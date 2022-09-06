Seamless Masks Market is projected to expand at 8.4% CAGR by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Seamless Masks: Sales of Cotton Masks to Remain Highest Over Decade

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest Persistence Market Research analysis, the global seamless masks market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.4% over the next ten years to reach a market growth of US$ 28.1 Bn by the end of 2032.

Governments urged citizens to keep their faces covered when they are outside, even if they don’t have access to a face mask, as coronavirus cases spread across the globe. Face masks are now regarded as an essential component and a daily requirement since they protect against airborne infections. To draw in more customers, market participants are concentrating on producing masks with a variety of eye-catching styles, colors, and shapes.

For instance, Alice + Olivia offers face masks in a range of stylish, vibrant prints, such as the recognisable Stace face pattern, pretty florals, and eye-catching leopard print. These seamless masks offer a filter pocket for individuals who want a little extra protection, and are composed of three layers of breathable jersey cloth.

In addition, iHeartRaves sells seamless masks that can be worn at outdoor festivals and raves to protect the face from dirt and dust.

It is anticipated that such innovative offerings will boost worldwide demand for seamless masks even in the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for seamless masks is currently valued at US$ 12.5 Bn.

The seamless masks market is projected to witness significant revenue growth as consumers have become more health-conscious.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the global population to adopt a new lifestyle with wearing of masks becoming the new norm.

Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and North America are lucrative markets. Factors such as high penetration of market players, high awareness of the availability of seamless masks with different designs, colors, etc., have facilitated regional market growth.

“Leading manufacturers of seamless masks ought to concentrate on expanding into new markets or launching new, advanced product categories to cater to altering consumer preferences for highly-efficient smart masks and related innovative products,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Key Market Players

The report presents ground-breaking insights into the seamless masks market’s competitive environment and analyzes the strategies of manufacturing companies. Some of the key players identified across the value chain include LEIGH SHOECASE COMPANY, Hanes, No Nonsense, MoKo, KG GROUP OF NJ LLC, WALLBIG, Yangzhou Chuntao Accessory Co., Ltd., and Hoo-Rag Bandanas.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the seamless masks market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, material type, price range, life stage, and sales channel, across all major regions of the world.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

