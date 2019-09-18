Seasoned Health Care Executive Michael Burns PhD Joins the Zylö Team as Vice President

Greenville, SC, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zylö Therapeutics, dedicated to developing a transformational topical delivery platform, has welcomed Michael Burns PhD to its executive team as Vice President. On a part-time basis, Dr. Burns will assist Zylö in a variety of functions, including business development, strategy, and regulatory affairs.

With over 40 years in the international pharmaceutical and consumer health industries, Dr. Burns has extensive senior management experience in FDA-regulated manufacturing and laboratory operations, research and development, corporate and business development, licensing, acquisitions, sales and marketing. Most recently, Dr. Burns served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Michigan-based Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets prescription and non-prescription dermatological and related products. He held several executive positions during his 27-year tenure there.

Dr. Burns was also Chief Executive Officer of Repromedix Corp., a Massachusetts-based company specializing in the diagnosis of male and female infertility. He is also on the board and serves as scientific advisor to SciTech LLC, a Michigan-based enterprise that performs translational research and development. A native of Britain and Germany, Dr. Burns has a B.Sc. Honors degree from the University of Reading in Physiology, Biochemistry & Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the Universities of Cambridge and Nottingham.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Burns, whose depth and breadth of life science experiences is already making a difference in our business development efforts,” stated Michael Rabin, Zylö’s vice president of business development and strategy.

Stated Dr. Burns, “I have been tracking the evolution of Zylö for some time now and am impressed with the Zylö team and the technological developments they have made. I am excited to be part of this promising company and look forward to contributing in a significant way.”

“It’s not often a start-up like Zylö can attract an executive with Dr. Burns’ expertise and relationships to its team. In impressive fashion, he helped to build the Ferndale business over a 20-plus year period, and we anticipate that Mike’s contributions and advice will be instrumental in charting our course and executing to meet our goals,” said Scott Pancoast, CEO of Zylö.

About Zylö Therapeutics: Zylö has developed a xerogel-derived topical delivery system that extends the duration-of-effect, improves the solubility/targeting, and/or enhances the product performance of many therapeutic agents. Notably, the Z-pod™ technology platform is the basis for the Patchless Patch™ concept and has successfully harnessed the therapeutic potential of nitric oxide, one of the most powerful—and short-lived—biomolecules produced by the human body.