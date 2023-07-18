According to a recent market study by Future Market Insights, the Full Body Scanner market expansion is driven by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in aviation and advancements in security screening techniques. AI systems leverage large datasets and machine learning to analyze airport security data while incorporating biometrics rapidly enhance scanning and security systems.

NEWARK, Del:, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to forecasts, the Full Body Scanner Market is expected to be US$ 371.5 million in 2023 and US$ 937.7 million by 2033.

From automated self-service check-in to face recognition at borders, AI is employed in every aspect of aviation. In recent research, deep learning techniques and computer-aided security screening to help operators have produced promising results.

AI systems use many datasets. Technologists are using machine learning to examine data for airport security and recognize dangers more rapidly than people. The inclusion of biometrics in scanning and security systems is important. Integrating biometrics into scanning and security systems advances in the future years.

Malaysia’s airport authorities have announced updates to its terminals, including work on smartphone applications and millimeter-wave body scanners that let travelers plan their airport journeys more easily. Similarly, to this, the Indian government is likely to provide technical guidelines for using full-body scanners to inspect travelers at airports.

Key Takeaways Full Body Scanner Market Research Study:

By 2033, the full-body scanner market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 8.4%.

In 2023, the United States is expected to develop the Full Body Scanner business with a share of 28.8%.

The Full Body Scanner Market grew considerably to US$ 344 Million in 2022.

The Full Body Scanner sector expanded at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China’s Full Body Scanner Market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 10.3%.

By 2033, India’s Full Body Scanner industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 10.8%.

Japan’s Full Body Scanner industry is expected to grow significantly, with a 4.4% share in 2023.

Australia’s Full Body Scanner sector is likely to expand with a CAGR of 0.5% in 2023.

Germany’s Full Body Scanner business is expected to expand, with a share of 6.8% in 2023.

In 2023, the image processing segment is likely to dominate the market, with a share of 70.4%, based on technology.

In 2023, the airports are likely to dominate the market, with a share of 53.4%, based on application.

Competitive Landscape and Top Companies Market Share:

Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc. Iscon Imaging, Inc. L-3 Technologies, Inc. Millivision Technologies Nuctech Co Ltd. Smith Group PLC Tek84 Engineering Group LLC Westminster International Ltd. OD Security Rapiscan Systems Limited Adani Systems Inc. Braun and Company Ltd

The demand for Full Body Scanners at customs and immigration checkpoints has surged due to the necessity for strong border security measures. Governments are implementing cutting-edge scanning technology to improve border security and find illicit drugs, contraband goods, and concealed dangers. Full Body Scanners are often used in key infrastructure places, including government buildings, stadiums, and transportation hubs, to guarantee public safety and reduce possible security hazards.

Recent Development:

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) selected Thruvision, a top supplier of people screening solutions, to supply a full-body scanner for personnel screening in May 2019.

The LaCelle County Prison authorized TEK 84 Inc.’s offer in December 2022 to install an X-ray full-body scanner in the jail. It will be used to find illegal items on prisoners.

ADANI introduced the CLEARPASS Transmission Body Scanner to find contraband in September 2020. With the introduction of the product, the corporation expanded the range of its commercial ventures and increased its revenue.

Full Body Scanner Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Transport

Airports

Train Stations

Infrastructure

By Technology:

Image Processing and Modelling

3D Body Scanners

By Systems:

Millimetre Wave System

Backscatter System

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

