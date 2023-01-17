Global Seasonal Influenza Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Influenza A Viruses, Influenza B Viruses, Influenza C Virus, Influenza D Viruses and Others), By Treatment (Antiviral, Neuraminidase, Inhibitors, Vaccination, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Chicago, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Seasonal Influenza Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled “Seasonal Influenza Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Influenza A Viruses, Influenza B Viruses, Influenza C Virus, Influenza D Viruses and Others), By Treatment (Antiviral, Neuraminidase, Inhibitors, Vaccination, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030” observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 6.3 billion and USD 24.3 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.30% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Seasonal Influenza Market Research Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1621

Seasonal Influenza Market Analysis:

In temperate regions of the world, seasonal influenza causes yearly epidemics that peak in the winter. It is an acute viral infection that spreads easily from person to person. As new medicines for the treatment and prevention of seasonal influenza are licensed in the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the dynamics of the seasonal influenza market will alter. Additionally, there are candidates in the pipeline for seasonal influenza in late-stage, middle-stage, and early-stage clinical development, which will increase the market size for seasonal influenza in the future. Furthermore, the recent pandemic has expedited improvements in the market for seasonal influenza. Additionally, the development of adaptable technologies will increase the demand for seasonal influenza vaccines.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.30 % 2030 Value Projection 24.3 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 6.3 billion Historical Data for 2016 – 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GSK plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd (Japan)

SINOVAC (China)

Seqirus announced Flucelvax Quadrivalent’s Approval

In March 2022, Flucelvax quadrivalent, a cell-based influenza vaccine for those two years of age and older, was approved, according to a Seqirus announcement. Children in the age range of 2 to 18 years were now eligible for these vaccinations, thanks to Health Canada’s permission.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the seasonal influenza market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in January 2022, Clinical Infectious Diseases reported that during the 2019–2020 season, when vaccine-mismatched viruses predominated, seasonal influenza immunization effectiveness against life-threatening seasonal influenza in children was 75%.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1621

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

MNR research methodology

Driving Factors:

Strong R&D Investments and Candidates with a Strong Pipeline to Drive Market Growth

Leading market companies like CSL Limited, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline plc are investing more in R&D to improve their manufacturing capacities and concentrate on releasing new vaccines, which is what is driving the industry’s continued growth. CSL Limited revealed intentions to build a new biotech manufacturing facility in Australia in November 2020. This, together with the robust vaccination pipeline and rising government financing, has made it easier to introduce therapeutically effective vaccines. Additionally, pharmaceutical firms are concentrating on funding R&D to provide new possible vaccines.

Demand for Retail Pharmacies is Rising, Driving Market Expansion

It was observed that the seasonal flu virus prevalence was extremely low during the flu season of 2020–2021. In the United States, about 1,899 of 1,081,671 clinical samples tested positive for the influenza virus from September 2020, to May 2021. This accelerates market expansion. Opportunities for market expansion may arise from the rise in the number of antiviral medications prescribed by retail pharmacies for the treatment of seasonal influenza and from the expansion of these pharmacies in highly developing nations. Additionally, because retail pharmacies are more convenient for customers to reach, patients prefer them for drug purchases.

Restraining Factors:

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Side Effects and a Lack of Qualified Professionals Will Both Constrain Market Expansion

Over the projection period, the growth of the worldwide seasonal influenza market may be restrained by a shortage of competent staff who cannot treat patients with the proper medications. Additionally, vaccines have a variety of adverse effects that undoubtedly slow market expansion. Side effects like fever, chills, endurance, discomfort and soreness, among many others, hamper the seasonal influenza market’s expansion.

Challenging Factors:

Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Vaccines To Limit Market Growth

Due to expensive vaccine manufacturing costs and a challenging manufacturing process brought on by the inherent diversity of viral strains, the worldwide market for seasonal influenza is being constrained. The slow egg-based production method now in use makes it challenging to create seasonal influenza vaccines. Nevertheless, during the anticipated period, the market for seasonal influenza would face challenges due to the high cost of research and development. Additionally, the time needed to make the vaccine and the high manufacturing costs linked to very high development are the main factors that challenge the growth of the global market for seasonal influenza vaccines.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Seasonal Influenza Market Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1621/global-seasonal-influenza-market

Global Seasonal Influenza Market Segmentations:

Global Seasonal Influenza Market By Type:

Influenza A Viruses

Influenza B Viruses

Influenza C Virus

Influenza D Viruses

Others

Global Seasonal Influenza Market By Treatment:

Antiviral

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Vaccination

Others

Global Seasonal Influenza Market By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Global Seasonal Influenza Market By End-User:

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Seasonal Influenza Market By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Global Seasonal Influenza Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the seasonal influenza market over the forecast period. The region’s market is anticipated to increase due to the quick introduction of efficient products and technologically sophisticated vaccine manufacturing facilities. Additionally, the market’s expansion in North America is anticipated to be fueled by the rising occurrence of seasonal influenza and the high sales of its medication. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific seasonal influenza market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is projected that market expansion will be driven throughout the area by the rising number of government initiatives to offer flu vaccines and raise awareness about seasonal influenza.

Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global seasonal influenza market share in the coming years due to the existence of the product’s primary manufacturer, strong R&D spending, and healthcare with qualified personnel.

Due to the increase in seasonal influenza epidemics in nations like the U.S., this region is expected to dominate and hold the top market in the next years.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by a rise in the construction industry, increased government awareness campaigns, and generic medicine availability.

Access Full Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1621/1ecda5z5e4

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Seasonal Influenza market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Seasonal Influenza market forward?

What are the Seasonal Influenza Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Seasonal Influenza Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Seasonal Influenza market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Read More Info @ https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/seasonal-influenza-market-2023-size-share-growth-demand-huggins/

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Seasonal Influenza Market, By Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Seasonal Influenza Market, By Treatment Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Seasonal Influenza Market, By Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global Seasonal Influenza Market, By End-User Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Global Seasonal Influenza Market, By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Chapter 9: Seasonal Influenza Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 10: Seasonal Influenza Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

Chapter 13: Research Methodology

Chapter 14: Questionnaire

Chapter 15: Related Reports

Customize this Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1621

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Seasonal Influenza market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 21.30%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Seasonal Influenza market was valued at around USD 6.3 billion in 2022.

The Seasonal Influenza market is segmented based on type: influenza A viruses, influenza B viruses, influenza C virus, influenza D viruses and others. The influenza A was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

The key factor driving the market is Strong R&D Investments and Candidates with a Strong Pipeline

The “North America” region will lead the global Seasonal Influenza market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Browse More Markets N Research Reports:

Global Smart Wearable Bands Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (With Screen and Without Screen), By Operating System (Android, Windows, iOS and Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Company Outlets, Online and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1602/global-smart-wearable-bands-market

Global SMS Firewall Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Platforms and Services), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By SMS Type (Application-to-Person (A2P) Messages and Person-to-Application (P2A) Messages), By SMS Traffic (National SMS Traffic and International SMS Traffic), By Deployment Modes (On-premises and Cloud), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1605/global-sms-firewall-market

Global Soy Protein Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Proteins and Other Types (Soy Flour, Grits, & Chunks)), By Crop Type (Genetically Modified Organism Crops and Non-Genetically Modified Organism Crops), By Source Process (Conventional Soy Protein Ingredients and Organic Soy Protein Ingredients), By Form (Solid/Dry and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogues, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Other Food & Beverage Applications) Animal Feed, Nutrition & Health Supplements and Other Applications) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1611/global-soy-protein-market

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Beer, Distilled Spirits, Wine, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On-Premises, Liquor Stores, Grocery Shops, Internet Retailing, and Supermarkets) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1593/global-alcoholic-beverages-market

Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Information Technology (Human-machine Interface, Plant asset management, Manufacturing execution system and Warehouse management system Dual Frequency), By Enabling Technology (Industrial 3D Printing, A.I. in Manufacturing, Industrial Cybersecurity, Industrial Machine Vision,, Industrial Sensors, Digital Twins, Robots,, Automoted Guided Vehicles, Machine Condition Monitoring, Artificial Reality & Virtual Reality and 5G Industrial IoT), By Industry (Process Industry, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Others), Discrete Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor &, Electronics, Medical Devices, Machine, Manufacturing, Others), Mining, Construction, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1594/global-smart-manufacturing-market

Global Financial Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment mode (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), By Industrial Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Healthcare and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028: https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1595/global-financial-analytics-market

About Markets N research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:

Markets N Research

US: +1-773-649-1529

Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com

Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/

Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Markets-N-Research-108839598639025