Breaking News
Home / Top News / Seasoned Health Care Executive Michael Burns PhD Joins the Zylö Team as Vice President

Seasoned Health Care Executive Michael Burns PhD Joins the Zylö Team as Vice President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Greenville, SC, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zylö Therapeutics, dedicated to developing a transformational topical delivery platform, has welcomed Michael Burns PhD to its executive team as Vice President.  On a part-time basis, Dr. Burns will assist Zylö in a variety of functions, including business development, strategy, and regulatory affairs. 

With over 40 years in the international pharmaceutical and consumer health industries, Dr. Burns has extensive senior management experience in FDA-regulated manufacturing and laboratory operations, research and development, corporate and business development, licensing, acquisitions, sales and marketing.  Most recently, Dr. Burns served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Michigan-based Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets prescription and non-prescription dermatological and related products. He held several executive positions during his 27-year tenure there.

Dr. Burns was also Chief Executive Officer of Repromedix Corp., a Massachusetts-based company specializing in the diagnosis of male and female infertility.  He is also on the board and serves as scientific advisor to SciTech LLC, a Michigan-based enterprise that performs translational research and development. A native of Britain and Germany, Dr. Burns has a B.Sc. Honors degree from the University of Reading in Physiology, Biochemistry & Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the Universities of Cambridge and Nottingham.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Burns, whose depth and breadth of life science experiences is already making a difference in our business development efforts,” stated Michael Rabin, Zylö’s vice president of business development and strategy.

Stated Dr. Burns, “I have been tracking the evolution of Zylö for some time now and am impressed with the Zylö team and the technological developments they have made.  I am excited to be part of this promising company and look forward to contributing in a significant way.”

“It’s not often a start-up like Zylö can attract an executive with Dr. Burns’ expertise and relationships to its team.  In impressive fashion, he helped to build the Ferndale business over a 20-plus year period, and we anticipate that Mike’s contributions and advice will be instrumental in charting our course and executing to meet our goals,” said Scott Pancoast, CEO of Zylö.

About Zylö Therapeutics:  Zylö has developed a xerogel-derived topical delivery system that extends the duration-of-effect, improves the solubility/targeting, and/or enhances the product performance of many therapeutic agents. Notably, the Z-pod technology platform is the basis for the Patchless Patch concept and has successfully harnessed the therapeutic potential of nitric oxide, one of the most powerful—and short-lived—biomolecules produced by the human body.

Scott R. Pancoast, CEO
(858) 775-6710
[email protected]
www.zylotherapeutics.com
@ZyloTherapies
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.