Sealy & Company Closes on over $100 Million in One Week with Oklahoma City Acquisition

Dallas, TX, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of five modern, Class A distribution warehouse facilities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma totaling 196,000 square feet. The off-market transaction was made on behalf of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP) for an undisclosed amount and completes a string of three acquisitions totaling over $100 million of volume in the last week.

Located in Oklahoma City’s premier airport submarket, these assets are situated only two and a half miles from the Will Rogers World Airport. This area has steadily solidified itself as an emerging logistics hub and a leader in the region due to its expanding population, skilled workforce, steady job growth, and a below-average cost of living.

Sealy & Company is familiar with the area, as it has owned several properties adjacent to the newly acquired buildings in the past. The Class A buildings acquired, which range from 15,000 to 80,000 square feet, provide varying features and office finishes to the diverse range of credit-worthy tenants who currently fully occupy them.

The deal was led by Scott Sealy, Jr. and Jason Gandy of Sealy & Company’s Investment Services team and facilitated by Brett Price of Newmark Grubb Levy Strange Beffort. This deal is the final of three acquisitions, totaling 1,775,927 square feet, that Sealy & Company has executed in one week, including one in Kansas City, Missouri and another in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We have been consistently and carefully sourcing deals for many years and have been fortunate to familiarize ourselves with some of our top target markets. These Class A properties are in an ideal location in which we have previously owned and managed assets, and we are excited to establish more market presence here,” says Sealy & Company’s Managing Director of Investment Services, Jason Gandy.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties.  Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions.  Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA.  and is the sponsor of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).

