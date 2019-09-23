Seam Tape Market To Reach USD 188.8 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Seam Tape Market Size – USD 117.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.1%, Seam Tape Industry Trends – Novelties in the protective textile industry

New York, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Growing demand for seam tape in sportswear is of the major factor influencing market growth.

The global seam tape market is expected to reach USD 188.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Seam tape are adhesive tapes that are implemented on the sewn seams to prevent water from leaking through those seams.

The growing sports industry, particularly in developing countries, including China, India, and Brazil, among others, is the most significant factor fuelling the market demand in the forecast period. Surging demand for these tapes in the outdoor apparel industry is also expected to drive the product demand. Besides, growing need for protective clothing and accessories like surgical and chemical protection garments are anticipated to boost market demand in the forecast period.

The applications of smart textiles are not only limited to production of ballistic protection, camouflage, and lightweight clothing for improved mobility and performance but also comprise technologically advanced protective gear and tents. The use of seam tapes in the manufacture of smart textiles, which has widespread applications in military garments, is anticipated to boost the product demand in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific is the most significant revenue-generating region in the market, due to an increasing preference for branded apparel and sports goods. This is likely to open a window of opportunities for players in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, the multi-layers seam tapes contributed to a major market share in 2018 and are projected to experience the fastest growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this product type may be attributed to its exceptional waterproofing properties coupled with its ability to adhere to a wide range of materials. These products find extensive implementation in footwear, backpacks, and apparels.

By backing material, polyvinyl chloride held a substantial market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.6% in the period 2019-2026. The demand for polyvinyl chloride backing materials is owing to the offering of sealing & insulation against air, moisture, dust, impact, and vibration. These flexible and compressible tapes come in low, medium, and high densities and conform to tight curves and irregular surfaces.

The application of seam tapes in the sports industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of sports applications is owing to the increasing demand for the product in sportswear and sports innerwear.

The Latin America region is projected to witness a growth rate of 6.4% in the forecast period, attributed to rapid advancement in the living standards along with the well-developed sporting culture.

Key participants include Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Sealon, HiMEL Corporation, Gerlinger Industries, Essentra, Adhesive Films Inc., Ding Zing, San Chemicals, and Geo-Synthetics, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global seam tape market on the basis of product type, backing material, function, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Single-Layered Seam Tape

Multi-Layered Seam Tape

Backing Material Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyamide

Others

Function Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Ultra Seam Tape

Lightweight Seam Tape

Activity Seam Tape

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Industrial

Sports

Military

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

