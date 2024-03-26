BALTIMORE, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Search and rescue efforts are currently underway following the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The catastrophic incident unfolded after the bridge was struck by the “Dali,” a large freight vessel, at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time, causing the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River.

The collision was triggered by the cargo ship’s loss of power, occurring as it traveled at a speed of about eight knots. Despite an emergency call issued by the ship’s crew, the impact with the bridge resulted in multiple vehicles, including a cement truck, plunging into the river. The fate of any individuals inside these vehicles remains uncertain. Fortunately, the distress call enabled officials to halt vehicle traffic on the bridge, potentially averting further casualties.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld disclosed that a construction crew of eight was repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. While two workers have been rescued, six remain unaccounted for, and search efforts are ongoing.

In light of the impact of the collapse, anyone affected by this tragedy requires the expertise of a maritime attorney. The vessel owner will utilize every procedural advantage possible, and only an experienced maritime lawyer will know how to counter such measures. Matt Shaffer, one of the most experienced maritime lawyers in the country, is available to provide assistance and representation to those impacted by this event. Shaffer has successfully represented victims in other maritime disasters such as the Deepwater Horizon Spill and the sinking of El Faro, in a nationwide practice spanning over four decades.

The investigation into the cause of the incident may be complex, and the cargo owner may attempt to shift blame or downplay their role in the disaster. Shaffer believes that the vessel owners will file what is known as a limitation of liability action, seeking to limit their exposure to monetary damages. However, it is unlikely to succeed if handled properly. “I have handled dozens of limitation cases, and not one has succeeded in precluding his clients’ recovery,” Shaffer says.

Amid ongoing investigations into the collapse’s cause, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris L.L.P – Accident & Injury Attorneys, remain ready to offer support and legal counsel in the aftermath of the bridge collapse. Contact us for a free consultation by calling 713 724-7142, 1-800-282-2122, or use our contact form to send us a confidential email.

