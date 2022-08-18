Breaking News
Sealy & Company Expands Presence in Kansas City With Off-Market Acquisition of 70,300 SF Distribution Facility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

The firm now owns over 1.7 million square feet of industrial property in Kansas City.

Sealy & Company’s Latest Acquisition of 70,300 SF Industrial Distribution Facility in Kansas City, MO Through an Off-Market Transaction

Dallas, TX, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 70,300 square foot distribution facility through an off-market transaction for below replacement cost. Located at 7601 Gardner Avenue, this closing marks Sealy’s 7th acquisition in the Kansas City MSA in the last three years, pushing the firm’s total square footage under ownership in Kansas City to over 1.7 million square feet.

According to CBRE Research, the Kansas City industrial market continues to thrive across all primary metric into the second half of 2022. The fully air-conditioned warehouse facility has been fully occupied by Cardinal Health since its delivery in 1994.  Situated less than a mile from I-435 and the Kansas City Intermodal, 7601 Gardner Avenue is nestled in one of the most highly sought-after and competitive leasing submarkets for corporate users within the metro.  

“Our Investment Services team is pleased to close another off market deal this quarter.  Staying true to our investment strategy, as we become more entrenched in a market that is consistently performing, we look to further increase our ownership holdings in the Kansas City market,” says Jason Gandy, Managing Director – Investment Services for Sealy & Company.

Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs, Director – Investment Services, led the transactions for Sealy & Company.  Austin Baier of CBRE represented the seller.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

 

Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties.  Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions.  Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.

