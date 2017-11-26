Search for Argentine sub faces strong winds on 11th day of hunt

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – The hunt for an Argentine submarine missing since Nov. 15 pressed on through gusting South Atlantic winds on Sunday while families of the 44 crew members tried to cling to hope despite tough search conditions and worries about the sub’s air supply.
