Tortola, British Virgin Islands , May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEALSQ To Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on May 26

SEALSQ Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 24, 2023 under the symbol “LAES”

Tortola, British Virgin Islands – May 24, 2023: SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products today announced that Carlos Moreira, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, it will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on May 26, to commemorate its listing on the Nasdaq Global Markets. SEALSQ Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 24, 2023 under the symbol “LAES.”

Mr. Moreira will be joined by other members of SEALSQ’ executive team, Board of Directors, and guests, at the 26 May ceremony, which will begin at approximately 9.15am EDT. The ceremony can be viewed live at www.livestream.com/nasdaq/live and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected benefits and costs of the intended spin-off transaction, the expected timing of the completion of the spin-off transaction and the transaction terms, SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press and investor contacts: