boat Tours Available – Experience nature in multiple ways; by walking through our indoor nature themed display. Learn from our manatee education programs and Crystal River Manatee swim tours wildlife viewing. Also, don't miss the worlds best guided scalloping tours!

Futuristic Experiences – Even more exciting, is what they are working on next, which is AR and VR experiences that are planning to be launched by Nov 2023.

Being a conservationist, the new Seadaddys Nature Adventure Center used over 70% of materials that were either upcycled, used items, or repurposed and more than 80% of building debris where also recycled or repurposed. More than 90 % of all materials needed or used was purchased within the City of Crystal River, FL.

For the past 15 years we have hosted thousands of people from all over the globe to go Swimming with Manatees, Get their Diving Certifications, Scalloping and nature conservation. Come on out and explore something new season with a hands on experience you will never forget. We located at 308 SE US Hwy 19, Crystal River, FL 34429, (352) 794-6362, https://www.naturesadventurecenter.com.

