Seasonal Brunch Ideas with an Original Farm-to-Table Ingredient

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Bunny Oatmeal

Photo courtesy of MilkPEP

Photo courtesy of MilkPEP

MISSION, Kan., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) Brunch with family and friends can be a treat any time of the year, but spring’s fresh, seasonal ingredients and warmer days practically beg loved ones to gather for the morning meal.

These cute, kid-friendly Bunny Oatmeal and Easy Egg Casserole recipes are simple and made with real foods like milk, bringing richness and flavor, and ingredients you can feel good serving to kids.

Whether it’s skim milk for lighter lattes with friends, 2% milk to wash down birthday cake or strawberry milk for a sweet celebration surrounding the game-winning goal, milk is already a part of the foods – and meaningful moments – that matter.

For more kid-friendly, seasonal recipe ideas, visit milklife.com.

Bunny Oatmeal
Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Edwards of Creme de la Crumb on behalf of Milk Life
Servings: 1

1/3       cup instant oats
3/4       cup fat-free milk
1/4       teaspoon cinnamon
1/4       teaspoon vanilla
1          teaspoon brown sugar
2/3       small banana
2          fresh blueberries
1/2       small strawberry
            chocolate syrup (optional)
1          glass milk (8 ounces)

In microwave-safe bowl, stir oats, milk, cinnamon, vanilla and brown sugar. Microwave on high 30-60 seconds and stir.

Cut banana in half crosswise. Cut 1 1/8-inch thick coin slice from flat ends of each banana half. Place two banana slices in upper third of oatmeal bowl, side by side, to make eyes. Top each banana slice with one blueberry.

Place remaining banana halves at top of bowl, hanging out, to create ears.

Place strawberry in middle of bowl to make nose then drizzle chocolate, if desired, to make mouth and whiskers.

Serve with 8-ounce glass of real milk for added nutrition.

Nutritional information per serving: 320 calories; 2 g fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 18 g protein; 59 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 190 mg sodium; 550 mg calcium. Nutrition figures based on using fat-free milk and include 8-ounce glass of milk.  

Easy Egg Casserole
Recipe courtesy of Milk Life
Servings: 1

            Nonstick cooking spray
1          cup lean ham, cubed
1          cup frozen seasoned potatoes with fresh onions and peppers
3/4       cup fresh spinach, chopped
1/2       cup low-fat cheddar or Swiss cheese, shredded
6          eggs
3/4       cup fat-free milk
1          glass milk (8 ounces)

Heat oven to 375 F. Lightly coat 8-by-8-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In bottom of casserole dish, arrange ham, potatoes, spinach and cheese.

In large bowl, beat eggs and milk. Pour mixture over ingredients in casserole dish. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until lightly browned and puffed.

Serve with 8-ounce glass of real milk for added nutrition.

Nutritional information per serving: 350 calories; 9 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 350 mg cholesterol; 32 g protein; 34 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 630 mg sodium; 500 mg calcium. Nutrition figures based on using fat-free milk and include 8-ounce glass of milk.

Michael French
[email protected] 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c0398d0-912c-4250-a1bb-24c7f8a93191

