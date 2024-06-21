Geneva, Switzerland, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Growth Conference, a virtual event hosted by Northland Capital Markets, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

SEALSQ CFO John O’Hara and General Manager Bernard Vian will host one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For more information on the Northland Growth Conference or to schedule a meeting with SEALSQ, please contact your Northland Representative or The Equity Group.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

