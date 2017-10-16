SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Search-and-rescue teams combed through gutted homes across California’s celebrated wine country on Monday, looking for the charred bodies of those killed in the state’s deadliest wildfires, as survivors slowly began returning home.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Searchers pick through burned-out California homes for bodies - October 16, 2017
- Senate confirms Callista Gingrich as U.S. Ambassador to Vatican - October 16, 2017
- Trump declares Obamacare ‘dead,’ urges Democratic help for short-term fix - October 16, 2017