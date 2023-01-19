Sealevel Systems announces its expansion into international markets, specifically Germany, Italy and Spain. As part of the growth strategy, Sealevel has expanded its internal team and is actively bolstering its network of international distributor partners.

LIBERTY, SC USA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sealevel Systems, an industry-leading developer and manufacturer of industrial I/O and embedded computing solutions, announces its expansion into international markets, specifically Germany, Italy and Spain. As part of the growth strategy, Sealevel has expanded its internal team and is actively bolstering its network of international distributor partners.

Sealevel Veteran Joins International Team

Marc Foster has been named Sealevel’s International Sales Manager, effective immediately. Foster joined the Sealevel team in 2001 and has served as a specialist in government, defense and aerospace applications. Most recently, Foster has directed the sales activities for the western and central territories of Sealevel’s United States business sector. “We’re excited to see customers leverage Marc’s technical knowledge – as well as his passion for embedded computing. Sealevel has seen a significant increase in international sales in recent years, specifically our industrial I/O adapters and servers. We are looking forward to expanding our computing and carrier board opportunities as well through Marc’s involvement and the growth of our distributor team,” said Earle Foster, Sr VP of Sales for Sealevel.

Partnering with International Distributors

Sealevel’s distributor network has an established history of supporting Sealevel’s customers around the world. These partners work closely with the stateside team to build their knowledge of hardware and software solutions to serve industry leaders and defense organizations and provide product recommendations and support.

Key members of the international team will spend several weeks in Europe beginning in early March. Adjacent to the agenda, Sealevel is exhibiting at Embedded World. Interested distributors are encouraged to visit Sealevel at Hall 3, Booth 359, to learn more about partnership opportunities. Alternatively, to schedule a private meeting, please contact Marc Foster by emailing marc.foster@sealevel.com.

MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER: SEALEVEL SYSTEMS, INC.

Sealevel Systems, Inc. advanced the industrial I/O and embedded computing industry with the first RS-422/485 communication adapter for the IBM PC. Since 1986, Sealevel has continued to redefine design, engineering, and manufacturing for industrial computers, carrier boards, Ethernet serial servers and adapters, and robust firmware. All Sealevel products are engineered and manufactured at our ISO 9001:2015 registered headquarters and are available worldwide – with a quality and availability promise to outlast your mission. For more information, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

CONTACT: Katherine Elrod Sealevel Systems, Inc. 8648434343 katherine.elrod@sealevel.com