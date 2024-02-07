Tortola, British Virgin Islands , Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAES) a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the appointment of Brock Denson as US VP Sales, effective immediately.

Mr. Denson brings to SEALSQ more than 15 years of profound experience and expertise in business development, relationship management, and channel partnerships, most notably from his tenure as Director of Global Channel Sales at Qualcomm Inc. During his time at Qualcomm, Mr. Denson was instrumental in establishing the company’s inaugural global channel sales organization, which led to exponential growth in business and revenue.

Mr. Denson’s technology thought leadership capabilities and his deep understanding of company objectives have significantly contributed to his success in leading large teams and delivering value-driven solutions. In his new role as US VP Sales for SEALSQ, Mr. Denson will be working closely with SEALSQ’s growth strategy, aiming to enlarge its footprint in the global semiconductor and cybersecurity market through the critical expansion of its channel network.

Mr. Denson holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University. His technical acumen spans a comprehensive array of areas, including embedded and application software, RF, audio hardware, systems, and testing. This vast expertise underlines his capability to contribute significantly to SEALSQ’s growth and innovation strategies.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, commented, “Brock’s unparalleled expertise in business development and channel partnerships, combined with his technical knowledge and leadership skills, make him an invaluable addition to our team. His proven track record of driving growth and his forward-thinking approach to technology leadership will undoubtedly enhance our company’s capabilities and bolster our position in our markets on a global scale. I am proud to welcome him to SEALSQ and look forward to working together as we continue to enhance shareholder value.”

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

